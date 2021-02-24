Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
CIVIL
DOMESTIV RELATIONS REPORTS
Dissolution w/ children
Dec. 31
Abigail Grabher v Bryson Grabher
Jan. 4
Jessica Wolken v Arthur Wolken
Jan. 7
Jason Rinker v Allyx Rinker
Jan. 8
Sarah E Deguire v Jason A Deguire
Dissolution w/o children
Jan. 11
Ronnie A Sawyer v Cheryl A Sawyer
Family Access Motion
Jan 4
Eric D Testerman v Jessica R Testerman
Motion to Modify
Jan. 4
Alicia A Hagen v Mark R Hagen
Jan. 7
Summer S Bryan v Daniel T Sirkel
PROTECTION ORDERS
Adult Abuse - Stalking
Jan. 1
X v Eula-Mae M Privett
X v Eula-Mae M Privett
Jan. 4
X v Karl F Junger
Adult Abuse w/o Stalking
Jan. 1
X v Rachel E Privett
Jan. 4
Jack A Conkling
Jan. 8
X v. Barry Chadd Jr.
X v. Justin B Chadd
CRIMINAL REPORTS
Felony
Jan. 5
St v Lance Sumner Malonson
St v Ruby Todd
St v Michael Ray Jones
Jan. 11
St v James Edward Nagy
Jan. 12
St v Ericka June Sanderson
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
CIVIL NON-CASES
Dec. 30
Webster County Children’s Division v Gary Nels Allen. Other final disposition.
Jan. 11
Erin Michal Roseen v Jesse Allen Norton. Other Final Disposition.
CRIMINAL REPORTS
Felony
Jan.4
St v Cory M Wellen. Guilty Plea.
Jan. 11
St v Justin R Ervin. Guilty Plea.
St v Marvin Wilkerson. Guilty Plea.
St v Steven J McKay. Guilty Plea.
St v Samantha L Brake. Guilty Plea.
St v Jacob Michael Deshields. Guilty Plea.
St v Geneva Marie Kimmi. Guilty Plea.
CIVIL REPORTS
Tort Reports
Jan. 5
Phil Varner and Cynthia Varner v Kenny Boggs, DIA. Dismissed by parties.
Contract
Jan. 11
LCS Financial Services CORP v Janet L Silvus. Change of Venue.
ADMIN REVIEW
Jan. 12
Jared Jones v Missouri Department of Revenue. Tried by Court-Civil.
Change of Name
Jan. 12
IN RE Shaleigh Marie Campbell. Tried by Court-Civil.
Dissolution w/ Children
Jan. 12
Amber E Speer v Tommy L Speer. Tried by Court-Civil.
DOMESTIC RELATIONS REPORTS
Dissolution w/ Children
Jan. 4
Elizabeth M Galloway v Joshua C Galloway. Uncontested.
Angel R West v Robert S West. Uncontested.
PROTECTION ORDERS
Adult Abuse w/o Stalking
Jan. 4
X ETAL v Richard C Myers. Tried by Court-Civil.
Jan. 8
X v. Jack A. Conckling. Dismissed by parties.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Dec. 30
Webster County Children’s Division v Gary Nels Allen. Respondent ordered to pay child support and pay 30% of uncovered medical costs on three minor children.
DES-CONT vs RUST2RODZ, LLC. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in the amount of $1.72 interest and $200 penalties for a total of $201.72.
Webster County Children’s Division v Tiffany L Zimmerman. Respondent ordered to pay child support and pay a percentage of the uncovered medical costs for three minor children.
Jan. 4
Ken Jones v Joe Case and Mindy Case. Count I: Court awards put damages in the amount of $33,500 against dft Joe Case only. Counts II and III: The court awards put damages in the amount of $3,900 against dfts Joe and Mindy Case. Value of the judgement for all three counts is $37,400. Court costs are taxed to dft.
Elizabeth M Galloway v Joshua C Galloway. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
X v Richard Myers. Judgment full order of protections.
St v Cory M Wardwell. For March 5, 2017 charge of Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 grams or less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Guilty plea.
Angel R West v Robert S West. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Jan. 6
St v Geneva Marie Kimmi. For April 12, 2019 charge of Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 grams or less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Guilty plea.
Jan. 11
St v David James Blasé. For March 7, 2016 charges of 2nd Degree Burglary – Guilty plea.
St v Samantha L Brake. For July 18, 2020 charge of Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 grams or less of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Guilty plea.
