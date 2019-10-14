Dennis Wayne Lytton, Seymour, was born June 9, 1957 in Colusa, CA to William Lytton and Joanne (Burgess) Middlecamp. He passed away on October 9, 2019 in his home at the age of 62.
Dennis served in the United States Navy and was a fork lift driver. He loved birds, and had two pet geese and cockatiels. He enjoyed watching baseball and wrestling, as well as listening to music, especially rock and roll.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his children, Krystina Lytton, Springfield, Jacqulyn Lytton, Springfield, Angel Gaskins (Andrew), Iberia, and Patricia Lytton Cash (Nicholas), Iberia; sister, Cheryl Middlecamp, Colusa, CA; and six grandchildren, Evan, Ty, Melia, Jemma, Emme, and Kaelyn.
Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.