Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Dec. 10
Larry G. Lansdown, 57, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for second-degree assault, armed criminal action, second-degree assault and violating an order of protection.
James I. McCabe, 52, was placed under court arrest on a court-sanctioned three-day commit.
Dec. 11
Amanda L. Cruse, 37, was brought in on Webster County warrants for non-support and no seat belt.
Madisyn L. Hannah, 18, was brought in for stealing up to $150.
Lynne B. Garner, 73, was brought in on Webster County warrants for failure to stop and no insurance.
Tracy A. Johnston, 29, was transported in on Webster County warrants for theft of a firearm and second-degree burglary.
Neal D. Herron, 46, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew T. Bridges, 32, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree assault.
Donald D. Funk, 43, was placed on 24-hour hold for burglary and driving while revoked.
Kimberly P. Tibbetts, 39, ws placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree assault.
Nicholas K. McNabb, 28, was brought in for driving while revoked.
Michael L. Campbell, 22, was brought in for stealing over $750.
Brynna E. Griffith, 21, was placed on 24-hour hold for fraud.
Dec. 12
Lawrence M. Swanguarim, 32, was brought in on a Franklin County warrant for trespassing and third-degree domestic violence (two counts).
Justin E. Christoffer, 35, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
John R. Grant, 37, was booked and released for driving while revoked/suspended.
Brian S. Watker, 28, was booked and released for shoplifting.
Randal G. Lee, 66, came in on a Webster County warrant for first-degree harassment.
Jasmine N. Terrill, 34, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for receiving stolen property.
Brittany L. Clift, 22, came in on a Webster County warrant of no insurance.
Heather D. Gulley, 36, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Billie N. Wright, 21, was brought in on a Laclede County warrant for a traffic violation.
Dec. 13
Tarah M. Wallis, 25, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Krysta M. Davis, 47, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for non-support.
Stephen W. Steinhoff, 60, came in on a Webster County warrant for speeding.
Amanda N. Wright, 40, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for failure to display plates and a Marshfield warrant for defective equipment (two counts).
Dec. 14
Kyle A. Dunn, 25, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated.
Antonio R. Aragon, 23, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for driving while revoked.
Thomas E. Brasher, 21, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Anna V. Miller, 33, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Wade A. Andrade, 18, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Dec. 15
Brian K. Bauer, 48, was placed on 24-hour hold for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Josiah A. Simpson, 20, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Andrew . Church, 33, was brought in on a Willard warrant for expired license/failure to dim.
Donny . Love, 68, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Sarah M. Pruitt, 18, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for displaying the plates of another.
Amanda N. Wright, 40, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Dec. 16
Larry W. Erickson, 57, was brought in on Webster County warrants for fraudulent use of a credit card device, driving while suspended, improper signal and no insurance.
David D. Storm, 49, was placed on a court commit.
Travis L. Calgary, 34, came in on a Marshfield warrant for no insurance.
Mark P. Alves, 30, was brought in on a Fordland warrant for defective equipment and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Joseph D. Lawrence, 39, was booked and released for driving without a license.
Dec. 17
Jessica L. French, 26, was brought in on a Christian County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
John M. Sanders, 65, was booked and released for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Taylor D. Jones, 28, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph G.L. Hall, 40, was booked and released for failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance and driving while revoked.
Joseph J. Barfoot, 41, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher S. Ireland, 41, was brought in on Marshfield warrants for failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting.
Brad A. Davis, 23, was transported in on a courtesy hold for Douglas County.
Taylor D. Jones, 28, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance.
Food inspections
The following food inspections were reported by the Webster County Health Unit.
Dec. 9
Chet & Bill’s Meat Processing, 25 High Country Drive, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.
Dollar Tree, 14626 State Highway 38, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: Eggs stored over boxed foods in walk-in cooler. Corrected at time of inspection. Core violations: None observed.
White Oak Station, 1305 Spur Drive, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: Ice machine has mildew buildup. Correct by Jan. 9. Core violations: Ceiling in walk-in cooler in need of repair for mold and mildew accumulation. Walk-in cooler floors in need of more frequent cleaning. Missing ceiling tiles over ice machine. Correct by next routine inspection.
Dec. 11
Penny Pinchers Discount Grocery, 537 E. Jackson St., Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.
Rapid Roberts, 267 E. Jackson St., Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Display cooler doors have broken seals. Correct by next routine inspection.
Post Game Pizza, 900 W Washington St., Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Vent hood over pizza oven has dust accumulation. Some areas under shelving, behind coolers and corners in need of more frequent cleaning. Correct by next routine inspection.
Subway, 1303 Spur Drive, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.
Dec. 12
KFC, 1251 Banning St., Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Sod fountains in need of more frequent cleaning on surface areas around nozzles. Vents in women’s restroom had dust accumulation. Correct by next routine inspection.
Rib Crib, 1251 Banning St., Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Bucket of brownies stored uncovered in walk-in cooler. Cans of beans stored in ground in back storage room. Corrected at time of inspection. Hard-to-reach areas in need of more frequent cleaning in dry storage and walk-in coolers and freezers. Correct by next routine inspection.