St v Jacob Michael DeShields. For Aug. 24, 2020 charges of 2nd degree Arson. Guilty plea.
St v Justin R Ervin. For June 28, 2020 charges of Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk - 1st degree - 1st offense - No sexual conduct. Guilty plea.
St v Justin R Ervin. For 4th degree Assault - special victims. Guilty plea.
St v Geneva Marie Kimmi. For Nov. 2 2020 charge of 2nd degree Burglary. Guilty plea.
St v Steven J McKay. For Nov. 22, 2019 charge of DWI-Persistent. Guilty plea.
Erin Michal Roseen v Jesse Allen Norton. Judement entered. Respondent owes a duty of support and medical assistance for minor child.
St v Marvin Wilkerson. For July 20, 2019 charge of DWI-Aggravated. Guilty plea.
Jan. 12
St v Jacob Michael DeShields. For Aug. 21, 2020 charges of Child Molestation - 3rd Degreee - Child less than 14 years of age. Guilty plea.
Jared Jones v Missouri Department of Revenue. Judgement entered.
Amber E Speer v Tommy L Speer. Judgment on resolution. Court dissolves marriage, property and debt divided. Judgment entered and signed.
IN RE Shaleigh Marie Campbell. Judgement for change of name of adult individual.
Jan. 15
St v James Lawson. For Jan. 29 charge of 2nd degree Burglary and Jan. 30 charge of 2nd degree Burglary. Guilty plea.
St v Casey J McGehee. For March 21, 2018 charge of escape or attempted escape from confinement. Guilty plea.
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.
Dec. 28
William Joseph Phillips, 30 and Jillian Glynnis Shaw, 29 of Bentonville, AR.
Angel Rafael Alvarez Vasquez, 30 and Jennifer Kay Griffin, 38 of Marshfield
Dec. 29
Jeffrey Duane McKeel, 62 and Tammy Sue Young, 54 of Marshfield
Dec. 30
Adan Zavala, 55 and Wanda Sue Hicks, 57 of Elkland
Jan. 4
Kristopher Eldon Jemes, 22 of Grove Spring and Jordan Breanne Harris, 21 of Seymour
Jan. 7
Darrell Eugene Burge, 71 and Karen Sue Barton, 56 of Fordland
Eric Lee Thorne, 33 and Sarah Elizabeth Johnson, 40 of Seymour
Jan. 19
Klayton Gage Brooks, 21 of Marshfield and Shayden Kay Porter, 20 of Strafford
Eldon Wade Stalker, 46 and Nikki Anne Larue, 43 of Marshfield
Jan. 20
David Randal Davis, 58 and Robert Belvie Brown II, 45 of Marshfield
Matthew Cole Fries Gollwitzer, 32 and Miranda Ran Davis, 26 of Niangua
Jan. 22
Trevor Marie Kabage, 29 and Julie Ann Montes, 25 of Marshfield
Jan. 29
Albert John Barnes, 21 and Sarah Ricole Mason, 20 of Marshfield
Feb. 2
Joshua Bryan Dietzman, 38 and Christina Marie England, 44 of Marshfield
Feb. 4
John Ross Sorenson, 56 of Lehi, UT and Heather Luan Durrand, 48 of Fordland
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Dec. 18
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked well being in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison
Assisted agency in the 200 block of Commercial
Checked well being in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to disturbance in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Responded to animal complaint in the 1000 block of Banning
Checked well being the 700 block of Willow
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to 911 call in the 900 block of Riverview
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Commercial
Responded to noise complaint in the 700 block of North Marshall
Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of South Vine
Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of East Third
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to alarm in the 600 block of Tyler
Checked well being in the 200 block of Terrace
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Blinn
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to alarm in the 200 block of North Olive
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Commercial
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of Hargus & Hwy C
Assisted agency in the 300 block of McNabb
Dec. 19
Responded to ordinance violation in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted citizen in the 600 block of South Walnut
Motorist assisted in the 300 block of St. Charles
Assisted citizen in the 200 block of Terrace
Responded to disturbance in the 1700 block of Hwy J
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to report of property damage in the 500 block of Commercial
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted citizen in the 700 block of Willow
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of North Olive & East Hubble
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked well being in the area of East Hubble & North Pine
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Dec. 20
Responded to alarm in the 200 block of East Jackson
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of East Second
Assisted citizen in the 200 block of East Jefferson
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of Commercial
Responded to report of property damage in the 700 block of Commercial
Responded to theft in the 300 block of North Clay
Assisted citizen in the 100 block of Hwy W
Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of South Vine
Checked suspicious subject in the area of Washington Terrace & Pine
Checked well being in the 1000 block of Bond Court
Dec. 21
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of Spur 7 Hwy 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Truman & Hwy 38
Motorist assisted in the 1600 block of Westbrook
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to animal complaint in the 100 block of South Pine
Assisted agency in the area of East Hubble & North Pine
Assisted motorist in the area of Julian & Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Responded to 911 call in the 600 block of East Second
Assisted motorist in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of North Marshall & Hwy CC
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of George
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to disturbance in the 700 block of North Marshall
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Dec. 22
Assisted motorist in the area of Hwy 38 & Truman
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Motorist assisted in the 200 block of Elizabeth
Responded to animal complaint in the 200 block of Mill
Assisted motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Motorist assisted in the 800 block of East Third
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to theft in the 3200 block of Chapel Bluff Road
Responded to theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious subject in the 100 block of East Jackson
Responded to noise complaint in the 200 block of North Pitts
