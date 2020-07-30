Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.
June 19
Robert Louis Wagner III, 39, Marshfield, and Lucinda Dawn Davis, 37, Marshfield
June 22
Robert Leroy Letterman, 55, Niangua, and Ruth Ellen Davis, 50, Niangua
June 23
Samuel Allen Laskowski, 23, Bedford, Indiana, and Desiree Gabrielle Donaldson, 25, Marshfield
Kyle Austin Wilson, 27, Marshfield, and Tiarra Jade Bommarito, 27, Marshfield
June 26
Cody Allen Cutbirth, 35, Marshfield, and Trishia Lynn Whistle, 26, Marshfield
June 29
Quentin Dale Dismang, 21, Marshfield, and Ashley Lucretia Blades, 21, Marshfield
Noah Braeden Keith, 21, Niangua, and Savannah Rae Waxler, 20, Niangua
July 1
Bryan Wayne Thompson, 31, Mansfield, and Amber Lynn Satterfield, 23, Mansfield
July 2
Andy Laverne Troyer, 26, Lebanon, Oregon, and Kendra Ruth Schrock, 27, Seymour
Troy Allen Love, 56, Fordland, and Pamela Ann Thomas, 50, Carthage
Payton Wayne Watterson, 19, Mansfield, and Mayci Rae Huff, 18, Marshfield
July 6
Austin Tyler Cappel, 23, Marshfield, and Lethicia Alejandra Romandia, 21, Marshfield
Michael Scott Henderson, 23, Niangua, and Amanda Joann Porter, 36, Niangua
Blake Samuel Miller, 27, Republic, and Chelsea Ruth Veirs, 30, Republic
July 7
Jared Oscar Fallesen, 42, Niangua, and Angela Kay Hammer, 45, Niangua
July 8
Christopher Lee Piper, 29, Marshfield, and Tamra Sue McMurrian, 28, Marshfield
Lewis Edward Divine Jr., 41, Marshfield, and Betty Jane Wilkinson, 32, Marshfield
Joe Keith Weed, 84, Marshfield, and Sandra Lea Hardin, 83, Marshfield
July 9
Nicholas James Dean Province, 24, Marshfield, and Morgan Dawn Slawson, 22, Marshfield
Timothy Joe Stilley, 36, Marshfield, and Sara Jane Cologna, 37, Marshfield
Erik Anson Baron, 42, Marshfield, and Lindsey Dianne Bateman, 37, Marshfield
Mathew William Herman, 32, Marshfield, and Lisa Marie Pannell, 37, Marshfield
July 13
Russell McCoy Bruton, 40, Marshfield, and Victoria Nicole Parker, 27, Marshfield
Christopher Dale Eakins, 26, Marshfield, and Lynsey Taylor Keegan, 26, Marshfield
Joel Andrew Bagley, 45, Marshfield, and Shauna Louise Stillwell, 54, Marshfield
July 14
Dennis Gordon Shingleton, 59, St. George, Utah, and Susan Beth Caton, 54, St. George, Utah
July 17
Richard Lee Spangler, 43, Seymour, and Linda Marie Lee, 44, Seymour
July 20
Clay Weston Underwood, 24, Marshfield, and Kaitlyn Dawn Jeter, 22, Marshfield
Tyler Thomas Crane, 22, Pleasant Hill, and Bethany Jo Freeman, 21, Marshfield
Brian Benton Jeffords, 51, Seymour, and Misty Michele Cook, 44, Seymour
July 22
McCoy Allen Watson, 21, Marshfield, and Lauren Albina Stewart, 20, Marshfield
Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
June 21
Kyla A. Whittlesey, 33, was placed on 12-hour detox.
June 22
Nikkole F. Jones, 35, was placed on 24-hour hold for stealing.
Joshua G. Knapton, 29, was booked and released for failure to register as a sex offender.
Joseph D. Hueitt, 35, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation.
