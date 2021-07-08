The 36th Annual Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festival took place ahead of Independence Day from July 1-3 in Conway. The long-time music festival has been a local tradition since 1985, drawing talented musicians and crowds from states away.
“It’s definitely become a family affair,” said Kathy Lane, whose parents, Don and Bobbie Sue Day started the festival. “We’ll be having one again in September so we’re looking forward to that and we’ll definitely be out here again next summer.”
The festivals at Starvy Creek kick off around 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays and wrap up around 11 p.m. the following Saturday. Folks travel from all over and camp on the grounds for the three-day festivals.
Starvy Creek Bluegrass Festivals started as a way for the Days to enjoy a seemingly dying genre of music in a local setting. As dairy farmers, the couple enjoyed the events as a break from every-day farm life. As the festival saw success, the events became a way to both enjoy bluegrass music and supplement their income as farmers.
“Every festival we have 12-13 bands,” added Lane. “Some of them play one night only and some of them play multiple sets.”
This year’s setlist included: Finley River Boys, Lonesome Road, Carolina Blue, Little Roy and Lizzie, Junior Sisk, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Crowe Brothers, Grascals, Springstreet, Baker Family and Possum Trot. To see part of the Baker Family set, find this article on www.marshfieldmail.com.
“We really think that Americans want to do things like this,” she added. “To gather and listen to good music in a peaceful setting… we’re just happy to provide a place like this locally for as long as we can.”
The next Starvy Creek Music Festival will take place September 16-18 at 2229 Bluegrass Road, Conway, Mo. For more information, contact the park at (417) 589-2013 or go to www.starvycreek.com.
