Debra Kaylynn (Barnett) Graybill

Debra Kalynn (Barnett) Graybill, of Marshfield, was born Aug. 27, 1960, in Springfield, Missouri, to Bethel and Linda (Townlian) Barnett. She departed this life on April 10, 2020, in her home at the age of 59.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bethel Barnett, and by her brother, Curtis Barnett.
She is survived by her mother, Linda Barnett; her children, Tiffany McClain, Springfield, Kelsey Smoot (Chris), Fair Grove, and Austin Graybill (Janessa), Marshfield; her sister, Beth Dudgeon (Barry), North Port, Florida; her nieces and nephews, Jessica Cunniff (Jon) and their children, Greenville, South Carolina, Caleb Barnett (Nikki) and their children, Hawkinsville, Georgia, Danielle Finch (Colby) and their children, Hawkinsville, Georgia, and Brianna and Nathaniel Dudgeon, North Port, Forida; and seven grandchildren, Bailey, Camden and Haddie Smoot and Olivia, Brooklyn, Philip, and Audrey Graybill.
Debi worked at Grizzly Industrial. Prior to this, she was a correctional officer for the Webster County Sheriff’s Department for over 15 years. Debi met many lifelong friends during this time. Debi loved Jesus. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with her family and being outdoors.
Graveside services were at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Marshfield Cemetery, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial contributions can be made to Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.