Responded to theft in the 24000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of Church
Responded to alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Hwy CC & North Marshall
Responded to alarm in the 2500 block of Hardwood
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Dec. 23
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to animal complaint in the 200 block of Wildwood
Checked well being in the 400 block of Dill
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Brinkley & Hwy W
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of North Olive & East Washington
Responded to alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Responded to alarm in the 300 block of Hwy DD
Responded to alarm in the 300 block of Hwy DD
Motorist assisted in the 1100 block of Spur
Responded to animal complaint in the 500 block of West Hubble
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Responded to theft in the 500 block of Church
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted paramedics in the 1300 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted motorist in the area of I-44
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted citizen in the 700 block of Willow
Responded to alarm in the 1000 block of Spur
Dec. 24
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of Maple
Assisted paramedics in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted agency in the area of Longdrive Court & Golf Course
Checked suspicious subject in the 1000 block of South White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of South White Oak & South Maple
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of Pine Ridge
Checked well being in the 500 block of Maple
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison
Motorist assisted in the 500 block of South Walnut
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Assisted citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Dec. 25
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Hwy A & James River
Assisted citizen in the area of South Locust & East Madison
Checked well being in the 200 block of North Blair
Motorist assisted in the 400 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison
Responded to disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Hwy W
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious subject in the 300 block of North
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of Hwy W
Motorist assisted in the 700 block of Stanford
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur & West Washington
Responded to disturbance in the area of Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of South Walnut & East McVay
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Washington
Responded to alarm in the 1200 block of Banning
Dec. 26
Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Marshall & Hillsboro
Responded to animal complaint in the 700 block of South Walnut
Responded to disturbance in the 100 block of South Prairie Lane
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of Church
Assisted citizen in the 600 block of North Clay
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Buffalo
Checked well being in the 500 block of East Washington
Responded to disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur
Motorist assisted in the 200 block of Lundh
Motorist assisted in the 100 block of Hwy W
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of South Elm & East Washington
Assisted agency in the area of Banning & Spur
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to alarm in the 200 block of West Jackson
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington
Dec. 27
Responded to alarm in the 1000 block of Spur
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of Fraker
Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of Church
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of East Hubble & Banning
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to disturbance in the 800 block of Fraker
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted citizen in the 400 block of North Dill
Responded to alarm in the 300 block of Hwy DD
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Washington & North Locust
Responded to disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair
Dec. 28
Assisted agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to alarm in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted citizen in the 100 block of East Jefferson
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Motorist assisted in the 600 block of Church
Responded to theft in the 100 block of West Jefferson
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked well being in the 100 block of South Crittenden
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked well being in the 500 block of East McVay
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of Skyview
Checked suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Checked well being in the 400 block of South Pine
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of South White Oak
Dec. 29
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to alarm in the 1200 block of Spur
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Washington
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Responded to report of property damage in the 900 block of Smith
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Dec. 30
Assisted motorist in the area of Washington & Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of Garst
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Third
Assisted citizen in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to 911 call in the 500 block of East Washington
Checked well being in the 100 block of North Blair
Responded to alarm in the 700 block of South Prairie Lane
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of North Crittenden
Checked well being in the 300 block of Big Timber Road
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked well being in the 100 block of Alford
Checked well being in the 200 block of North
Dec. 31
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to alarm in the 200 block of Elizabeth
Responded to 911 call in the 200 block of North Pine
Motorist assisted in the 800 block of East Madison
Assisted citizen in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Motorist assisted in the 600 block of Maple
Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of East Madison
Responded to disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair
