Diana Lourie Diehl, Marshfield, was born November 8, 1953 in Springfield, MO to Lloyd and Alice (Peck) Peak. She departed this life on January 20, 2021 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield at the age of 67.
Diana had worked as an LPN at Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Diehl; her parents; and her brother, Richard Peak.
Diana is survived by her children, Marcella Diehl, Springfield, and Jeremy Diehl, Marshfield.
Friends and family could visit Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Interment will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery, Elkland.
