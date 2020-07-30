Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.

June 19

Robert Louis Wagner III, 39, Marshfield, and Lucinda Dawn Davis, 37, Marshfield

June 22

Robert Leroy Letterman, 55, Niangua, and Ruth Ellen Davis, 50, Niangua

June 23

Samuel Allen Laskowski, 23, Bedford, Indiana, and Desiree Gabrielle Donaldson, 25, Marshfield

Kyle Austin Wilson, 27, Marshfield, and Tiarra Jade Bommarito, 27, Marshfield

June 26

Cody Allen Cutbirth, 35, Marshfield, and Trishia Lynn Whistle, 26, Marshfield

June 29

Quentin Dale Dismang, 21, Marshfield, and Ashley Lucretia Blades, 21, Marshfield

Noah Braeden Keith, 21, Niangua, and Savannah Rae Waxler, 20, Niangua

July 1

Bryan Wayne Thompson, 31, Mansfield, and Amber Lynn Satterfield, 23, Mansfield

July 2

Andy Laverne Troyer, 26, Lebanon, Oregon, and Kendra Ruth Schrock, 27, Seymour

Troy Allen Love, 56, Fordland, and Pamela Ann Thomas, 50, Carthage

Payton Wayne Watterson, 19, Mansfield, and Mayci Rae Huff, 18, Marshfield

July 6

Austin Tyler Cappel, 23, Marshfield, and Lethicia Alejandra Romandia, 21, Marshfield

Michael Scott Henderson, 23, Niangua, and Amanda Joann Porter, 36, Niangua

Blake Samuel Miller, 27, Republic, and Chelsea Ruth Veirs, 30, Republic

July 7

Jared Oscar Fallesen, 42, Niangua, and Angela Kay Hammer, 45, Niangua

July 8

Christopher Lee Piper, 29, Marshfield, and Tamra Sue McMurrian, 28, Marshfield

Lewis Edward Divine Jr., 41, Marshfield, and Betty Jane Wilkinson, 32, Marshfield

Joe Keith Weed, 84, Marshfield, and Sandra Lea Hardin, 83, Marshfield

July 9

Nicholas James Dean Province, 24, Marshfield, and Morgan Dawn Slawson, 22, Marshfield

Timothy Joe Stilley, 36, Marshfield, and Sara Jane Cologna, 37, Marshfield

Erik Anson Baron, 42, Marshfield, and Lindsey Dianne Bateman, 37, Marshfield

Mathew William Herman, 32, Marshfield, and Lisa Marie Pannell, 37, Marshfield

July 13

Russell McCoy Bruton, 40, Marshfield, and Victoria Nicole Parker, 27, Marshfield

Christopher Dale Eakins, 26, Marshfield, and Lynsey Taylor Keegan, 26, Marshfield

Joel Andrew Bagley, 45, Marshfield, and Shauna Louise Stillwell, 54, Marshfield

July 14

Dennis Gordon Shingleton, 59, St. George, Utah, and Susan Beth Caton, 54, St. George, Utah

July 17

Richard Lee Spangler, 43, Seymour, and Linda Marie Lee, 44, Seymour

July 20

Clay Weston Underwood, 24, Marshfield, and Kaitlyn Dawn Jeter, 22, Marshfield

Tyler Thomas Crane, 22, Pleasant Hill, and Bethany Jo Freeman, 21, Marshfield

Brian Benton Jeffords, 51, Seymour, and Misty Michele Cook, 44, Seymour

July 22

McCoy Allen Watson, 21, Marshfield, and Lauren Albina Stewart, 20, Marshfield

Arrests

The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.

June 21

Kyla A. Whittlesey, 33, was placed on 12-hour detox.

June 22

Nikkole F. Jones, 35, was placed on 24-hour hold for stealing.

Joshua G. Knapton, 29, was booked and released for failure to register as a sex offender.

Joseph D. Hueitt, 35, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation.

David J. Suter, 28, came in for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and failure to stop at a stop sign.

