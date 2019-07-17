Dennis Allen Dolan, son of Bernard and Bessie (Allen) Dolan, was born on Sept. 28, 1944, in Anamosa, Iowa, and passed away at his home, in Marshfield, Missouri, on July 13, 2019.
On Feb. 1, 1964, Dennis was united in marriage with Sharen Kay Kula, in Prairieburg, Iowa, and this year they celebrated 55 years of marriage. To this union eight children were born, all surviving.
Dennis spent most of his life raising cattle. At one time he was milking 200 Holsteins with a total of 505 head of cattle. He farmed 18 years in Iowa and moved to Hartville, Missouri, and continued to farm for another 20 years there. Dennis and Sharen then moved to Arkansas, where he worked for Tractor Supply and Walmart, before retiring to Marshfield in 2012.
During his free time, Dennis enjoyed gardening, collecting coins and playing cards. His main enjoyment came from spending time with his grandchildren and being with his family. He looked forward to their annual reunions where his family would always be able to capture his puns and special sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Sharen, of the home; children and their spouses: Sherrie Murray (Craig) of Lawrence, Kansas, Teresa Uhlenkamp (Dean) of Central City, Iowa, Ben Dolan (Shea) of Rogers, Arkansas, Kathyrn Taylor (Darren) of Marshfield, Missouri, Patrick Dolan (Heather) of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Karen Buckman (Carson) of Rogersville, Missouri, Nicholas Dolan (Amber) of Marshfield, Missouri, and Angela Cauchi (Tony) of Springfield, Missouri; brothers and sisters: Gloria Kintzle, Judy Wayland, Pat Dolan, Mary Starry, Terry Dolan and Denise Clark; 24 grandchildren: Katie, Abbie, Alex, Tyler, Nicole, Samantha, Sariann, Matthew, Brooke, Kennedy, Paige, Blayke, Austin, Zachary, Brady, Hailey, Reagyn, Kendyl, Madelyn, Cameryn, Emily, Hannah, Colby and Callie. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sister, John, Kevin and Jean Dolan.
A prayer service was held in the chapel of Fraker Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019. At his request, Dennis has been cremated under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home.
For those desiring, memorial contributions, in Dennis's memory, have been suggested to Seasons Hospice or the ALS Association, and may be left with the funeral home.