Assisted citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak
Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of East Madison
Responded to disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair
Responded to theft in the 700 block of West Jackson
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of East Washington
Responded to disturbance in the 100 block of Kari Drive
Responded to noise complaint in the 600 block of South Walnut
Responded to 911 call in the 100 block of Commercial
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Jan. 1
Checked well being in the 200 block of North
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Responded to alarm in the 100 block of Hwy DD
Assisted paramedics in the 600 block of East Bedford
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted agency in the 600 block of East Madison
Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Assisted agency in the 400 block of South Elm
Assisted motorist in the area of Olive & Washington Terrace
Assisted citizen in the 400 block of South Vine
Responded to theft in the 400 block of South Clay
Checked well being in the 100 block of North Blair
Motorist assisted in the 300 block of Lura
Checked suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Mill
Checked suspicious activity 1400 block of North Elm
Jan. 2
Assisted citizen in the 200 block of Wilson Way
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Assisted motorist in the area of Spur & Hwy 38
Responded to alarm in the 300 block of McNabb
Responded to alarm in the 200 block of South Clay
Responded to animal complaint in the 100 block of Alford
Assisted motorist in the 200 block of North Blair
Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Elm & Hwy DD
Assisted motorist in the area of East Hubble & North Marshall
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the area of East Hubble & North Pine
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of Church
Jan. 3
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted motorist in the area of North White Oak & Massey
Responded to noise complaint in the 700 block of Stanford
Assisted citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to 911 call in the 500 block of East Washington
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of East Jefferson
Assisted motorist in the area of North White Oak & Massey
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to 911 call in the 300 block of North Pine
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of West Jackson
Responded to 911 call in the 500 block of South Vine
Assisted citizen in the 400 block of East Jackson
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to disturbance in the 1400 block of Cross Creek
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Responded to animal complaint in the 500 block of Maple
Jan. 4
Responded to theft in the 700 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious subject in the 200 block of North Clay
Motorist assisted in the 400 block of South Olive
Responded to disturbance in the 600 block of East Madison
Motorist assisted in the 200 block of East Third
Motorist assisted in the area of East Jefferson & North Crittenden
Checked well being in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Assisted citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted agency in the 100 block of Southside Lane
Responded to 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of Pomme De Terre
Assisted agency in the 200 block of East Jefferson
Checked well being in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to 911 call in the 300 block of Hillcrest
Responded to 911 call in the 600 block of South Pine
Assisted paramedics in the 200 block of East Madison
Responded to theft in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Responded to noise complaint in the 500 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to 911 call in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Jan. 5
Responded to 911 call in the 400 block of East Burford
Checked well being in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to report of property damage in the 100 block of Fishel Way
Assisted citizen in the 1200 block of Sunset
Responded to 911 call in the 900 block of George
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious subject in the 200 block of North White Oak
Assisted agency in the 800 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious vehicle in the area of Towne Loop & East Commerce
Motorist assisted in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 1100 block of Spur
Checked suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Jackson
Responded to noise complaint in the 400 block of Chestnut
Checked suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to theft in the 100 block of York
Checked suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Hwy 38
Checked suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 1100 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity on the 200 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of Church
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Responded to noise complaint in the 500 block of East Madison
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Jan. 6
Motorist assisted in the 400 block of South Olive
Checked well being in the 200 block of North White Oak
Checked well being in the 200 block of North White Oak
Motorist assisted in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to report of property damage in the 800 block of Turtle Creek
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Responded to noise complaint in the 500 block of Chestnut
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 800 block of Shaffer
Checked suspicious subject in the 400 block of George
Checked suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Jackson
Jan. 7
Assisted agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Checked well being in the 200 block of East Madison
Responded to disturbance in the 100 block of North Oak Grove
Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of North Buffalo
Responded to 911 call in the 1000 block of Spur
Responded to 911 call in the 700 block of Birchwood
Motorist assisted in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Marshall
Responded to disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted paramedics in the 3000 block of Hwy BBB
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of North Elm
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted citizen in the 500 block of North Buffalo