June 23

Chasity A. Longoria, 41, came in for driving while intoxicated.

Gracie A. Struttman, 31, was booked and released for no valid license.

Daryl A. Rideeoutte, 31, was brought in for failure to register as a sex offender and no valid license.

Dwayne A. Day, 41, was brought in for second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, stealing (two counts), shoplifting and probation violation.

Jason L. Ralls, 42, was brought in for escaping from custody in Kern County, California.

June 24

Jeffery R. Bird, 46, was brought in for stealing.

Heath E. Yarger, 47, came in for non-support.

Joshua A. Pipkin, 28, was transported in for driving while revoked and for failure to appear for a driving violation, a traffic violation, and two moving traffic violations.

Jacob D. Maggard, 24, was placed on 12-hour detox and had a Jasper County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

June 25

Nicholas W. McLaughlin, 30, was brought in for driving while intoxicated, driving without insurance, driving without a license, driving while intoxicated — persistent, and driving while revoked.

Christopher S. Brining, 29, was placed on 12-hour detox.

Jennifer A. Mitchell, 38, was transported in for a parole violation/possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, speeding and no operator status.

Albert L. Herndon, 40, was transported in for a parole violation/possession of a controlled substance.

Brandy L. Mueller, 46, was transported in for four counts of forgery

Jennifer M. Young, 41, was brought in for no insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Jordan A. Humbyrd, 26, was transported in for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

June 26

Kimberly P. Tibbetts, 39, was booked and released for no valid license.

Dallas W. Blankenship, 34, was booked and released for no valid license.

Edward E. Goin, 88, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree assault.

Brandon L. Blakey, 34, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree assault.

Heather D. Shelby-McAdams, 30, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree burglary and stealing.

June 27

Kaytie M. Tanksley, 34, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated.

Michael F. Zimmerman, 55, was booked and released for second-degree trespassing, unlawfully operating an all-terrain vehicle on a highway, driving while intoxicated and resisting by fleeing.

Tonish L. Fewell, 29, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated and was transported to Greene County for a charge there of overtaken vehicle.

Richie A. Compton, 42, was brought in on a Willard charge of failure to appear for driving while suspended.

Thomas E. Phelan, 38, was placed on 24-hour hold for failure to register as a sex offender.

June 28

Larry W. Rowden, 28, was brought in for fourth-degree domestic violence and resisting/interfering with arrest or detention.

June 29

Ariell M. Sportsman, 30, was transported in for a parole violation/possession of a controlled substance.

Shelli L. Luttrull, 47, was placed under court arrest for stealing and violation within a work release program.

Kyle M. Towner, 22, was placed under court arrest for no seat belt.

June 30

Tiffany J. O’Brien, 39, was brought in for passing a bad check.

Peyton B. Miller, 22, was placed under court arrest for driving while revoked (two counts) and failure to register vehicle, and he had a Greene County warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.

Meria S. Wilson, 23, was placed on three-day court commit.

Brian Schroeder, 53, was placed on three-day court commit.

July 1

Marcus L. Birdo, 31, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance and had a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Shelby C. Packard, 25, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with prior offenses, and she had a Case County warrant for driving while suspended.

Jonah H. Smith, 20, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for expired tags.

Joseph W. Gunsolus III, 21, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for no insurance.

Shane M. Babcock, 31, was transported in on a court order.

Jennifer S. Kendle, 51, was placed on 12-hour detox and on a 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance and peace disturbance.

July 2

Corina R. Livingston, 31, was booked and released for driving while revoked.

Lisa R. Gullett, 57, was booked and released for stealing.

Zachary R. Franer, 26, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance and for failure to appear for no seat belt.

Clayton D. Price, 44, was placed on 24-hour hold for stealing $750.

Shea M. Junte, 26, was placed on three-day court commit.

Clayton D. Price, 44, was placed on 24-hour hold for stealing $750.

Shea M. Junte, 26, was placed on three-day court commit.

