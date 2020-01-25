Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Dec. 17
Megan M. Smith, 37, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for shoplifting and a Webster County warrant for assault and resisting arrest.
Mark J. Clements, 32, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for child molestation (six counts) and exploitation (five counts).
Dec. 18
Robert B. Milroy IV, 19, was booked and released for speeding and possession of marijuana (two counts).
Daniel W. Dill, 26, was booked and released for second-degree property damage.
Randy F. Rogers, 35, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree burglary.
Justin H. Lemm, 32, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and had an Ava warrant for property damage.
Dana M. Elliot, 27, was brought in on Marshfield warrants for resisting, no insurance, failure to register, hazardous driving and property damage.
Dec. 19
Lam G. Landsdown, 57, was placed on 24-hour hold for tampering with a motor vehicle.
Candyce A. Montgomery, 26, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for speeding and no insurance and a Niangua warrant for speeding, no insurance and failure to stop.
Lonnie F. Lawson, 28, was brought in on a Willard warrant for a traffic violation (two counts) and was booked and released for no license, no insurance and possession of paraphernalia.
Christian I. Weeks, 18, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree assault and third-degree assault with specifications.
Amanda C. Riley, 39, was placed on 48-hour drug court commit.
Ciera M. Delacruz, 22, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Debra A. Crawford, 56, was booked and released for stealing.
Seth A. Gibbs, 18, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree tampering and possession of a controlled substance.
James R. Dugger, 59, was transported in on a hold for Wright County.
Micheala L. Camp, 22, was placed on 24-hour hold for tampering with a witness.
Clairessia D. Gibbs, 41, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree tampering and possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 20
Nichol M. Alexander, 31, came in on a Webster County warrant for a seat belt violation.
Melissa E. Beal, 40, came in on a Webster County warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Benjamin E. Coleman, 40, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Cory L. Bruton, 20, came in on a Webster County warrant for no seat belt.
Dec. 21
Kenneth M. Tryon, 39, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for no valid driver’s license and on a Greene County warrant for fraud.
Matthew D. Ceplecha, 34, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Walter R. William, 35, was brought in for receiving stolen property.
Richard D. Nelson, 54, was brought in for driving while intoxicated and no insurance.
Tori L. Totten, 38, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 22
Dakota E. Waits, 23, was brought in for driving while suspended.
Kathryn J. Hesser, 28, was brought in on a Wright County warrant for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
Tanner J. Lyon, 27, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for speeding and on Webster County warrants for stealing, possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.
Melvin Campbell, 27, was brought in on a Howell County warrant for resisting.
Brayden A. Hilton, 17, was booked and released for minor visibly intoxicated.
Dec. 23
Amanda J. Hogan, 36, came in on a Marshfield warrant for a traffic violation.
Chad B. Johnson, 32, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for no insurance.
Dec. 24
Michael S. Sarginson, 50, was brought i on a Webster County warrant for non-support and a Douglas County warrant for non-support.
Kenneth D. Hardie, 53, was placed on 24-hour hold for failure to register as a sex offender.
Dec. 25
Amrut B. Patel, 58, was placed on 24-hour hold for driving while intoxicated, no signal and driving while suspended/revoked.
Allen E. Davis, 41, was booked and released for driving while revoked/suspended.
Dec. 26
Carrie A. Jones, 38, was brought in for a parole violation.
Blake N. Craton, 26, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Kelsey A. Lee, 25, was placed on 24-hour hold for stealing.
Terry W. Henderson, 62, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Patricia D. Rubio, 37, was placed in 12-hour detox.
Andrew N. Walker, 33, was brought in on a Rogersville warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Dec. 27
Stuart W. Yost, 31, was transported in on a writ.
Terry L. Lafferty, 43, was brought in for possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Randall C. Spencer, 37, was transported in on a writ.
Timothy G. Brown, 27, was transported in on a writ.
Danny D. Dill, 55, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance.
Jennifer N. Butler, 29, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance.
Karie M. Million, 45, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance.
Paul L. Walker, 43, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
John Comstock III, 39, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy (seven counts) and first-degree child molestation.
