Cecil Jones, 85, Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Cox Medical Center South.
He was born on Feb. 19, 1934, in Rogersville, the son of the late Ulva and Viola (Cornett) Jones. He was united in marriage June 12, 1954, to Doris Jean Cruise.
Cecil held various construction positions throughout his career and lastly became a successful home builder. He was an active member of Mid-America Cougar Club and Studebaker Drivers Club. He enjoyed collecting classic Cougars and Studebakers, going to car shows, woodworking and tinkering in his shop on his cars or his latest woodworking project.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, May Harris, and a granddaughter, Rachel Cornelison.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris; three daughters, Vicki Jones and Kevin Wright of Seymour, Teresa and Blev Underwood of Red Lodge, Montana, and Elana and David Cornelison of Rogersville; six grandchildren, Rusty Christian, Misty Haskins, Jared Underwood, Jessica Cooper, Brian Cornelison and Amber Cornelison; six great-grandchildren; brother and sisters, Clyde Jones, LeEtta McCroskey, Marsella and Garrel O’Connor and Ivyonn and Joe Galloway; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial followed in Holland Cemetery.
Visitation was held 6-8 pm, Monday, July 8, 2019, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fair Haven Children’s Home, 3132 N. Fair Haven Loop, Strafford MO 65757.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