Clayton D. Price, 44, was brought in for stealing.

July 3

Kaleb Gehrke, 26, was brought in for no insurance and expired plates.

Geneva M. Kimi, 41, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

John R. Muncy, 43, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for driving while revoked.

Brittany D. Burns, 23, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance, failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance and driving without a license.

Leo Finerson, 35, was brought in for third-degree domestic assault.

July 4

Brady E. Southard, 23, was booked and released for no valid license.

Amanda N. Wright, 40, was brought in for two counts of defective equipment.

Nathaniel L. French, 30, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated.

July 5

Kayla M. Gadberry, 22, was placed on 12-hour detox.

Derrick S. Bruton, 36, was placed on 24-hour hold for stealing.

Shawn F. Griffith, 55, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Elizabeth A. Figard, 39, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for first-degree stealing.

Canaan T. Price, 40, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree domestic assault.

July 6

Cheyenne M. Nevels, 22, was booked and released for fourth-degree assault.

Joshua D. Bruner, 34, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terry L. Lafferty, 44, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, no valid license, no insurance and failure to drive on the right side of the road.

Morgan D. Roberts, 24, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving and no insurance.

Rhiannon J. Rymer, 30, was transported in on a parole violation.

July 7

Triston K. Fuehrer, 33, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for non-support.

Melissa D. Russell-Matney, 37, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.

Bradley D. Sanders, 54, was booked and released for fourth-degree assault.

Jesse R. Fletcher, 41, was transported in on Webster County warrants for first-degree harassment, violation a protective order and speeding.

John R. Cirillo, 45, was transported in on Webster County warrants for possession of a controlled substance and passing bad checks.

Adam C. Haynes, 46, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle and was transferred to the Department of Corrections.

Rolland W. Fisher, 55, came in for unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, no valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, and displaying the plates of another person.

Joseph P. Callihan, 31, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.

Melissa D. Russell-Matney, 37, was placed under court arrest for driving while revoked (two counts), driving while suspended and shoplifting.

July 8

Caleb R. Kleier, 17, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for a miscellaneous property violation.

Dorion R. Reed, 22, came in for no valid license, failure to signal, no insurance and not seat belt.

Rickey K. McClenahan, 42, was booked and released for no valid license (third offense), possession of marijuana — less than 10 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia with prior drug offense.

Danny D. Dill, 51, was transported from the Department of Corrections on a writ.

Megan M. Smith, 37, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for stealing an animal, first-degree trespassing and stealing.

Matthew C. Smith, 50, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for driving while intoxicated.

Ian J. Taylor, 32, was brought in on an Osage Beach warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.

July 9

Aaron C.M. Schwartz, 22, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for statutory rape (six counts) and incest.

Petie C.M. Schwartz, 18, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for statutory rape (six counts) and incest.

Raymond L. Barton, 54, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, defective equipment (three counts) and peace disturbance.

Courtney D. Julian, 31, was brought in for third-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree property damage.

Sean M. Atwood, 33, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trespassing.

Ruby R. Barnes, 30, came in for possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child (five counts), possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arielle N. Walker, 31, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance, stealing and resisting and arrest.

Matthew P. Murphy, 29, was placed on 12-hour detox.

Salvatore Rocco IV, 43, was brought in for failure to register a motor vehicle and no seat belt.

Christopher T. Whitney, 31, was brought in for second-degree tampering and attempted stealing.

July 10

Vaughn K. Coughran, 45, came in for six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amber D. Sturdefant, 35, was placed under court arrest for theft/stealing.

Trevor L. Perryman, 22, was brought in for second-degree burglary, stealing, no insurance, driving while revoked/suspended, no valid driver’s license (third offense) and stealing.

John L. Sheets, 46, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance.

Canaan T. Price, 40, was brought in for first-degree domestic violence (two counts), second-degree domestic violence (two counts), armed criminal action, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession/transportation/manufacturing and illegal weapon.