Matthew C. Green, 32, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for disturbing the peace.
Vincent E. Radar, 25, was placed on 24-hour detox.
Christian N. Sherrill, 21, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for endangering the welfare of a child.
Charles L. Brengle, 49, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for statutory sodomy or attempt (three counts.
Dec. 28
Matthew C. Green, 32, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Penny L. Athmada, 34, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Derek C. Steward, 33, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Stephen J. Smith, 29, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for a parole violation.
Annie N. Leeper, 23, was brought in on a Pulaski County warrant for a traffic violation and a Greene County warrant for two traffic violations.
Delwon A. Wings, 33, was booked and released for driving while suspended and speeding.
Dec. 29
Michael J. Patterson, 27, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Steven W. Yost, 35, was brought in on Webster County warrants for failure to register a motor vehicle (two counts), no license, no insurance and a seat belt violation.
Allison R. Myers, 28, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for no insurance (two counts) and improper registration.
Tina M. Hadden, 35, was brought in on a Jefferson County, Pennsylvania, warrant for endangering the welfare of a child.
Dec. 30
Curtis T. Fletcher, 29, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
James R. Townlian, 45, placed placed under court arrest/bond revocation on Webster County warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm and a seat belt violation; on Marshfield warrants for a seat belt violation, no insurance (two counts) and failure to register a motor vehicle; and on Fordland warrants for no insurance, failure to register a motor vehicle and expired plates.
Ashley N. Caudill, 34, was placed under court arrest and transported to the Department of Corrections.
Aaron A. Conley, 37, was brought in on a Gasconade County warrant for a traffic violation.
Thomas A. Hewitt, 44, was brought in for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Dec. 31
Joshua N. Lesser, 35, was placed on 24-hour hold for driving while revoked, displaying the plates of another, no insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Larry G. Lansdown, 27, was booked and released for property damage.
Kevin W. Mitchell, 20, came in on a Webster County warrant for a seat belt violation, no insurance (three counts) and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Tori L. Totten, 38, was placed under court arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Nicholas C. Davis, 20, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and delivering controlled substance to a secure facility.
John C. Crawford, 29, was brought in on bond surrender on Webster County warrants for fourth-degree assault and violation of protection orders.
Kyle D. Clift, 26, was brought in for shoplifting.
Thomas B. Edmondson, 35, was brought in on Webster County warrants for possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Caleb J. Dunning, 22, was brought in on Webster County warrants for failure to yield and no insurance, a Fordland warrant for possession of marijuana, a Seymour warrant for expired tags, and for possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance to a secure facility.
Joshua N. Lesser, 35, was placed on 24-hour hold for driving while revoked, displaying the plates of another, no insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Jan. 1
Jennifer A. Lane, 49, was brought in for driving while intoxicated (with prior) and for no insurance.
Zachary H. Bethel, 27, was brought in for driving while suspended.
Brandon D. Hall, 21, was transported in on Webster County warrants for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryan E. Humphrey, 27, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for stealing.
Ashley D. Dooley, 32, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation.
Victor I. Barbieri, 18, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for failure to display plates.
Paula J. Blevins, 31, was placed on 24-hour hold for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance at a secure facility, no valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 2
Jessica A. Estrada, 38, was booked and released for driving while suspended/revoked.
Matthew J. Conn, 32, came in on a Webster County warrant for no insurance.
Jeffrey S. Parsons, 37, was booked and released for improper backing.
Jesse K. St. John, 34, came in on a Willard warrant for stalking.
Cynthia L. Moran, 56, was brought in o a Webster County warrant for a seat belt violation.
Melissa L. Harrell, 47, was placed under court arrest for passing a bad check.
Margaret L. Harmon, 61, was placed on five-day drug court commit.
Jaie D. Tyson, 26, was placed on two day drug court commit.
Austin M. Bruton, 24, was transported on on Webster County warrants for forgery (nine counts), fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and stealing over $750.
Jessica L. Hahn, 31, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and an Atchinson County warrant for the same offense.
Daniel W. Morton, 29, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David L. Taylor, 49, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance.
