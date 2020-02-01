Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Jan. 15
Sheena N. Riley, 26, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation (two counts) and Marshfield warrants for no insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Christopher T. Carroll, 29, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation (three counts).
David L. Booth, 46, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 16
Amanda C. Riley, 39, was placed on 48-hour drug court commit.
Floyd F. Manning, 40, was transported in on a writ from Greene County.
Shea M. Juate, 25, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation.
Ethan H. Edwards, 25, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Travis N. George, 50, came in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Wayne E. Shockley, 60, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree statutory rape and first-degree child molestation.
Samuel D. Barnett, 43, was placed on 24-hour hold for first-degree statutory rape, first-degree child molestation and first degree aggravated sexual abuse.
Kyle A. Crippen, 36, was brought in on a Cole County warrant for passing bad checks.
Jan. 17
Austin L. Cornelison, 34, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for stealing/receiving stolen property and a probation violation, a Springfield warrant for stealing and a Rogersville warrant for possession of marijuana.
Christopher A. Arnold, 30, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for speeding and no insurance.
Bryanna E. Griffith, 21, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for fraudulent use of credit/debit.
Geoffrey K. Kammerer, 47, was placed on a court commit.
Jan. 18
Nicole R. Chrismon, 51, was booked and released for driving while suspended/revoked.
Brittoni F. Harmon, 33, was brought in on a Laclede County warrant for a traffic violation.
Vivian J. Fletcher, 73, was booked and released for stealing.
Amber N. Moore, 54, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Karie M. Million, 46, came in on a Webster County warrant for distribution of a controlled substance.
Jan. 19
William E. Wells, 28, was brought in on a Laclede County warrant for a probation violation and a parole violation.
Dylan C. Clarke, 22, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Austin L. Waskam, 22, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated.
Jan. 20
Trevor L. Perryman, 21, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for no insurance, failure to register, defective equipment and driving while revoked.
Chandra D. Ashworth, 41, was brought in on a Niangua warrant for animal at large and a Seymour warrant for no insurance.
Brian M. Schroeder, 52, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated.
Matthew L. Hedges, 33, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.
Adam D. Owens, 18, was placed on 24-hour hold for defective equipment, possession of marijuana/drug paraphernalia and stealing a firearm.
Jan. 21
Meria S. Wilson, 23, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cordell A. Tunnell, 24, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a firearm.
David W. Burgess, 68, was placed under court arrest for a one-day sanction.
Jessi M. Cummings, 34, was placed in 12-hour detox.
Teresa A. Keeling, 30, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated and had a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Joshua G. Knapton, 29, was booked and released for failure to register as a sex offender (two counts).
Krystina J. Choate, 28, was booked and released for driving while revoked/suspended.
Leah R. Gresham, 31, was transported in on Webster County warrants for possession of a controlled substance (two counts), seat belt violation, no license, no insurance and no plates.
William R. Harmon, 33, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for no valid license and Marshfield warrants for speeding, no insurance (two counts), no license and driving while suspended (two counts).
Michael N. Miller, 35, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree domestic assault.
James W. Freeman, 56, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Jan. 22
Cole R. Martin, 21, was booked and released for stealing.
Michael D. Feeler, 31, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for driving while suspended/revoked.
Curtis L. Barton, 35, was transported in on a writ.
Lucas A. Baldwin, 25, was transported in on a writ.
Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
EXPUNGE CRIME/ARREST RECORD
Jan. 8
Daniel Lee Crawford v. Webster County Circuit Court
OTHER MISCELLANEOUS ACTIONS
Jan. 10
In. re. Marshfield Fire Protection District
CHANGE OF NAME
Jan. 13
In re. Chanler J. Higgle
MOTION TO MODIFY
Jan. 10
Ashley D. Counterman Knotts v. Timothy R. Counterman
Jan. 14
Zachary Kane Bull v. Tammy Elizabeth Bull Cantrell
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
Jan. 9
Amy M. Byrd v. Mark E. Byrd
Jan. 10
Katy B. Taylor v. Dustin E. Taylor
Jan. 11
Stephanie Taylor v. Jason Taylor
Jan. 16
Vincent R. Canales III v. Whitney Kristine Canales
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
Jan. 8
Charley D. Hodge v. Joshua D. Hammell
Jan. 10
Matthew Lowry v. Crystal Lowry
Jan. 17
Steven D. Cantrell v. Alison M. Cantrell
Eric D. Testerman v. Jessica R. Testerman
MOTION TO MODIFY
Jan. 10
Matthew C. Cotton v. Sarah McDowell
Scott C. Locke v. Samantha L. Locke
Jan. 14
Nicole D. Jinks v. Jesse R. Jinks
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
Jan. 8
X v. Justin Clift
Jan. 15
X v. Carmen R. Saeler
FELONY
Jan. 10
State v. Matthew Lynn Cline
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Jan. 13
Madilynn Lawson v. Joe Don Wilkie Alexander
PARTITION
Jan. 21
Mark Wessell et al. v. Steven L. Kindall et al.