Dec. 13
Fordland Junior High and High School, 1230 School St., Fordland. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.
Fordland Elementary, 252 N. Center St., Fordland. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.
Fountain Cafe, 129 W. Main St., Fordland. Routine inspection. Priority violations: Hot grease cooking baskets have grease accumulation. Correct by next routine inspection. Core violations: Hard-to-reach areas in need of more routine cleaning. Vent hood has grease accumulation. Hand sink had kitchen items in basin upon arrival. Correct by next routine inspection.
Shop N Go, 262 E. Main St., Fordland. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Some hard-to-reach areas in need of more frequent cleaning. Correct by next routine inspection.
Memory Lane Dairy Store, 42 Rose Petal Lane, Fordland. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.
Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
PERSONAL INJURY — VEHICULAR
Dec. 13
Alexis Skiles v. Billie Fields
MOTION TO MODIFY
Dec. 13
Kendal R. Clark v. William M. Clark
Melissa McLaughlin v. Michael Rosdahl
Dec. 17
Starla L. Velekei James v. James E. Velekei
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Dec. 11
X v. Alan S. Ferrier
FELONY
Dec. 13
State v. Randall C. Spencer
Dec. 17
State v. Eric L. Owens
State v. Justin E. Cristoffer
State v. Peter M. Buckner
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Dec. 11
Kallie Amber Keymer v. Tyler Alexander Wolfe
Dec. 16
Elizabeth Blase v. Matthew Steven McCarty
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
Dec. 12
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Emily Grace Ray
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
Dec. 12
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Emily Grace Ray. Other final disposition.
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Dec. 11
Kallie Amber Keymer v. Tyler Alexander Wolfe. Other final disposition.
Dec. 16
Elizabeth Blase v. Matthew Steven McCarty. Other final disposition.
FELONY
Dec. 16
State v. Joshua Golden. Guilty plea.
EMPLOYMENT DISCRIMINATION
Dec. 13
Melissa Phillips v. TJ Bransfield et al. Removed to federal court.
OTHER MISCELLANEOUS ACTIONS
Dec. 13
Loretta Nelson v. Niangua R-V School District. Removed to federal court.
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
Dec. 11
X v. Richard D. Corn. Dismissed by parties.
X v. Lacosta M. Elliot. Dismissed by parties.
X v. Anita M. Bennett. Dismissed by parties.
X v. Billy C. Bennett. Dismissed by parties.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Dec. 11
Kallie Amber Keymer v. Tyler Alexander Wolfe. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
Dec. 12
Dustin Murray v. Robin Murray. First amended judgment and decree of dissolution of marriage and stipulated parenting plan.
Lester E. Cox Medical Centers v. Emily Grace Ray. Greene County case 1931-AC5467, judgment dated Sept. 4, 2019, in amount of $5,703.69. Post-judgment interest accrues at rate of 9% per annum.
Dec. 16
State v. Joshua Golden. For May 1, 2018, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay current support of $217 per month plus $83 per month toward arrears.
Dec. 17
Elizabeth Blase v. Matthew Steven McCarty. Respondent ordered to pay child support and provide medical insurance for minor child.
Webster County Commission
The following minutes were submitted by Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
Nov. 4
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Owens moved to change policy regarding the frequency of budget hearings and amendments as follows: to review the budget quarterly after the initial adoption of the budget, and perform two budget amendments (mid-year, and mid-December). Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Fraker moved to amend the Capital Management Policy regarding the definition of “cash reserves,” as found on page four of the document (available in the County Clerk’s office). Owens seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, gave a department update.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. The invoices were reviewed and approved.
Ipock and Owens participated in a meeting hosted by the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments (SMCOG) concerning an update to the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. The meeting was held at the Emergency Management Office, 433 E. Commercial St., Marshfield. Also in attendance were Megan Clark and Scott Hayes, SMCOG; Tom Simmons, emergency management director; Lisa McCarthy, administrative assistant with the City of Marshfield; John Benson, Marshfield city administrator; Tim Clarkson, assistant chief for Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District; Bob Crump, emergency management director for the City of Seymour; L. Duane Sanders, Fordland chief of police; Wayne Turner, special projects manager for the road department; Cari Restine, environmental coordinator for Sho-Me Power; and Barbara Holmes, chairman of the Board of Trustees, Village of Diggins.
No further business appearing, the Commission adjourned at approximately 2 p.m.
Nov. 5
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Polling places in Diggins, Finley/Hazelwood and High Prairie Townships were open for a special election concerning a proposed increase in the Seymour R-2 School District. Final results are reprinted on pages following.
The Commission reviewed and approved lists of changes made to the property tax books by the assessor and collector offices during the month of October 2019, including real property abatements and personal property abatements and additions.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for Commission review.
Bids were opened for the purchase of bulk fuel for the Fordland and Marshfield Road Maintenance Facilities. One bid was received: Ozark Mountain Energy (OME). A statement of no bid was received from World Fuel Services. Owens moved to accept OME’s bid as submitted. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried. Mike Sturdefant, road supervisor, was also present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.