July 11

Todd A. Chance, 34, was transported in for first-degree tampering and possession of a controlled substance.

July 12

Corey L. Myers, 43, was brought in for passing bad checks (two counts) and unlawful use of a weapon.

Samantha L. Rowe, 31, was brought in for no valid license, no insurance and failure to register.

Ryan P. Lawson, 22, was booked and released for careless and imprudent driving.

Shane R. Costello, 44, was brought in for failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance and driving while suspended.

Anthony L. Withrow, 31, was brought in for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randy B. Heminger, 18, was brought in for fourth-degree child molestation.

Austin T. Charlton, 24, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance.

July 13

Sierra N. Sawyer, 23, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trespassing.

Rhiannon J. Rymer, 30, was transported in for first-degree tampering.

David A. Royalty, 52, was placed under seven-day court commit.

Brian S. Farris, 42, was brought in for third-degree domestic violence.

Cory W. Richerson, 42, was brought in for fourth-degree domestic violence.

Kayla M. Gadberry, 22, was brought in for violation for ex party.

Lyndon T. Tutor, 29, was placed under court arrest for a probation violation.

Jerry C. Gardner, 29, was brought in for non-support.

Ruby N. Todd, 30, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

July 14

Brianna F. Brooks, 25, was placed under court arrest for stealing and delivery/possession of a controlled substance in a county jail, and she had an Ava warrant for stealing.

Kimberly L. Hyde, 45, came in for no seat belt.

Albert E. Robertson, 40, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance.

Tiffany H. Mponzi, 39, was brought in for two counts of stealing.

Deanna R. Foster, 46, was placed on seven-day court commit.

July 15

Shawn R. Grubaugh, 47, was placed under court arrest for third-degree domestic assault.

Steven Stone Jr., 30, was brought in for property damage.

Levi D. Hammons, 32, was brought in for third-degree domestic violence and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hannah R. Rushing, 20, was placed on seven-day court commit.

Daniel L. Moore, 46, was brought in for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Caitlyn M. Kiefer, 25, was brought in for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glennis M. Stewart, 50, was brought in for stealing.

July 16

Roger W. Wingo, 49, was transported in for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kimberly M. Beggs, 48, was booked and released for driving while revoked/suspended.

Sheila K. Alexander, 37, was brought for speeding.

Jesse H. Frye, 70, came in for failure to register as a sex offender and driving without a license.

Shea M. Junte, 26, was placed on seven-day court commit.

Edith Spears, 42, was booked and released for stealing a firearm.

Dalton N. Grable, 21, was brought in for miscellaneous ordinance violation, speeding, defective equipment, failure to register a motor vehicle, defective equipment and speeding.

Garland J. Laverty, 33, was brought in for no insurance.

July 17

Tammy S. Clift, 56, was booked and released for stealing.

Susan R. Clift, 47, was booked and released for stealing.

Victoria M. Silva, 39, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.

Virgil J. Clark, 23, was transported in for stealing.

Danielle M. Ice, 32, was brought in for no seat belt (two counts), no seat belt for child under 16 (two counts) and child not in booster seat.

James J. Hannagan, 50, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and receiving stolen property.

Jacob L. Norcross, 23, was placed on two-day court commit.

David J. Stevens, 38, was brought in for non-support.

Lance M. Malonson, 21, was brought in on bond surrender for endangering the welfare of a child (two counts), second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy (five counts).

Chrystal L. Hansen, 36, came in for no insurance.

Matthew G. Brandmeyer, 35, was brought in for probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mikael L. Werner, 20, was placed on two-day court commit.

Adrian D. Johnson, 34, was brought in for stealing.

Melinda F. Hodge, 47, was brought in for failure to register and expired plates.

Jillyan N. Burnside, 30, was brought in for first-degree burglary, first-degree child endangerment and first-degree property damage.

July 18

Michael S. Chesley, 35, was brought in for peace disturbance.

Shawn E. Pace, 41, was brought in for fourth-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon S.P. Cook, 31, came in on a Nixa warrant for a traffic offense.

