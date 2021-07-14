At the Carl & Glessie Young Auditorium, Disney’s Descendants musical was played by Marshfield Community Theatre (MCT) Education on July 10th. With two acts and 63 cast members with a large age range, the youngest being five years old. This musical is one of the biggest cast and show that the Education department has had and the director, Carolyn Billingsley just can’t wait to see where it goes next.
“Yes, this one of the biggest casts we’ve had, we love to include as many people as possible and we’re excited to see how the program grows in the future. We are only a year old with our education department.”
During the height of the pandemic MCT decided to expand on its big youth shows they have every year but creating the department, adding workshops, offering classes, and summer camp style institutes. MCT is one of the first in the area to do Descendants with everyone rehearsing five days a week, five hours a day and once summer break has started for the kids they would spend a large chunk of their time with MCT for this musical.
The next big show for MCT’s Education is Greese: School Edition, classes are going to be starting in the fall for dance, acting, also a Broadway's babies class for younger actors ranging from 5 to 7.
