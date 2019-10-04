Some familiar names took the field at R.A. Barr Stadium on Thursday night before players of the same surname would suit up on the same grass 24 hours later.
A Blue Jays alumni football game served as the highlight that closed out the evening’s homecoming pep rally at the venue.
Marshfield volleyball head coach Jared Olson served as quarterback for one team, while Gary Wilson, father of current Marshfield tight end Landon, aired it out for the other side. Mitch Espy, dad of Brennan and Brooks, was involved, as was Justin Kanengieter, older brother of running back Daylon, who displayed that he's still got some wheels.
"I’ve worked at the school for 10 years, and this is the first [alumni game] that I know of that we've done," MHS staff Breanne Rost said. “We want to make this an annual game and make it grow. Throwing it together at the last minute, there were a lot of guys that couldn't make it, but we hope next year to have quite a few more."
Making the pre-homecoming pep rally more pigskin-centric was one motivation for the game, which was played with two-hand touch rules.
"We’ve done these pep rallies the night before homecoming football game for the last three or four years, and we’ve wanted to make it more about football," Rost said. "We thought this was a good way to get more people out here, and the [current] players can watch the old guys play a little bit. We’ve got some guys who were all-state [in different sports] out there, so that’s a good thing."
Referring to Blue Jays offensive line coach Roy Kaderly, Rost added, "Coach K has been like a little kid. He’'s been really excited for this. He kind of came up with this idea and ran with it."
Kaderly said that the Marshfield High School Student Council came to him looking for ideas several weeks beforehand and that he’d always thought coming out to compete one more time on the field was a fun one.
After the game, when asked if the older guys showed the younger guys that they can still run with them, Kaderly laughed and responded, “I don’t know about that. Maybe, blocking, pass rushing a little bit.
"I probably played with four or five of these guys and coached two of them, so it’s pretty fun."
He added that choosing Olson and Wilson as quarterbacks among the dozen-plus that participated wasn’t that difficult.
"We did even and odd years [to pick teams], and then there was probably only one guy on each side that could throw the ball, so that was pretty much how that was decided."
Other activities at the pep rally included appearances by the rest of the Blue Jays fall teams, as well as a pie eating contest and a recognition of the Lady Jays’ 1999 Class 3A State Champions team.