Nikita L. Johnson, 24, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 3
Nathan D. Urley, 19, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremy M. Glenn, 39, came in on a Webster County warrant for no insurance.
Salvatore Rocco, 43, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for a seat belt violation, no insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Darren C. Hemphill, 53, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for trespassing and stealing.
Madison J. Denney, 17, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vasily V. Vedernikov, 30, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Christian D. Oberbeck, 24, was placed on two-day court commit.
Christopher P. Nichols, 39, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation and receiving stolen property.
Jan. 4
Braxton L. Williamson, 26, was brought in on Webster County warrants for speeding (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 5
Michael C. Uchtman, 30, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for stealing.
Jennifer M. Case, 30, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for stealing and assault.
Ladonna Y. Lampe, 59, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Cody A. Fletcher, 30, was placed on 12-hour hold for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right side of the road and speeding.
Robert E. Chisholm, 53, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
James R. Woodruff, 33, was brought in for stealing.
Dylan W. Willis, 19, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for failure to stop at a sign.
Lucas W. Kinkade, 19, was brought in for stealing.
Jan. 6
Stephen M. Clore, 31, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for non-support.
Austin C. Williams, 31, was transported in on a writ.
Steven M. Wells, 44, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with a vehicle.
Casey J. McGehee, 40, was placed under court arrest for a probation violation.
Melissa D. Matney, 36, was brought in on Webster County warrants for failure to appear for driving while revoked (two counts).
Trenton E. Wynn, 28, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for failure to appear for failure to register.
Javier A. Cruz-Reyes, 37, was placed on 24-hour hold for no valid license.
Logan A. Stewart, 19, was brought in on Fordland warrants for no license and speeding.
Thomas A. Smith, 52, was placed under court arrest for a 15-day commit.
Kelsey A. Les, 25, was brought in for a probation violation.
Jared E. Lowder, 27, was placed under court arrest and sent to the Department of Corrections.
Justin S. Hamilton, 37, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for non-support.
Andrew W. Miller, 19, was brought in on Marshfield warrants for failure to register and no insurance.
Delbert W. Ritter, 41, was booked and released for driving while revoked and had Marshfield warrants for no valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with defective parts.
Jan. 7
Zachary D. Watkins, 23, came in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon S. Stevens, 41, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for first-degree sexual misconduct.
Misty R. Rifenburg, 29, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for non-support.
Zachary O. Hudson, 40, was transported in on Webster County warrants for stalking and non-support.
Larry W. Erickson, 57, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for open container.
Nathan B. Pierce, 28, came in on a Webster County warrant for no seat belt.
Jan. 8
Jessica A. Estrada, 38, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for persistent driving while intoxicated.
Terry W. Henderson, 62, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Amy K. Johnson, 40, came in on a Webster County warrant for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Duncan E. Haney, 19, came in on Marshfield warrants for speeding, no tags and no insurance.
Robert J. Day, 41, came in on a Webster County warrant for third-degree assault.
Nicole R. Starks, 32, was brought in for driving while revoked.
Pamela S. Standfield, 26, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for fraudulently attempting to obtain child support.
Johnnie H. Lea, 60, was brought in on a Pulaski County, Arkansas, warrant for a probation violation.
Jan. 9
Symphony R. Smith, 26, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated.
Tonia M. Parrott, 53, was brought in on a Dallas County warrant for a traffic violation (two counts).
Timothy G. Brown, 27 was transported in on a writ.
Jacob A. Love, 28, was transported in on a writ.
Jerry W. Bruton, 32, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Greene County warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.
Dan D. Daren, 46, was brought in on a Rogersville warrant for speeding.
Angie D. Barlow, 40, was transported in on a courtesy hold for Cedar County.
Jeffery S. Parsons, 37, was brought in for trespassing.
Jan. 10
Berton C. Folsom, 41, was transported in on a writ.
Jerry W. McGlothlin, 30, was placed on 24-hour hold for fourth-degree assault.
Danny W. Dill, 50, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance.
Martin K. Richardson, 28, came in on a Webster County warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Jan. 11
Carley S. Costales, 18, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lance S. Malonson, 21, was placed on 24-hour hold for supplying alcohol to a minor (two counts), endangering the welfare of a child (two counts) and second-degree statutory rape.