David J. Suter, 28, came in for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and failure to stop at a stop sign.
June 23
Chasity A. Longoria, 41, came in for driving while intoxicated.
Gracie A. Struttman, 31, was booked and released for no valid license.
Daryl A. Rideeoutte, 31, was brought in for failure to register as a sex offender and no valid license.
Dwayne A. Day, 41, was brought in for second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, stealing (two counts), shoplifting and probation violation.
Jason L. Ralls, 42, was brought in for escaping from custody in Kern County, California.
June 24
Jeffery R. Bird, 46, was brought in for stealing.
Heath E. Yarger, 47, came in for non-support.
Joshua A. Pipkin, 28, was transported in for driving while revoked and for failure to appear for a driving violation, a traffic violation, and two moving traffic violations.
Jacob D. Maggard, 24, was placed on 12-hour detox and had a Jasper County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
June 25
Nicholas W. McLaughlin, 30, was brought in for driving while intoxicated, driving without insurance, driving without a license, driving while intoxicated — persistent, and driving while revoked.
Christopher S. Brining, 29, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Jennifer A. Mitchell, 38, was transported in for a parole violation/possession of a controlled substance, no proof of insurance, speeding and no operator status.
Albert L. Herndon, 40, was transported in for a parole violation/possession of a controlled substance.
Brandy L. Mueller, 46, was transported in for four counts of forgery
Jennifer M. Young, 41, was brought in for no insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Jordan A. Humbyrd, 26, was transported in for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
June 26
Kimberly P. Tibbetts, 39, was booked and released for no valid license.
Dallas W. Blankenship, 34, was booked and released for no valid license.
Edward E. Goin, 88, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree assault.
Brandon L. Blakey, 34, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree assault.
Heather D. Shelby-McAdams, 30, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree burglary and stealing.
June 27
Kaytie M. Tanksley, 34, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated.
Michael F. Zimmerman, 55, was booked and released for second-degree trespassing, unlawfully operating an all-terrain vehicle on a highway, driving while intoxicated and resisting by fleeing.
Tonish L. Fewell, 29, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated and was transported to Greene County for a charge there of overtaken vehicle.
Richie A. Compton, 42, was brought in on a Willard charge of failure to appear for driving while suspended.
Thomas E. Phelan, 38, was placed on 24-hour hold for failure to register as a sex offender.
June 28
Larry W. Rowden, 28, was brought in for fourth-degree domestic violence and resisting/interfering with arrest or detention.
June 29
Ariell M. Sportsman, 30, was transported in for a parole violation/possession of a controlled substance.
Shelli L. Luttrull, 47, was placed under court arrest for stealing and violation within a work release program.
Kyle M. Towner, 22, was placed under court arrest for no seat belt.
June 30
Tiffany J. O’Brien, 39, was brought in for passing a bad check.
Peyton B. Miller, 22, was placed under court arrest for driving while revoked (two counts) and failure to register vehicle, and he had a Greene County warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Meria S. Wilson, 23, was placed on three-day court commit.
Brian Schroeder, 53, was placed on three-day court commit.
July 1
Marcus L. Birdo, 31, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance and had a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Shelby C. Packard, 25, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with prior offenses, and she had a Case County warrant for driving while suspended.
Jonah H. Smith, 20, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for expired tags.
Joseph W. Gunsolus III, 21, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for no insurance.
Shane M. Babcock, 31, was transported in on a court order.
Jennifer S. Kendle, 51, was placed on 12-hour detox and on a 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance and peace disturbance.
July 2
Corina R. Livingston, 31, was booked and released for driving while revoked.
Lisa R. Gullett, 57, was booked and released for stealing.
Zachary R. Franer, 26, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance and for failure to appear for no seat belt.
Clayton D. Price, 44, was placed on 24-hour hold for stealing $750.
Shea M. Junte, 26, was placed on three-day court commit.
Clayton D. Price, 44, was placed on 24-hour hold for stealing $750.
