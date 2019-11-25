Deborah Jean Genetti, Marshfield, was born Oct. 22, 1955, in Springfield, Missouri, to James and Luvena (Cardwell) Wright. She departed this life on November 21, 2019 in her home at the age of 64.
Debbie retired from Tyler Pipe in Marshfield. After retiring she spent her time with her many hobbies, from genealogy, photos, crafts, and spending endless hours with family laughing and playing games. She took pride in all her grandkids, and especially her great grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Sharon Stark.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Danny Genetti, of the home; her children, Jimmy Genetti (Amanda), Marshfield, Melissa Lumley (David), Marshfield, and Jeanie Taylor (Joe), Marshfield; her sister, Barbara Sue Berry, Marshfield; her aunt, Naomi Plaster (Bill), Springfield; eight grandchildren, J.D. Genetti (Katie), Cierrah Genetti, Haily Huntoon (Adam), Lacey Pogue (Adam), Judd Taylor, Brandon Richards, Anthony Smith, and Shawn Lumley; and three great-grandchildren, Remi, Montana, and Harlee.
Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation was Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.