City bans gatherings of 50 or more

Gatherings of 50 or more people are now prohibited in Marshfield, following action at a special emergency meeting of the Board of Aldermen Tuesday night.
Marshfield has taken the lead of the City of Springfield, with exceptions to the cap of 50 for educational institutions, daycare and business operations. The board also exempted grocery and retail from the order. The mandate is to combat the spread of coronavirus in the community.
An announcement from the board is forthcoming.
Mayor Robert Williams offered the advice that people get good information from authoritative sources in an interview Tuesday. “I think the best thing that people can do is pay attention to the info that they’re receiving fro places like the CDC website and the bulletins that are coming out on the news that are relaying that information,” he said. “Pay attention to that and follow the advice being given.”
He said that in his own household, he and his wife are focusing on hand-washing and social distancing. “We have to control the things we can control and not worry about the things we can’t,” he said. “The biggest thing people can do is live their lives, but for right now, it’s a matter of living my life with some inconvenience to make sure that I am protected and those around me are protected as much as possible.”
The mayor offered some encouragement as well.
“We should be confident that we’re doing all that we can do,” he said. “The most important thing that we can do is that we would be in prayer for all of those who have contracted this disease and all of those who are going to come in contact with it. Pray for God to protect us in all of this and put it in his hands.”
As a practical matter, the mayor said that he and the board recommend that the community exceed the board’s mandate and choose not to gather in groups for now.