Shea M. Junte, 26, was placed on three-day court commit.
Clayton D. Price, 44, was brought in for stealing.
July 3
Kaleb Gehrke, 26, was brought in for no insurance and expired plates.
Geneva M. Kimi, 41, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
John R. Muncy, 43, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for driving while revoked.
Brittany D. Burns, 23, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance, failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance and driving without a license.
Leo Finerson, 35, was brought in for third-degree domestic assault.
July 4
Brady E. Southard, 23, was booked and released for no valid license.
Amanda N. Wright, 40, was brought in for two counts of defective equipment.
Nathaniel L. French, 30, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated.
July 5
Kayla M. Gadberry, 22, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Derrick S. Bruton, 36, was placed on 24-hour hold for stealing.
Shawn F. Griffith, 55, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Elizabeth A. Figard, 39, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for first-degree stealing.
Canaan T. Price, 40, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree domestic assault.
July 6
Cheyenne M. Nevels, 22, was booked and released for fourth-degree assault.
Joshua D. Bruner, 34, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry L. Lafferty, 44, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, no valid license, no insurance and failure to drive on the right side of the road.
Morgan D. Roberts, 24, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving and no insurance.
Rhiannon J. Rymer, 30, was transported in on a parole violation.
July 7
Triston K. Fuehrer, 33, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for non-support.
Melissa D. Russell-Matney, 37, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Bradley D. Sanders, 54, was booked and released for fourth-degree assault.
Jesse R. Fletcher, 41, was transported in on Webster County warrants for first-degree harassment, violation a protective order and speeding.
John R. Cirillo, 45, was transported in on Webster County warrants for possession of a controlled substance and passing bad checks.
Adam C. Haynes, 46, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle and was transferred to the Department of Corrections.
Rolland W. Fisher, 55, came in for unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, no valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, and displaying the plates of another person.
Joseph P. Callihan, 31, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Melissa D. Russell-Matney, 37, was placed under court arrest for driving while revoked (two counts), driving while suspended and shoplifting.
July 8
Caleb R. Kleier, 17, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for a miscellaneous property violation.
Dorion R. Reed, 22, came in for no valid license, failure to signal, no insurance and not seat belt.
Rickey K. McClenahan, 42, was booked and released for no valid license (third offense), possession of marijuana — less than 10 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia with prior drug offense.
Danny D. Dill, 51, was transported from the Department of Corrections on a writ.
Megan M. Smith, 37, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for stealing an animal, first-degree trespassing and stealing.
Matthew C. Smith, 50, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Ian J. Taylor, 32, was brought in on an Osage Beach warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.
July 9
Aaron C.M. Schwartz, 22, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for statutory rape (six counts) and incest.
Petie C.M. Schwartz, 18, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for statutory rape (six counts) and incest.
Raymond L. Barton, 54, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, defective equipment (three counts) and peace disturbance.
Courtney D. Julian, 31, was brought in for third-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree property damage.
Sean M. Atwood, 33, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trespassing.
Ruby R. Barnes, 30, came in for possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child (five counts), possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arielle N. Walker, 31, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance, stealing and resisting and arrest.
Matthew P. Murphy, 29, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Salvatore Rocco IV, 43, was brought in for failure to register a motor vehicle and no seat belt.
Christopher T. Whitney, 31, was brought in for second-degree tampering and attempted stealing.
July 10
Vaughn K. Coughran, 45, came in for six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amber D. Sturdefant, 35, was placed under court arrest for theft/stealing.
Trevor L. Perryman, 22, was brought in for second-degree burglary, stealing, no insurance, driving while revoked/suspended, no valid driver’s license (third offense) and stealing.
John L. Sheets, 46, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance.
Canaan T. Price, 40, was brought in for first-degree domestic violence (two counts), second-degree domestic violence (two counts), armed criminal action, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession/transportation/manufacturing and illegal weapon.
