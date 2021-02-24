Filings

CIVIL

DOMESTIV RELATIONS REPORTS

Dissolution w/ children

Dec. 31

Abigail Grabher v Bryson Grabher

Jan. 4

Jessica Wolken v Arthur Wolken

Jan. 7

Jason Rinker v Allyx Rinker

Jan. 8

Sarah E Deguire v Jason A Deguire

Dissolution w/o children

Jan. 11

Ronnie A Sawyer v Cheryl A Sawyer

Family Access Motion

Jan 4

Eric D Testerman v Jessica R Testerman

Motion to Modify

Jan. 4

Alicia A Hagen v Mark R Hagen

Jan. 7

Summer S Bryan v Daniel T Sirkel

PROTECTION ORDERS

Adult Abuse - Stalking

Jan. 1

X v Eula-Mae M Privett

Jan. 4

X v Karl F Junger

Adult Abuse w/o Stalking

Jan. 1

X v Rachel E Privett

Jan. 4

Jack A Conkling

Jan. 8

X v. Barry Chadd Jr.

X v. Justin B Chadd

CRIMINAL REPORTS

Felony

Jan. 5

St v Lance Sumner Malonson

St v Ruby Todd

St v Michael Ray Jones

Jan. 11

St v James Edward Nagy

Jan. 12

St v Ericka June Sanderson

Dispositions

The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

CIVIL NON-CASES

Dec. 30

Webster County Children’s Division v Gary Nels Allen. Other final disposition.

Jan. 11

Erin Michal Roseen v Jesse Allen Norton. Other Final Disposition.

CRIMINAL REPORTS

Felony

Jan.4

St v Cory M Wellen. Guilty Plea.

Jan. 11

St v Justin R Ervin. Guilty Plea.

St v Marvin Wilkerson. Guilty Plea.

St v Steven J McKay. Guilty Plea.

St v Samantha L Brake. Guilty Plea.

St v Jacob Michael Deshields. Guilty Plea.

St v Geneva Marie Kimmi. Guilty Plea.

CIVIL REPORTS

Tort Reports

Jan. 5

Phil Varner and Cynthia Varner v Kenny Boggs, DIA. Dismissed by parties.

Contract

Jan. 11

LCS Financial Services CORP v Janet L Silvus. Change of Venue.

ADMIN REVIEW

Jan. 12

Jared Jones v Missouri Department of Revenue. Tried by Court-Civil.

Change of Name

Jan. 12

IN RE Shaleigh Marie Campbell. Tried by Court-Civil.

Dissolution w/ Children

Jan. 12

Amber E Speer v Tommy L Speer. Tried by Court-Civil.

DOMESTIC RELATIONS REPORTS

Dissolution w/ Children

Jan. 4

Elizabeth M Galloway v Joshua C Galloway. Uncontested.

Angel R West v Robert S West. Uncontested.

PROTECTION ORDERS

Adult Abuse w/o Stalking

Jan. 4

X ETAL v Richard C Myers. Tried by Court-Civil.

Jan. 8

X v. Jack A. Conckling. Dismissed by parties.

Judgments

The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Dec. 30

Webster County Children’s Division v Gary Nels Allen. Respondent ordered to pay child support and pay 30% of uncovered medical costs on three minor children.

DES-CONT vs RUST2RODZ, LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $1.72 interest and $200 penalties for a total of $201.72.

Webster County Children’s Division v Tiffany L Zimmerman. Respondent ordered to pay child support and pay a percentage of the uncovered medical costs for three minor children.

Jan. 4

Ken Jones v Joe Case and Mindy Case. Count I: Court awards put damages in the amount of $33,500 against dft Joe Case only. Counts II and III: The court awards put damages in the amount of $3,900 against dfts Joe and Mindy Case. Value of the judgement for all three counts is $37,400. Court costs are taxed to dft.

Elizabeth M Galloway v Joshua C Galloway. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.

X v Richard Myers. Judgment full order of protections.

St v Cory M Wardwell. For March 5, 2017 charge of Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 grams or less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Guilty plea.

Angel R West v Robert S West. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.

Jan. 6

St v Geneva Marie Kimmi. For April 12, 2019 charge of Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 grams or less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Guilty plea.

Jan. 11

St v David James Blasé. For March 7, 2016 charges of 2nd Degree Burglary – Guilty plea.

St v Samantha L Brake. For July 18, 2020 charge of Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 grams or less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Guilty plea.

