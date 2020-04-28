Alexander Christopher Sand Apr 28, 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Updated 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wasilla, AlaskaBorn: June 10, 1993Died: April 23, 2020Services will be announced by Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fraker Funeral Home Inc. Christopher Sand Marshfield Alaska × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. e-Edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Breaking We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Local Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. Local Obituaries Each week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Local Offers Receive occasional local offers from our website and its advertisers. Today's Deal Never miss a deal! Get notified as soon as new deals arrive. Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Photos & Videos PHOTOS: Marshfield Blue Jays at 2019 MSHSAA Class 3 wrestling districts, Feb. 14-15, 2019 PHOTO GALLERY: Logan-Rogersville Lady Wildcat Classic Highlights from Route 66 Speakeasy 3 ways to handle age discrimination during the interview process More Photos & Videos Events Browse Today's events Submit