Carol N. Clopton, 36, was brought in for possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, failure to drive on the right side of the roadway and driving while revoked/suspended.

Brittany M. Fleming, 23, was booked and released for stealing.

Trenton J. Knowlen, 25, was brought in for two counts of no insurance.

July 19

Corey L. McCallister, 40, was brought in for third-degree domestic violence.

Jeffrey C. Helms, 56, was brought in for third-degree domestic violence and violation of ex parte.

Marshfield P.D.

The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.

June 26

Responded to an animal complaint in the area of North Marshall and East Jefferson

Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Jackson

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked a suspicious subject in the 1000 block of West Jefferson

Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Jackson

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of George

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Jackson and West Hubble

Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the area of Mollie and Blinn

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Buffalo

Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

June 27

Responded to a noise complaint in the area of East Second and South Locust

Assisted a citizen in the area of North Olive and East Bedford

Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Olive and East Bedford

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Walnut

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of West Jackson and West Hubble

Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44

Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of Blinn

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Commercial

Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Cherokee

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church

Responded to a theft in the 600 block of Commercial

Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Washington

June 28

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the area of West Washington and Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of McNabb

Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Towne Loop

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Crittenden

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Pitts

Responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of East Third

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of Johnson

Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of East Washington

June 29

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Third

Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of North Crittenden

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Hubble

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Jackson

Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Commercial and South Crittenden

Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the area of West Bedford and North Clay

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles

June 30

Responded to report of property damage in the 200 block of East Jackson

Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of South Prairie Lane

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Schoolview and South Elm

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Buffalo and North White Oak

Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of East Third

Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of Smith

Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of South Elm

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of West Hubble

Checked suspicious activity in the area of North Fulton and East Jefferson

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Jackson

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Pine and East Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Third and Chestnut

Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of South Olive

Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo

Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of South Pine

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo

July 1

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Bedford

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of North Fulton

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Bedford

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of East Washington

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of East Bedford

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of East Washington

Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of North Pitts

Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of North Pitts

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Church

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of Kari and Kman

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Commercial

Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Performed a wellbeing check in the 900 block of Smith

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

July 2

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Highway W

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the700 block of South Marshall

Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Olive and East Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the area of West Washington and North White Oak

Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South Locust

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Pitts

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Highway 38 and Spur

Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Woodlawn and South White Oak

Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Chestnut and Commercial

Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Spur

Filings

The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

SUIT ON ACCOUNT

July 9

Student Loan Solutions LLC v. Derek Carey

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

July 8

Brittany Castleberry v. Edward Castleberry

July 9

Ashley N. McDonald v. Ellis M. McDonald

July 15

Shane Blumer v. Angela Blumer

July 21

Kimberly D. Hardie v. Kenneth D. Hardie

Elizabeth A. Cooksey v. Ryan C. Cooksey

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

July 8

Tammy M. Taylor v. Craig E. Taylor

July 15

April Ayres v. Eric Ayres

July 17

Randy Dickenson v. Janet Dickenson

Amanda M. Fedell v. Robert P. Fedell

July 20

Brandon Foley v. Jessica Foley

Charlotte E. Anderson v. Douglas R. Anderson

MOTION TO MODIFY

July 8

Jason M. Mohler v. Tonya S. Knowlton

July 9

Valerie A. Adcock v. Dustin L. Adcock

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

July 14

X v. Cory W. Richerson

July 15

X v. Michael S. Howell

X v. Brian S. Farris

July 16

X v. Edith O. Spears

July 19

X v. Corey L. McCallister

July 20

X v. Jeffrey F. Thompson

CHANGE OF NAME

July 17

In re. Diedre E. McCann

FELONY

July 16

State v. Brandon Terrill

July 21

State v. Brittany Leeann Clift

State v. Rollie Christian

State v. Darrell Eastland

State v. Robert Earl Chisholm

State v. Steven Michael Gray

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

July 21

Webster County Children’s Division v. Heather L Vandiver

MECHANICS LIEN

July 17

Matthew Spor v. Phillip Tucker et al.