St v Jacob Michael DeShields. For Aug. 24, 2020 charges of 2nd degree Arson. Guilty plea.

St v Justin R Ervin. For June 28, 2020 charges of Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk - 1st degree - 1st offense - No sexual conduct. Guilty plea.

St v Justin R Ervin. For 4th degree Assault - special victims. Guilty plea.

St v Geneva Marie Kimmi. For Nov. 2 2020 charge of 2nd degree Burglary. Guilty plea.

St v Steven J McKay. For Nov. 22, 2019 charge of DWI-Persistent. Guilty plea.

Erin Michal Roseen v Jesse Allen Norton. Judement entered. Respondent owes a duty of support and medical assistance for minor child.

St v Marvin Wilkerson. For July 20, 2019 charge of DWI-Aggravated. Guilty plea.

Jan. 12

St v Jacob Michael DeShields. For Aug. 21, 2020 charges of Child Molestation - 3rd Degreee - Child less than 14 years of age. Guilty plea.

Jared Jones v Missouri Department of Revenue. Judgement entered.

Amber E Speer v Tommy L Speer. Judgment on resolution. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.

IN RE Shaleigh Marie Campbell. Judgement for change of name of adult individual.

Jan. 15

St v James Lawson. For Jan. 29 charge of 2nd degree Burglary and Jan. 30 charge of 2nd degree Burglary. Guilty plea.

St v Casey J McGehee. For March 21, 2018 charge of escape or attempted escape from confinement. Guilty plea.

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.

Dec. 28

William Joseph Phillips, 30 and Jillian Glynnis Shaw, 29 of Bentonville, AR.

Angel Rafael Alvarez Vasquez, 30 and Jennifer Kay Griffin, 38 of Marshfield

Dec. 29

Jeffrey Duane McKeel, 62 and Tammy Sue Young, 54 of Marshfield

Dec. 30

Adan Zavala, 55 and Wanda Sue Hicks, 57 of Elkland

Jan. 4

Kristopher Eldon Jemes, 22 of Grove Spring and Jordan Breanne Harris, 21 of Seymour

Jan. 7

Darrell Eugene Burge, 71 and Karen Sue Barton, 56 of Fordland

Eric Lee Thorne, 33 and Sarah Elizabeth Johnson, 40 of Seymour

Jan. 19

Klayton Gage Brooks, 21 of Marshfield and Shayden Kay Porter, 20 of Strafford

Eldon Wade Stalker, 46 and Nikki Anne Larue, 43 of Marshfield

Jan. 20

David Randal Davis, 58 and Robert Belvie Brown II, 45 of Marshfield

Matthew Cole Fries Gollwitzer, 32 and Miranda Ran Davis, 26 of Niangua

Jan. 22

Trevor Marie Kabage, 29 and Julie Ann Montes, 25 of Marshfield

Jan. 29

Albert John Barnes, 21 and Sarah Ricole Mason, 20 of Marshfield

Feb. 2

Joshua Bryan Dietzman, 38 and Christina Marie England, 44 of Marshfield

Feb. 4

John Ross Sorenson, 56 of Lehi, UT and Heather Luan Durrand, 48 of Fordland

Marshfield P.D.

The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.

Dec. 18

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked well being in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison

Assisted agency in the 200 block of Commercial

Checked well being in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to disturbance in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to animal complaint in the 1000 block of Banning

Checked well being the 700 block of Willow

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to 911 call in the 900 block of Riverview

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Commercial

Responded to noise complaint in the 700 block of North Marshall

Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of South Vine

Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of East Third

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to alarm in the 600 block of Tyler

Checked well being in the 200 block of Terrace

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Blinn

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to alarm in the 200 block of North Olive

Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Commercial

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of Hargus & Hwy C

Assisted agency in the 300 block of McNabb

Dec. 19

Responded to ordinance violation in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted citizen in the 600 block of South Walnut

Motorist assisted in the 300 block of St. Charles

Assisted citizen in the 200 block of Terrace

Responded to disturbance in the 1700 block of Hwy J

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to report of property damage in the 500 block of Commercial

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted citizen in the 700 block of Willow

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of North Olive & East Hubble

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked well being in the area of East Hubble & North Pine