Jan. 12
James R. Woodruff, 33, was booked and released for no license (third offense).
Jan. 13
Michael C. Uchtman, 30, was brought in for a parole violation.
Sean M. Mason, 33, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and careless and imprudent driving.
Tina R. Clines, 57, was brought in on a Rogersville warrant for animal at large (two counts).
William S. Green, 36, came in on a Monett warrant for stealing.
Kurtis W. Kastner, 29 was transported in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation.
Guadalupe Pizaro, 38, was brought in for speeding and no valid license.
Sarah J. Pilch, 29, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a Fordland warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and a Webster County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 14
Ryan S. Reel, 22, was booked and released for stealing.
Cody D. Dean, 32, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Misty R. Hall, 31, was brought in for stealing.
Zarabeth Biggers, 31, was brought in on Marshfield warrants for defective equipment and possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua D. Bruton, 39, was brought in on Webster County warrants for a probation violation, no driver’s license and no insurance and on Marshfield warrants for driving while suspended and stealing.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Jan. 6
State v. Thomas Wayne Graves. For Jan. 1, 2014, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years unsupervised probation; must pay $200 per month toward arrearages.
State v. Lukas M. Hardin. For March 23, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment per Probation and Parole.
State v. Geneva Marie Kimmi. For April 12, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment per Probation and Parole.
State v. Karlton C. Kinnick. For May 15, 2019, charge of second-degree statutory rape, sentenced to 10 years in Department of Corrections, concurrent with any other sentence.
State v. Jared Evan Lowder. For April 3, 2017, sentence in Sept. 5, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked after status review; sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections, concurrent with any other sentences, with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years supervised probation.
State v. Jared E. Lowder. For March 17, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections, concurrent with another sentences, with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years supervised probation.
State v. Amber M. Reynolds. For April 17, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment per Probation and Parole.
Cory W. Richerson v. Tiffany A. Richerson. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Jan. 7
In re. Bryson J.E. Cloyd. Name changed.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Dec. 1
Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of West Madison.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Pine.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of North Oak Grove.
Dec. 2
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South White Oak.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of West Washington and Allen.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of McNabb.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Commercial.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Jackson and West Washington. Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Maple.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of Highway W.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of Massey.
Dec. 3
Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Second and South Vine.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1700 block of Briarwood.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of York.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of McNabb.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Haymes Court and Warren.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Dec. 4
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Pitts.
Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Locust.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of West Jackson.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a theft in the 600 block of East Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Highway W.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Fulton.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Dec. 5
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Locust.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Locust.
Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Locust.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Spur.
Dec. 6
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Second.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of St. Charles.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Commercial.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Sunset.
Responded to a 911 call in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Madison.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Highway 38 and Truman.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Lucas.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Pitts and East Washington.
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of East McVay.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Maple.
Dec. 7
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a theft in the 1200 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Maple.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Pitts.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Dec. 8
Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Lewis.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Hubble.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of First Street.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Sunshine.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Highway W.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Hubble and North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Dec. 9
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Turtle Creek.
Responded to a theft in the 1600 block of West Brook.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident In the 100 block of Highway W.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of East Second.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Stanford.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of South Elm.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of East Third.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles.
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Locust.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of East Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of East Hubble.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Dec. 10
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Pitts.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Smith.
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Dalton.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of Woodlawn.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Maple.
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jefferson and Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of East Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Tyler.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Second.
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of West Jefferson.
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Tomahawk.
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Welch.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Pine Ridge.
Responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Sunset.
Dec. 11
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted paramedics in the area of Briarwood and Hubble Drive.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Jefferson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of South Buffalo.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Third.
Responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Church.
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 700 block of West Hubble.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Dec. 12
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of South Clay.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of West Hubble.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Highway A.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of West Hubble.
Checked suspicious activity I the 200 block of East Jefferson.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of Senior Drive.
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of South Buffalo.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Banning.
Dec. 13
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of South Walnut.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of North Locust.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted an agency in the area of South Pitts and East Madison.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Clay.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of Smith.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Commercial.
