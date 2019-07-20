There have been many myths concerning the origin of summer vacation.
Some of those myths, according to an article on the Ginger Software website, say summer vacation originated as a result of the school calendar originating from the agrarian family calendar. The article explains since during the early settlement of the United States, the nation was made up primarily of farmers. According to this explanation, it was thought that school kids took a break during summer to help their parents in their fields and farms.
Summer vacation originally started with the rising middle and upper class in American society. According to Mental Floss, before the Civil War, farm kids never had summers off. They went to school during the hottest and coldest months and stayed home during the spring and fall, when crops needed to be planted and harvested. City kids, according to the article, hit the books all year long (that included summers). In 1842, Detroit’s academic year lasted 260 days.
According to the article from Ginger Software, during the summer period, most wealthy and affluent families took all excuses to escape from the hot and harsh summer weather with their kids to the cool countryside. This affected the school attendance and learning progress since school attendance wasn’t mandatory at that time.
Legislators and labor union advocates argued for counterbalancing a more regulated summer holiday/break for school kids. They agreed that the concept of learning year-round was not ideal for kids since the brain is an organ that needed rest.
The summer holiday became a norm and fully instituted with various districts, according to the article, cutting out about 40-60 days off the school year calendar to accommodate this newly conceived summer break. It stuck and thus summer vacation was established.
Maybe there’s more to it than that, but as far as research goes, that’s what I found. Anyway, summer vacation is an exciting time to step back and enjoy the warmer weather.
Whether you’re on your way to the pool or just want to take some time away with the family, summer is a great opportunity to do so.
