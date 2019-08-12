Brenda Eileen Mussulman, 62, Marshfield, Missouri was born February 14, 1957 to Delmar and Joyce (Dobson) Adkins in Marion, Indiana and departed this life for her heavenly home August 7, 2019 at her home in Marshfield, Missouri.
On October 1, 1977, Brenda Eileen Adkins was united in marriage to James Mussulman. To this union two sons were born. Brenda loved her family. She was always smiling, no matter how tough the situation. Brenda was a farmer through and through. She did make a point to never learn how to drive a tractor because she knew she would always be stuck on a tractor. She was always involved in the boys’ cattle projects and attended countless county and state fairs and cattle shows. Brenda was always the “encourager”. She looked forward every year to deer season, not because she wanted to hunt but because it meant her house would be full of hunters she could cook for. She was an outstanding cook! Dumpling soup being at the top of Mark’s list. Smoking meat together was one of Matt's favorite things to do with his mom when home for a visit.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband, Jim, of the home; sons, Matthew Mussulman and wife Katy, of Texas and Mark Mussulman and wife Hannah of Marshfield, Missouri; five grandchildren, Madison, Aiden, Rylee, Logan & Mason; three brothers, Harold Adkins and wife Bonnie, Arizona, Delmar Adkins and Robert Adkins, Michigan; one sister, Kathy Adkins, Michigan; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Brenda will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services for Brenda Eileen Mussulman were held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation was held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in the Prospect Methodist Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
