Webster County Prosecutor Ben Berkstresser has filed a motion to revoke probation for the Schwartz brothers.
“The first point in this process is that they have to be notified that this is being alleged and they’ll have to appear in front of the judge to understand the allegations,” Berkstresser explained. “At this point it is alleged, not a fact. The court has to assume that it’s an allegation from me.”
The motion was filed Thursday, Sept. 24 requesting that the hearing be held on the first Tuesday of October.
A court date has not been set yet. Read more details and additional comments by authorities in the Sept. 30 edition of the Marshfield Mail.