July 11
Todd A. Chance, 34, was transported in for first-degree tampering and possession of a controlled substance.
July 12
Corey L. Myers, 43, was brought in for passing bad checks (two counts) and unlawful use of a weapon.
Samantha L. Rowe, 31, was brought in for no valid license, no insurance and failure to register.
Ryan P. Lawson, 22, was booked and released for careless and imprudent driving.
Shane R. Costello, 44, was brought in for failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance and driving while suspended.
Anthony L. Withrow, 31, was brought in for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randy B. Heminger, 18, was brought in for fourth-degree child molestation.
Austin T. Charlton, 24, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance.
July 13
Sierra N. Sawyer, 23, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trespassing.
Rhiannon J. Rymer, 30, was transported in for first-degree tampering.
David A. Royalty, 52, was placed under seven-day court commit.
Brian S. Farris, 42, was brought in for third-degree domestic violence.
Cory W. Richerson, 42, was brought in for fourth-degree domestic violence.
Kayla M. Gadberry, 22, was brought in for violation for ex party.
Lyndon T. Tutor, 29, was placed under court arrest for a probation violation.
Jerry C. Gardner, 29, was brought in for non-support.
Ruby N. Todd, 30, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
July 14
Brianna F. Brooks, 25, was placed under court arrest for stealing and delivery/possession of a controlled substance in a county jail, and she had an Ava warrant for stealing.
Kimberly L. Hyde, 45, came in for no seat belt.
Albert E. Robertson, 40, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance.
Tiffany H. Mponzi, 39, was brought in for two counts of stealing.
Deanna R. Foster, 46, was placed on seven-day court commit.
July 15
Shawn R. Grubaugh, 47, was placed under court arrest for third-degree domestic assault.
Steven Stone Jr., 30, was brought in for property damage.
Levi D. Hammons, 32, was brought in for third-degree domestic violence and endangering the welfare of a child.
Hannah R. Rushing, 20, was placed on seven-day court commit.
Daniel L. Moore, 46, was brought in for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Caitlyn M. Kiefer, 25, was brought in for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Glennis M. Stewart, 50, was brought in for stealing.
July 16
Roger W. Wingo, 49, was transported in for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Kimberly M. Beggs, 48, was booked and released for driving while revoked/suspended.
Sheila K. Alexander, 37, was brought for speeding.
Jesse H. Frye, 70, came in for failure to register as a sex offender and driving without a license.
Shea M. Junte, 26, was placed on seven-day court commit.
Edith Spears, 42, was booked and released for stealing a firearm.
Dalton N. Grable, 21, was brought in for miscellaneous ordinance violation, speeding, defective equipment, failure to register a motor vehicle, defective equipment and speeding.
Garland J. Laverty, 33, was brought in for no insurance.
July 17
Tammy S. Clift, 56, was booked and released for stealing.
Susan R. Clift, 47, was booked and released for stealing.
Victoria M. Silva, 39, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.
Virgil J. Clark, 23, was transported in for stealing.
Danielle M. Ice, 32, was brought in for no seat belt (two counts), no seat belt for child under 16 (two counts) and child not in booster seat.
James J. Hannagan, 50, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and receiving stolen property.
Jacob L. Norcross, 23, was placed on two-day court commit.
David J. Stevens, 38, was brought in for non-support.
Lance M. Malonson, 21, was brought in on bond surrender for endangering the welfare of a child (two counts), second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy (five counts).
Chrystal L. Hansen, 36, came in for no insurance.
Matthew G. Brandmeyer, 35, was brought in for probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mikael L. Werner, 20, was placed on two-day court commit.
Adrian D. Johnson, 34, was brought in for stealing.
Melinda F. Hodge, 47, was brought in for failure to register and expired plates.
Jillyan N. Burnside, 30, was brought in for first-degree burglary, first-degree child endangerment and first-degree property damage.