Checked suspicious activity tn the 400 block of North Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Dec. 14
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Crittenden.
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Walnut.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Crittenden.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Locust.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of North Olive.
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of Commercial.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Locust.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Haymes Court.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Briarwood.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Crittenden.
Dec. 15
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Locust.
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Estate Avenue.
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Church.
Dec. 16
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Truman.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of Church.
Responded to juvenile complaint in the area of East McVay and South Vine.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East McVay.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Highway W.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Smith and Pine Ridge.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of South Walnut.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of North Cherry.
Dec. 17
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Maple.
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the area of State Highway A and Commerce Road.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Hubble.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Maple.
Dec. 18
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Church.
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Vivian.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of West Jackson.
Responded to a theft in the 600 block of East McVay.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of North Mill.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of West Jackson.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 1000 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Spur.
Dec. 19
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of South Pine.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of Aspen.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 700 block of North Marshall.
Dec. 20
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Maple
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of South Clay
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of West Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of East Washington
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Clay
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Hubble
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of East Madison
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of George
Dec. 21
Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Olive and East Bedford
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Price Drive and North Clay
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Commercial
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Maple
Dec. 22
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the area of East Washington and North Locust
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of George
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of South Olive
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Pine
Assisted a citizen I the 500 block of George
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Pine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Jackson
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of North Blair
Dec. 23
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of East Washington and North Pine
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Elm
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Hubble
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Pitts
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of Commercial
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of Commercial
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Dec. 24
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North
Assisted an agency in the area of South Locust and East Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of West Washington
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Dec. 25
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Madison
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of North Olive
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Maple
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Banning
Dec. 26
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Lucas
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Blair
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of South Walnut
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to an animal complaint in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of North Olive
Dec. 27
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an animal complaint in the 900 block of Julian
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Lucas
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of East Second
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of South Pine
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of West Bedford
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Birchwood
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of South Prairie
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South Pine
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of East Third
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Clay
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Jackson
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1500 block of Woodridge
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of South Walnut
Dec. 28
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Highway W
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of First
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of West Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of Poplar
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Highway W
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Mill
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of East Jackson
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of West Hubble
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Dec. 29
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Burford
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of Maple
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of North Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Burford
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of South Olive
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Hubble
Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of East Hubble
Assisted an agency in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Bradford
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an animal complaint in the 1300 block of Spur
Dec. 30
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of West Washington and Allen
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Walnut
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Lewis
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the area of North Olive and St. Charles
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Highway W
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of East Jackson
Responded to a theft in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Madison
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of Stanford
Dec. 31
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of Highway W
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Harvest Drive
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Blair
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Maple
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North Pine
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 100 block of North Blair
Assisted an agency in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Commercial
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Haymes
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East McVay
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Hubble and Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 3000 block of North Marshall
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of South White Oak
Jan. 1
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Hillcrest
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of East Bedford
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of West Bedford
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of East Hubble
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of West Washington
Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of North Marshall
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of North Fulton
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning
Jan. 2
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Highway W
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of South Pine
Responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Senior Drive
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North White Oak
Jan. 3
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the area of East Hubble and North Pine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1000 block of Banning
Assisted the city in the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Wilson Way
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of North Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of North Blair
Jan. 4
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Church
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Allen
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the area of South White Oak and West Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Jan. 5
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of Commercial
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Highway A
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Jan. 6
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Clay
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of West Jackson
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of Church
Checked to suspicious subject in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Burford
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane
Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of Massey
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Church
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 1400 block of West Washington
Jan. 7
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Second
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Bedford
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of East Second
Responded to an animal complaint in the area of Banning and Big Bear
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Washington
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Vivian
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Meadowview and North Pine
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Bedford and North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Terrace
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of East Bedford
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of West Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of East Jackson
Jan. 8
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Fishel Way
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1400 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Highway W
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Allen
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of North Elm
Jan. 9
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and York
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Clay
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of West Washington
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Shaffer
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Shaffer
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of East Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the area of East Jackson and South Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pine
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of North Crittenden
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Banning
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle I the 14000 block of Highway 38
