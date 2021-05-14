Webster Electric Cooperative hosted a grant distribution ceremony on Thursday, May 6 at their headquarters. Local non-profits were able to benefit from the Webster Electric Foundation’s Operation Roundup, which is fully funded by its members.
“We do this once a quarter and this time we are giving four grants through the Operation Roundup Fund,” explained Office Manager Denise Holdman. “Members participate in this fund by rounding their bills up to the nearest dollar. Those funds go into the foundation so non-profit organizations within the service territory can apply for grants.”
For less than $12 a year, each Webster Electric Cooperative member that joins Operation Roundup uses “change for change,” rounding up their bill to the next highest dollar amount. This change is added to the foundation, which is ran by a Board of Directors.
Organizations are able to apply for up to $10,000 in grant money for community betterment projects. The Board of Directors then review the applications and determine distribution for the quarter. So far, over $1 million in grants have been awarded to local community non-profits, such as fire departments, GRO Marshfield, Parents as Teachers, local parks and many more.
This quarters recipients are Rogersville Senior Housing, Fordland Memorial Library, Niangua Community Food Pantry and the Webster County Annual Fair.
The Foundation awarded one of its largest grant of the quarter to Rogersville Senior Housing in the amount of $10,000 to pave the driveway of the complex. The Webster County Annual Fair was also a recipient of a $10,000 grant with the purpose of constructing a kitchen cook shelter, surface the road and parking lot as well as installing lighting.
The Niangua Community Food Pantry received $5,907.27 to purchase a new commercial freezer and refrigerator. The final recipient was the Fordland Memorial Library, which was awarded $2,635.63 to assist with website development and purchase office supplies as well as furniture.
Cooperative members interested in joining Operation Roundup to support their community can get more information by calling Webster Electric at (417) 859-2216.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.