July 18
Michael S. Chesley, 35, was brought in for peace disturbance.
Shawn E. Pace, 41, was brought in for fourth-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon S.P. Cook, 31, came in on a Nixa warrant for a traffic offense.
Carol N. Clopton, 36, was brought in for possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, failure to drive on the right side of the roadway and driving while revoked/suspended.
Brittany M. Fleming, 23, was booked and released for stealing.
Trenton J. Knowlen, 25, was brought in for two counts of no insurance.
July 19
Corey L. McCallister, 40, was brought in for third-degree domestic violence.
Jeffrey C. Helms, 56, was brought in for third-degree domestic violence and violation of ex parte.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
June 26
Responded to an animal complaint in the area of North Marshall and East Jefferson
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Jackson
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1000 block of West Jefferson
Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of Pine Ridge
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of George
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Jackson and West Hubble
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the area of Mollie and Blinn
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Buffalo
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
June 27
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of East Second and South Locust
Assisted a citizen in the area of North Olive and East Bedford
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Olive and East Bedford
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Walnut
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of West Jackson and West Hubble
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of Blinn
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Commercial
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Cherokee
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church
Responded to a theft in the 600 block of Commercial
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Washington
June 28
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Washington and Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of McNabb
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Towne Loop
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Crittenden
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Pitts
Responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of East Third
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of Johnson
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of East Washington
June 29
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Third
Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of North Crittenden
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of Pine Ridge
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Hubble
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Jackson
Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Commercial and South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the area of West Bedford and North Clay
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles
June 30
Responded to report of property damage in the 200 block of East Jackson
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of South Prairie Lane
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Schoolview and South Elm
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Buffalo and North White Oak
Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of East Third
Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of Smith
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of South Elm
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of West Hubble
Checked suspicious activity in the area of North Fulton and East Jefferson
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Jackson
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Pine and East Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Third and Chestnut
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of South Olive
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of South Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo
July 1
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Bedford
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of North Fulton
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Bedford
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of East Washington
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of East Bedford
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of East Washington
Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of North Pitts
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of North Pitts
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Church
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of Kari and Kman
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Commercial
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 900 block of Smith
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
July 2
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Highway W
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the700 block of South Marshall
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Olive and East Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the area of West Washington and North White Oak
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Pitts
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Highway 38 and Spur
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of Pine Ridge
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Woodlawn and South White Oak
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Chestnut and Commercial
Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Spur
Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
SUIT ON ACCOUNT
July 9
Student Loan Solutions LLC v. Derek Carey
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
July 8
Brittany Castleberry v. Edward Castleberry
July 9
Ashley N. McDonald v. Ellis M. McDonald
July 15
Shane Blumer v. Angela Blumer
July 21
Kimberly D. Hardie v. Kenneth D. Hardie
Elizabeth A. Cooksey v. Ryan C. Cooksey
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
July 8
Tammy M. Taylor v. Craig E. Taylor
July 15
April Ayres v. Eric Ayres
July 17
Randy Dickenson v. Janet Dickenson
Amanda M. Fedell v. Robert P. Fedell
July 20
Brandon Foley v. Jessica Foley
Charlotte E. Anderson v. Douglas R. Anderson
MOTION TO MODIFY
July 8
Jason M. Mohler v. Tonya S. Knowlton
July 9
Valerie A. Adcock v. Dustin L. Adcock
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
July 14
X v. Cory W. Richerson
July 15
X v. Michael S. Howell
X v. Brian S. Farris
July 16
X v. Edith O. Spears
July 19
X v. Corey L. McCallister
July 20
X v. Jeffrey F. Thompson
CHANGE OF NAME
July 17
In re. Diedre E. McCann
FELONY
July 16
State v. Brandon Terrill
July 21
State v. Brittany Leeann Clift
State v. Rollie Christian
State v. Darrell Eastland
State v. Robert Earl Chisholm
State v. Steven Michael Gray
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
July 21
Webster County Children’s Division v. Heather L Vandiver
MECHANICS LIEN
July 17
Matthew Spor v. Phillip Tucker et al.