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Dec. 20

Responded to alarm in the 200 block of East Jackson

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of East Second

Assisted citizen in the 200 block of East Jefferson

Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of Commercial

Responded to report of property damage in the 700 block of Commercial

Responded to theft in the 300 block of North Clay

Assisted citizen in the 100 block of Hwy W

Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of South Vine

Checked suspicious subject in the area of Washington Terrace & Pine

Checked well being in the 1000 block of Bond Court

Dec. 21

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of Spur 7 Hwy 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Truman & Hwy 38

Motorist assisted in the 1600 block of Westbrook

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to animal complaint in the 100 block of South Pine

Assisted agency in the area of East Hubble & North Pine

Assisted motorist in the area of Julian & Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Responded to 911 call in the 600 block of East Second

Assisted motorist in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of North Marshall & Hwy CC

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of George

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to disturbance in the 700 block of North Marshall

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Dec. 22

Assisted motorist in the area of Hwy 38 & Truman

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Motorist assisted in the 200 block of Elizabeth

Responded to animal complaint in the 200 block of Mill

Assisted motorist in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Motorist assisted in the 800 block of East Third

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to theft in the 3200 block of Chapel Bluff Road

Responded to theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious subject in the 100 block of East Jackson

Responded to noise complaint in the 200 block of North Pitts

Responded to theft in the 24000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of Church

Responded to alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Hwy CC & North Marshall

Responded to alarm in the 2500 block of Hardwood

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Dec. 23

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to animal complaint in the 200 block of Wildwood

Checked well being in the 400 block of Dill

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Brinkley & Hwy W

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of North Olive & East Washington

Responded to alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Responded to alarm in the 300 block of Hwy DD

Responded to alarm in the 300 block of Hwy DD

Motorist assisted in the 1100 block of Spur

Responded to animal complaint in the 500 block of West Hubble

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to theft in the 500 block of Church

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted paramedics in the 1300 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted motorist in the area of I-44

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Assisted citizen in the 700 block of Willow

Responded to alarm in the 1000 block of Spur

Dec. 24

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of Maple

Assisted paramedics in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted agency in the area of Longdrive Court & Golf Course

Checked suspicious subject in the 1000 block of South White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of South White Oak & South Maple

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of Pine Ridge

Checked well being in the 500 block of Maple

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison

Motorist assisted in the 500 block of South Walnut

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Assisted citizen in the 1300 block of Spur

Dec. 25

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Hwy A & James River

Assisted citizen in the area of South Locust & East Madison

Checked well being in the 200 block of North Blair

Motorist assisted in the 400 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison

Responded to disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Hwy W

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious subject in the 300 block of North

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of Hwy W

Motorist assisted in the 700 block of Stanford

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur & West Washington

Responded to disturbance in the area of Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of South Walnut & East McVay

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Washington

Responded to alarm in the 1200 block of Banning

Dec. 26

Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Marshall & Hillsboro

Responded to animal complaint in the 700 block of South Walnut

Responded to disturbance in the 100 block of South Prairie Lane

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of Church

Assisted citizen in the 600 block of North Clay

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Buffalo

Checked well being in the 500 block of East Washington

Responded to disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur

Motorist assisted in the 200 block of Lundh

Motorist assisted in the 100 block of Hwy W

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of South Elm & East Washington

Assisted agency in the area of Banning & Spur

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to alarm in the 200 block of West Jackson

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington

Dec. 27

Responded to alarm in the 1000 block of Spur

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of Fraker

Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of Church

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of East Hubble & Banning

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to disturbance in the 800 block of Fraker

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted citizen in the 400 block of North Dill

Responded to alarm in the 300 block of Hwy DD

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Washington & North Locust

Responded to disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair

Dec. 28

Assisted agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to alarm in the 1200 block of Banning

Assisted citizen in the 100 block of East Jefferson

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Motorist assisted in the 600 block of Church

Responded to theft in the 100 block of West Jefferson

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked well being in the 100 block of South Crittenden

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked well being in the 500 block of East McVay

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of Skyview

Checked suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Checked well being in the 400 block of South Pine

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of South White Oak

Dec. 29

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to alarm in the 1200 block of Spur

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Washington

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Responded to report of property damage in the 900 block of Smith

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Dec. 30

Assisted motorist in the area of Washington & Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Third

Assisted citizen in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to 911 call in the 500 block of East Washington

Checked well being in the 100 block of North Blair

Responded to alarm in the 700 block of South Prairie Lane

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of North Crittenden

Checked well being in the 300 block of Big Timber Road

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked well being in the 100 block of Alford

