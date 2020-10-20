Charles Fred Snyder, Marshfield, was born December 1, 1943 in San Francisco, CA to Charles and Mary (Dreyer) Snyder. He passed away October 7, 2020 in Marshfield Care Center at the age of 76.
Charles was an auto parts salesman. He served in the United States Air Force. His interests included Harley Davidson motorcycles and computers.
He is survived by his daughter, Roberta Navarro, Marshfield; his sister, Mary Lawson, Elkland; and several nieces and nephews.
Inurnment will be at 12:00 noon, Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, under direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