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
FELONY
July 13
State v. Chad Ipock. Guilty plea.
State v. Michael Doyle Feeler. Guilty plea.
State v. Melissa Dawn Matney. Guilty plea.
State v. Christopher Sarginson. Alford plea.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
July 14
Cody L. Viether v. Samantha K. Viether. Uncontested.
Martin S. Walker v. Deborah L. Walker. Uncontested.
July 16
Katy B. Taylor v. Dustin E. Taylor. Consent judgment.
July 17
Shelly D. Sugg v. Ewell B. Sugg. Uncontested.
July 20
Tabitha J. Raines v. David J. Raines. Uncontested.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
July 17
Keith A. Kenyeri v. Lindsey N. Kenyeri. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
July 14
X v. Cory W. Richerson. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
July 15
X v. Tyler J. Brooks. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
X v. Melissa J. Brooks. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
July 16
X v. Edith O. Spears. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
July 20
X v. Jeffrey F. Thompson. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
July 21
Webster County Children’s Division v. Heather L. Vandiver. Other final disposition.
MECHANICS LIEN
July 17
Matthew Spor v. Phillip Tucker et al. Other final disposition.
PROMISSORY NOTE
July 20
Stockmens Bank, FKA First Home Bank v. Postel Maps & Atlas et al. Other final disposition.
DECLARATORY JUDGMENT
July 15
Century Bank of the Ozarks v. Safeco Insurance et al. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
James Jacobs v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Consent judgment.
CHANGE OF NAME
July 15
In re. Brandon T. Bissell. Tried by court — civil.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
July 8
State v. Thomas Everette Brasher. Probation revoked for violating conditions (reporting, drugs, residency) of Sept. 11, 2017, sentence for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
State v. Roberto A. Esquivel. Probation revoked for violating conditions (reporting/directives, residency) of Sept. 17, 2018, sentence for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and stealing — $750 or more. Sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections for each count with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
July 13
State v. Michael Doyle Feeler. For Aug. 24, 2019, charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to run concurrently with any other sentence. For charge, same date, of leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Chad Ipock. For Aug. 13, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole and pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund.
State v. Timothy A. Kring. Probation revoked for violating conditions (drugs, reporting) of April 23, 2018, sentence for fraudulent use of credit/debit device. Sentence to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation and six months shock jail time with credit for time served.
State v. Jessy Cole Noble. Probation revoked for violating conditions (reporting) for Jan. 22, 2018, sentence for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Sentenced to three years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Melissa Dawn Matney. For Aug. 21, 2019, charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to six years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation with 15 days shock jail time.
State v. Christopher Sarginson. For Feb. 24, 2020, charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence; suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation. For charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony (same date), sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently; suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.
July 14
Cody L. Viether v. Samantha K. Viether. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided.Judgment entered and signed.
Martin S. Walker v. Deborah L. Walker. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
July 15
In re. Brandon T. Bissell. Name changed.
July 16
James Jacobs v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Judgment against Missouri Department of Revenue; plaintiff is rightful owner of 13 listed vehicles.
July 17
Katy B. Taylor v. Dustin E. Taylor. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
July 20
Sarah M. Jinks v. Tyrel W. Jinks. Amended judgment and decree of dissolution of marriage. Copies sent to both parties of record.
Keith A. Kenyeri v. Lindsey N. Kenyeri. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Stockmens Bank, FKA First Home Bank v. Postel Maps and Atlas et al. Judgment in favor of Stockmens Bank in amount of $647,002.20 with interest at rate of 6.25%, attorney fees in the amount of $213,510.73 and costs.
Tabitha J. Raines v. David J. Raines. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Shelly D. Sugg v. Ewell B. Sugg. Court dissolves marriage. Property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
July 21
Webster County Children’s Division v. Heather L. Vandiver. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.
