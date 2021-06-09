Cameron Douglas Moore, Marshfield, was born December 18, 1981 in Yuma, AZ. He passed away on May 23, 2021 in his home at the age of 39.
Cameron was a mechanic. He enjoyed gaming, fishing, and barbecuing. He loved watching movies and spending time with his loved ones.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly (Foster) Moore, of the home; his stepson, Michael Foster, Marshfield; and his siblings Torrey Moore, CO, Reanna Moore, CO, and Gabrielle.
No services are planned. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