Dispositions

The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

FELONY

July 13

State v. Chad Ipock. Guilty plea.

State v. Michael Doyle Feeler. Guilty plea.

State v. Melissa Dawn Matney. Guilty plea.

State v. Christopher Sarginson. Alford plea.

DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN

July 14

Cody L. Viether v. Samantha K. Viether. Uncontested.

Martin S. Walker v. Deborah L. Walker. Uncontested.

July 16

Katy B. Taylor v. Dustin E. Taylor. Consent judgment.

July 17

Shelly D. Sugg v. Ewell B. Sugg. Uncontested.

July 20

Tabitha J. Raines v. David J. Raines. Uncontested.

DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN

July 17

Keith A. Kenyeri v. Lindsey N. Kenyeri. Consent judgment.

ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING

July 14

X v. Cory W. Richerson. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

July 15

X v. Tyler J. Brooks. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

X v. Melissa J. Brooks. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

July 16

X v. Edith O. Spears. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

July 20

X v. Jeffrey F. Thompson. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER

July 21

Webster County Children’s Division v. Heather L. Vandiver. Other final disposition.

MECHANICS LIEN

July 17

Matthew Spor v. Phillip Tucker et al. Other final disposition.

PROMISSORY NOTE

July 20

Stockmens Bank, FKA First Home Bank v. Postel Maps & Atlas et al. Other final disposition.

DECLARATORY JUDGMENT

July 15

Century Bank of the Ozarks v. Safeco Insurance et al. Dismissed by court without prejudice.

James Jacobs v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Consent judgment.

CHANGE OF NAME

July 15

In re. Brandon T. Bissell. Tried by court — civil.

Judgments

The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

July 8

State v. Thomas Everette Brasher. Probation revoked for violating conditions (reporting, drugs, residency) of Sept. 11, 2017, sentence for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.

State v. Roberto A. Esquivel. Probation revoked for violating conditions (reporting/directives, residency) of Sept. 17, 2018, sentence for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and stealing — $750 or more. Sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections for each count with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.

July 13

State v. Michael Doyle Feeler. For Aug. 24, 2019, charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to run concurrently with any other sentence. For charge, same date, of leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections.

State v. Chad Ipock. For Aug. 13, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole and pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.

State v. Timothy A. Kring. Probation revoked for violating conditions (drugs, reporting) of April 23, 2018, sentence for fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Sentence to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation and six months shock jail time with credit for time served.

State v. Jessy Cole Noble. Probation revoked for violating conditions (reporting) for Jan. 22, 2018, sentence for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Sentenced to three years in Department of Corrections.

State v. Melissa Dawn Matney. For Aug. 21, 2019, charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to six years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation with 15 days shock jail time.

State v. Christopher Sarginson. For Feb. 24, 2020, charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence; suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation. For charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony (same date), sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently; suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.

July 14

Cody L. Viether v. Samantha K. Viether. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided.Judgment entered and signed.

Martin S. Walker v. Deborah L. Walker. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.

July 15

In re. Brandon T. Bissell. Name changed.

July 16

James Jacobs v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Judgment against Missouri Department of Revenue; plaintiff is rightful owner of 13 listed vehicles.

July 17

Katy B. Taylor v. Dustin E. Taylor. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.

July 20

Sarah M. Jinks v. Tyrel W. Jinks. Amended judgment and decree of dissolution of marriage. Copies sent to both parties of record.

Keith A. Kenyeri v. Lindsey N. Kenyeri. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Stockmens Bank, FKA First Home Bank v. Postel Maps and Atlas et al. Judgment in favor of Stockmens Bank in amount of $647,002.20 with interest at rate of 6.25%, attorney fees in the amount of $213,510.73 and costs.

Tabitha J. Raines v. David J. Raines. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Shelly D. Sugg v. Ewell B. Sugg. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.

July 21

Webster County Children’s Division v. Heather L. Vandiver. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.