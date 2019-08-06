David Alan Casperson found his peace on August 2, 2019, age 72, in his home, Fair Grove, Missouri.
He was the beloved husband of Lisa (Eggers) Casperson, and he was loved by his children, Midge Engnath (Rick) Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Cory Rahmoeller (Joe), Fair Grove, Missouri, and Jake Casperson (Pam), Marshfield, Missouri, and his siblings Midge Carlson (Robert) Hudson, Wisconsin, Becky Blaiser (Michael) Hudson, Wisconsin, and Kim Nerby, New Richmond, Wisconsin. Additionally, he was cherished by his grandchildren Sarah, Chase, Jacob, Josiah, Sean, Quintin and Lexi, along with his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Wilber “Yo” and Wanda (Cook) Casperson, son Kelly and brother Daniel.
David retired from Dave’s Electric, which he shared with his wife, Lisa. He was a pastor and confidant and was committed to the homeless.
David was born May 17, 1947 in Stillwater, Minnesota, and enlisted in the Army with two tours to Vietnam as a drill sergeant, helicopter door gunner and chaplain, and he served as a member of President Truman’s Burial Honor Guard. As past commander of Webster County’s VFW and Veterans Honor Guard Memorial Team, David orchestrated the dedication of the Veterans Memorial Monument and restoration of a commemorative cannon for display at Webster County Square. David believed in God, family and country. He was passionate about reading and his many rescued animals.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, 6-7 p.m., at Fraker Funeral Home, and memorial services will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m., at Fraker Funeral Home, with inurnment following in Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