Checked well being in the 200 block of North

Dec. 31

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to alarm in the 200 block of Elizabeth

Responded to 911 call in the 200 block of North Pine

Motorist assisted in the 800 block of East Madison

Assisted citizen in the 800 block of West Washington

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Motorist assisted in the 600 block of Maple

Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of East Madison

Responded to disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair

Assisted citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak

Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of East Madison

Responded to disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair

Responded to theft in the 700 block of West Jackson

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of East Washington

Responded to disturbance in the 100 block of Kari Drive

Responded to noise complaint in the 600 block of South Walnut

Responded to 911 call in the 100 block of Commercial

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Jan. 1

Checked well being in the 200 block of North

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Responded to alarm in the 100 block of Hwy DD

Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Bedford

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted agency in the 600 block of East Madison

Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Assisted agency in the 400 block of South Elm

Assisted motorist in the area of Olive & Washington Terrace

Assisted citizen in the 400 block of South Vine

Responded to theft in the 400 block of South Clay

Checked well being in the 100 block of North Blair

Motorist assisted in the 300 block of Lura

Checked suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Mill

Checked suspicious activity 1400 block of North Elm

Jan. 2

Assisted citizen in the 200 block of Wilson Way

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Assisted motorist in the area of Spur & Hwy 38

Responded to alarm in the 300 block of McNabb

Responded to alarm in the 200 block of South Clay

Responded to animal complaint in the 100 block of Alford

Assisted motorist in the 200 block of North Blair

Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Elm & Hwy DD

Assisted motorist in the area of East Hubble & North Marshall

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of East Hubble & North Pine

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of Church

Jan. 3

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Assisted motorist in the area of North White Oak & Massey

Responded to noise complaint in the 700 block of Stanford

Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Responded to 911 call in the 500 block of East Washington

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of East Jefferson

Assisted motorist in the area of North White Oak & Massey

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to 911 call in the 300 block of North Pine

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of West Jackson

Responded to 911 call in the 500 block of South Vine

Assisted citizen in the 400 block of East Jackson

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Responded to disturbance in the 1400 block of Cross Creek

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Responded to animal complaint in the 500 block of Maple

Jan. 4

Responded to theft in the 700 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious subject in the 200 block of North Clay

Motorist assisted in the 400 block of South Olive

Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of East Madison

Motorist assisted in the 200 block of East Third

Motorist assisted in the area of East Jefferson & North Crittenden

Checked well being in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Assisted citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak

Assisted agency in the 100 block of Southside Lane

Responded to 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre

Assisted agency in the 200 block of East Jefferson

Checked well being in the 1000 block of Banning

Responded to 911 call in the 300 block of Hillcrest

Responded to 911 call in the 600 block of South Pine

Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of East Madison

Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Responded to noise complaint in the 500 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to 911 call in the 500 block of Pine Ridge

Jan. 5

Responded to 911 call in the 400 block of East Burford

Checked well being in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to report of property damage in the 100 block of Fishel Way

Assisted citizen in the 1200 block of Sunset

Responded to 911 call in the 900 block of George

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious subject in the 200 block of North White Oak

Assisted agency in the 800 block of West Washington

Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Towne Loop & East Commerce

Motorist assisted in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Spur

Checked suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Jackson

Responded to noise complaint in the 400 block of Chestnut

Checked suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington

Responded to theft in the 100 block of York

Checked suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Hwy 38

Checked suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 1100 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity on the 200 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of Church

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Responded to noise complaint in the 500 block of East Madison

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Jan. 6

Motorist assisted in the 400 block of South Olive

Checked well being in the 200 block of North White Oak

Motorist assisted in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to report of property damage in the 800 block of Turtle Creek

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Responded to noise complaint in the 500 block of Chestnut

Responded to juvenile complaint in the 800 block of Shaffer

Checked suspicious subject in the 400 block of George

Checked suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Jackson

Jan. 7

Assisted agency in the 200 block of East Washington

Checked well being in the 200 block of East Madison

Responded to disturbance in the 100 block of North Oak Grove

Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of North Buffalo

Responded to 911 call in the 1000 block of Spur

Responded to 911 call in the 700 block of Birchwood

Motorist assisted in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Marshall

Responded to disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted paramedics in the 3000 block of Hwy BBB

Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm

Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall

Assisted citizen in the 500 block of North Buffalo

