Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
Aug. 28
Jesse J. Anaya, 36, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Julie L. Frye, 48, was brought in on a Nixa warrant for no license (two counts) and a Christian County warrant for no insurance and no seat belt.
Donny J. Cummings, 33, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Kelsey A. Lee, 22, was brought in for stealing and had a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance.
David M. Metty, 31, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for third-degree assault.
Denise L. Spradling, 55, was brought in on a Douglas County warrant for stealing.
Meri J. Aumick, 60, was brought in for no valid license.
Rodney I. Hartlein, 58, came in on a Dalls County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Bryant L. Wilson, 24, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for no operator’s license.
Aug. 29
David J. Blasé, 26, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree burglary.
Mark A. Bashor, 32, was brought in on a Branson warrant for assault and a Springfield warrant for no insurance.
Megan L. McNary, 25, was brought in on Fair Grove warrants for failure to provide a license, failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance and failure to display plates.
Michael D. Bryce, 27, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Marshfield warrant for no insurance.
Chance E. Emerick, 25, came in on a Webster County warrant for resisting and a Wright County warrant for stolen vehicle.
Angela M. Elenstine, 43, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
Seth W. Odell, 40, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree domestic assault.
Jill R. Bullock, 42, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Christina M. Townlian, 40, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for stealing, Seymour warrants for traffic violations (three counts) and theft (two counts) and a Marshfield warrant for stealing (three counts).
Caitlyn M. Kiefer, 24, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 30
Braxton L. Williamson, 25, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for a seat belt violation.
Chesley K. Rost, 28, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for no insurance and no seat belt.
Lacy L. Staples, 36, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Alva L. Morris, 39, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree domestic assault and violating an order of ex parte.
Aug. 31
Christopher C. Smith, 37, was booked and released for stealing.
Tiffany A. Maddux, 30, was brought in on a Laclede County warrant for a seat belt violation.
Karissa L. Kessler, 20, was brought in on a Laclede County warrant for a seat belt violation.
Blake C. Montag, 23, was brought in on a Fordland warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 1
Michael S. Chesley, 34, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance.
Cory C. Williams, 29, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree assault.
Dana M. Eliot, 27, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree child endangerment.
David I. Deanda, 32, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated (first offense).
Sept. 2
Cody W. Smith, 40, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance and had an Ozark warrant for possession of marijuana.
Fidel A. Valenzuela, 26, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for no insurance.
David D. Storm, 59, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for first-degree harassment.
Anthony S. Schmutzler, 29, was transported in on Webster County warrants for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Nikki J. Nunn, 29, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Amanda A. Willcock, 39, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michelle K. Lackowski, 45, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Sept. 3
Dakota R. Field, 23, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Tanner J. Lyon,27, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for first-degree assault and first-degree armed criminal action assault.
Vasilly Vedernikov, 29, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance and third-degree domestic assault.
Brent A. Brinkley, 19, came in on a Webster County warrant for driving while intoxicated with injury.
Sept. 4
Joshua E. May, 30, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for fraudulent use of a credit card.
Bert C. Folsom, 41, was transported in on a writ.
Jason S. Parsley, 37, came in on a commit.
Robert F. Goodrich III, 30, was brought in on a Crawford County warrant for speeding.
Stacie L. Porter, 42, came in on a commit.
Sept. 5
Jacob D. McNish, 19, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree property damage (two counts).
Tiffany J. Ragsdale, 27, came in on a commit.
Joey R. Bergthold, 45, was placed under court arrest and sent to the Department of Corrections.
Curtis L. Baron, 34, was transported in on a writ.
Anthony W. Whitehead, 53, was brought in for driving while revoked.
Michael E. Hilgert, 46, was brought in on a Springfield warrant for failure to control a vehicle.
Ryan S. Reel, 22, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Howard J.G. Applegate, 24, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for a plate violation, no license and no seat belt.
Sept. 6
Jason C. Sweeney, 36, was brought in on a Rogers, Oklahoma, warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darren C. Hemphill, 52, was booked and released for stealing and trespassing.
Sept. 7
Cali R. Spiman, 26, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent.
David R. Craig, 63, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent.
Douglas M. Wuensch, 57, was brought in on a Christian County warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rollie D. Christian, 28, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for a seat belt violation.
Sept. 8
Terrie L. Rice, 53, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree burglary and property damage.
Joseph B. Hardy, 24, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for supplying liquor to a minor and a Marshfield warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding; he also had charges of no vehicle license, inspection or title, no insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Olivia S. Kinyon, 43, was brought in on a Fair Grove warrant for no driver’s license and speeding.
James R. Townlian, 45, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for no insurance and a Fordland warrant for expired registration, no insurance and failure to register.
Ashley M. Hatch, 30, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no license and for a Fordland warrant for stealing.
Matthew W. Smith, 42, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for no insurance and driving while suspended (three counts).
Rolland W. Fisher, 55, was booked and released for driving while suspended.
Brennon M. Barber, 21, was brought in on a Springfield warrant for failure to drive on the right side and on a Republic warrant for no insurance.
Sept. 9
Jerry F. Graham, 58, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for first-degree harassment.
Thomas L. Bell, 39, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree burglary, second-degree domestic assault and sex abuse.
Scott R. Sloan, 27, was placed under court arrest and put on a 20-day court commit.
Cody D. Johnson, 31, was placed under court arrest and put on a 12-day court commit.
Thomas E. Brasher, 21, was placed under court arrest and put on a two-day court commit.
Nevan J. Knight, 21, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for no insurance.
Michael N. Miller, 34, was brought in on Rogersville warrants for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to comply with license.
Amanda S. Smith, 32, was brought in on a Marshfield license for driving while revoked/suspended.
Kerry A. Kellet, 48, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Brittany L. Clift, 22, came in on a Marshfield warrant for no license.
Billy J. Gibson, 53, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William F. Cooper, 47, was brought in on a Polk County warrant for no support.
Krysten D. Warren, 38, was brought in on a Lewis County warrant for larceny.
Roxanna L. Dill, 49, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 10
Gerald D. Matlock, 39, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for violating an order of protection and tampering with a witness.
Matthew L. Cline, 39, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for driving while intoxicated (persistent).
Angela J. Hauter, 35, was brought in for stealing.
David A. Choate, 39, came in on a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Tori L. Totten, 38, was placed under court arrest on a seven day sanction.
Thomas L. Bell, 38, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree burglary.
Barty A. Wilkerson, 57, was brought in on Webster County warrants for non-support and passing bad checks.
Austin T. Charlton, 23, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Mark E.L. McKnight, 39, was transported in on a probation violation.
Jessica A. Estrada, 38, was placed under court arrest and put on a 24-hour commit.
Todd A. Chance, 33, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for failure to appear for tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance and for speeding.
Christopher L. Hershey, 37, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for failure to appear for theft.
Casey R. Cavaness, 23, was brought in on a Douglas County warrant for a probation violation.
Sept. 11
Drew A. Waits, 22, came in on a Webster County warrant for a seat belt violation.
Lisa M. Fain, 37, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for non-support.
Jennifer A. Mitchell, 37, was transported in on a Webster County arrant for driving while intoxicated.
Louie E. Aragon, 35, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Marcus R. Livingston, 30, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for non-support.
Scott C. Locke, 46, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree burglary and violating an order of ex parte.
