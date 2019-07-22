Charles Monroe Embree, son of Melvin Rush Embree and Dora (McGee) Embree, was born May 26, 1935 in Middle Grove, MO. He passed away July 17, 2019 at Glendale Gardens, Springfield, at the age of 84.
Charles was a retired Christian church minister. He was very active in the community, serving on many boards.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Joyce Embree.
Survivors include his wife Joyce; sons, David (Joyce) Embree, Springfield, Tim (Benita) Embree, Vandalia, MO, and Steve (Brenda) Embree, Novinger, MO; sisters, Janice Scott, Hamilton, AL and Lois Arnold, Chandler, AZ; grandchildren, Christina (Wyatt) Jenkins, Catrina (Andy) Steinmann, Jolleen (David) Kurz, Wesley (Rebekah) Embree, Clint Embree and Holly (Ryan) Pugh; and 12 great-grandchildren, Madelynn, Zachary, Macey and Maya Jenkins, Alex and Maddux Steinmann, Jayden and Avery Kurz, Kate, Lily and Adeline Embree and McKenna Pugh.
Funeral services were at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Son-Rise Christian Church, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield. Interment followed in the Marshfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Webster County Food Pantry, Maranantha Bible Camp, Christian Campus House or Central Christian College of the Bible, in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
