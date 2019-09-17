Rev. Charles M. Collins, Sr., Niangua, was born Sept. 24, 1935, in Alexandria, Virginia, to Willard and Daisy (Arnold) Collins. He passed away Sept. 12, 2019, in his home at the age of 83.
Charles was a minister at Hollister Church of God and Niangua Church of God for many years, and was currently attending Lebanon First Assembly of God. He had worked at Cunningham’s Fresh Foods. He was in the United States Navy for 14 and a half years, serving in Korea and Vietnam.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his wife, Emily Nadine Collins.
He is survived by his son, Charles Collins, Jr. (Waunita), Warsaw; daughters, Elaine Collins, Niangua, and Debra Chastain (Robert), Alton; and three grandchildren, Charlie Collins (Autumn), Chris Collins and Cody Collins.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Lebanon First Assembly of God with interment following in Marshfield Cemetery. Visitation was from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
