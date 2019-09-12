Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
EXPUNGE RECORDS
Aug. 30
Charles Allspaw v. Webster County Prosecutor et al.
CHANGE OF NAME
Aug. 30
In re. Shane M. Babcock
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
Aug. 29
Jessie R. Dilbeck v. Dustyn J. Dilbeck
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
Aug. 28
Brianna L. Ross v. Trenton Ross
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
Aug. 29
X v. Julie M. Elder
Aug. 30
X v. Kyle A. Hartwell
One record fully redacted
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Aug. 29
X v. Seth W. Odell
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
Aug. 28
Division of Employment Security v. Charles W. Powers
Aug. 30
IS: Cox South Medical Center Records
Division of Employment Security v. Marshfield Janitorial Services, Inc.
Division of Employment Security v. Farmer Grove Homesteads, Inc.
Division of Employment Security v. Scotty Lance
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
Aug. 28
Division of Employment Security V. Charles W. Powers. Other final disposition.
Aug. 30
Division of Employment Security v. Marshfield Janitorial Services, Inc. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. Farmer Grove Homesteads, Inc. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. Scotty Lance. Other final disposition.
BREACH OF CONTRACT
Aug. 28
Direct Capital Corporation v. ITS Consulting Services. Dismissed by parties.
CHANGE OF NAME
Sept. 3
In re. Parker D. Walker. Tried by court — civil.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
Sept. 3
X v. Kimberly D. Decker. Default judgment.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Aug. 28
X v. Scott C. Locke. Tried by court — civil.
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
Sept. 3
X v. Laurie Archie-Clark. Tried by court — civil.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Aug. 28
X v. Scott C. Locke. Judgment full order protection.
Division of Employment Security v. Charles W. Powers. Certificate of assessment of overpaid benefits. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $905 together with all costs and penalties.
Sept. 3
X v. Laurie Archie-Clark. Judgment full order protection.
Marty W. Decker v. Kimberly D. Decker. Dissolution granted.
Division of Employment Security v. Farmer Grove Homesteads, Inc. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $3,556 plus $493.92 interest and $210.45 penalties for a total of $4,260.47.
Division of Employment Security v. Scotty Lance. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $106.93 plus $2.96 interest and $500 penalties for a total of $609.89.
Division of Employment Security v. Marshfield Janitorial Services, Inc. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $275.11 in penalties.
In re. Parker D. Walker. Name changed.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Aug. 9
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Banning.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Young Drive.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of South Locust and East Madison.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 900 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Second.
Responded to an ordinance violation in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Vine.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Haymes Court.
Aug. 10
Assisted a citizen in the area of East Hubble and North Pine.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1100 block of Spur.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Hubble and North Marshall.
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Banning.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Mill.
Aug. 11
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of McNabb.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Jackson and South Elm.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of East Madison.
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of South Locust.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Aug. 12
Responded to an animal complaint in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of East Madison.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted a citizen in the area of East Hubble and North Pine.
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South Pine.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Welch.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Maple.
Assisted a motorist in the area of North Elm and Highway DD.
Aug. 13
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Highway W.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of South Pine.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of Terrace.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jefferson.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Aug. 14
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 500 block of George.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Madison.
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Bond.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Pitts.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Bond Court.
Assisted an agency in the area of East Jackson and South Pine.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Aug. 15
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East Madison.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Commercial.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Julian and North Pine.
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of Young.
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of South Buffalo.
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of North Locust.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of Stanford.
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of North Fulton.
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of North White Oak.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of East Madison.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Prairie.
Webster County Commission
The following minutes of the Webster County Board of Commissioners were released by the Webster County Clerk’s Office.
Aug. 20
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner; Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
At approximately 10:15 a.m., commissioners considered a review of the last legislative session. Representative John Black led the discussion, after which he and Representative Hannah Kelly fielded questions, primarily regarding fundamental changes to Missouri court rules which many in attendance felt will make it harder for counties to protect the public from individuals who present a high risk of repetitive (and sometimes violent) crime.
General county business was also reviewed; the meeting broke up at approximately 11 a.m.
Jeff Harrelson and Harold Hume, of Septagon Construction Management, sought resolution on items tabled from the prior week’s jail progress meeting (see minutes of Aug. 13). Itemized costs for two proposed change orders were presented, as well as a cost reduction from $4,515.30 to $1,631.30 (savings of $2,844.00) on what was formerly Item 6. Owens moved to approve both change orders. Fraker seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
Fraker moved to cancel a builder’s risk insurance policy for the new jail effective July 1, as that coverage is now being provided at no additional cost by Midwest Public Risk (MPR) as part of the insurance pool’s standard policy. Owens seconded.
The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
Owens and Fraker inspected Bluestem Road, Hospitality Road and Amity Road.
Kyle Whittaker, retired educator and newly appointed agricultural agent for Webster County’s University of Missouri Extension Council, introduced himself in his new capacity. He also gave an update on operations of the Extension office, and his vision for the office in the future.
No further business appearing, the commission adjourned.
Aug. 22
Special session:
On Thursday evening, Aug. 22, Ipock, Owens and Fraker attended an annual barbecue hosted by Webster County’s University of Missouri Extension Council, held in the pavilion behind the Marshfield Christian Church on State Highway A. Approximately 60 people were in attendance, including U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and State Representative John Black.