PERSONAL INJURY — VEHICULAR
Jan. 21
Gabriel Tholl v. Don Vance Ford and Don Vance Ford Sales
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Jan. 16
Lauren Albina Stewart v. Keaton Dwain Hulen
Jan. 17
Webster County Children’s Division v. Karla Renee Williams
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
CHILD SUPPORT ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER
Jan. 13
Madilynn Lawson v. Joe Don Wilkie Alexander. Other final disposition.
Jan. 16
Lauren Albina Stewart v.Keaton Dwain Hulen. Other final disposition.
Jan. 17
Webster County Children’s Division v. Karla Renee Williams. Other final disposition.
FELONY
Jan. 13
State v. Pamela S. Standfield. Guilty plea.
State v. Chester M. Blackington. Guilty plea (two cases).
State v. Brandon Wayne Cantrell. Guilty plea.
Richard John Rumisek. Guilty plea.
Jan 15
State v. Jessica Roberts. Guilty plea.
DECLARATORY JUDGMENT
Jan. 14
Burton Leach v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Tried by court — civil.
MOTION TO MODIFY
Jan. 10
Ashley D. Counterman Knotts v. Timothy R. Counterman. Other final disposition.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
Jan. 8
James K. Smith v. Christina M. Smith. Consent judgment.
Jennifer M. Livingston v. John T. Livingston. Uncontested.
Jan. 16
Terrilynn J. Wilsey v. Phillip M. Wilsey, Jr. Consent judgemnt.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
Jan. 14
Alexis Atwood v. Dakota Atwood. Consent judgment.
MOTION TO MODIFY
Jan. 9
Justin W. Mitchell v. Crystal E. (Mitchell) Kropp. Consent judgment.
Jan. 15
Kyle A. Carpenter v. Emily N. French. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Jan. 10
X v. Jason Cain. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Jan. 15
X v. Jared E. Lowder. Tried by court — civil.
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
Jan. 15
X v. Stanchez B. Sampson. Tried by court — civil.
X v. Duane J. Mahoney. Tried by court — civil.
X v. Carmen R. Saeler. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
OTHER EXTRAORDINARY REMEDY
Jan. 21
Zachary T. Branch v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Tried by court — civil.
CHILD SUPPORT MOTION TO MODIFY
Jan. 16
Zachary Kane Bull v. Tammy Elizabeth Bull Cantrell. Other final disposition.
CHANGE OF NAME
Jan. 21
In re. Chanler J. Higgle. Tried by court — civil.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Jan. 6
State v. Amber M. Reynolds. For April 17, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment per Probation and Parole.
Cory W. Richerson v. Tiffany A. Richerson. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Jan. 7
In re. Bryson J.E. Cloyd. Name changed.
Jan. 8
James K. Smith v. Christina M.Smith. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Jan. 10
Ashley D. Counterman Knotts v. Timothy R. Counterman. Court grants modification.
Jan. 13
State v. Pamela S. Standfield. For Dec. 6, 2018, charge of fraudulently attempting to obtain controlled substance, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain drug evaluation and plan through Probation and Parole.
State v. Jeremy Louis Motley. For March 25, 2014, sentence in Dec. 15, 2011, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, probation revoked; sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years unsupervised probation; must pay minimum of $100 per month toward child support arrears.
State v. Richard John Rumisek. For July 7, 2018, charge of failure to register as a sex offender, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.
State v. Brandon Wayne Cantrell. For Sept. 20 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must complete Webster County drug court.
State v. Stanley E. Hall. For Sept. 14, 2017, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must perform 80 hours community service, obtain drug evaluation by Probation and Parole, and pay $150 lab fee and $150 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund. For second charge, same charge, same date, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.
State v. Chester M. Blackington. For April 30, 2018, sentence on Sept. 11, 2015, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, probation revoked; sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years unsupervised probation; must pay at least $375 monthly toward arrears.
State v. Chester M. Blackington. For April 30, 2018, sentence on March 17, 2018, charge of third-degree domestic assault, probation revoked. Sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
State v. Chester M. Blackington. For Oct. 30, 2018, charge of violation of order of protection for adult, second offense, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, concurrent with any other sentence, with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years unsupervised probation; must have no communication with victim unless in writing and about minor child.
State v. Chester M. Blackington. For Feb. 18, 2019, charge of violation of order of protection for adult, second offense, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, concurrent with any other sentence, with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years unsupervised probation; must have no communication with victim unless in writing and about minor child.
Jan. 14
State v. Rick Lee Manes. For April 30, 2018, sentence in Jan. 11, 2016, charge of probation of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violation; sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
Burton Leach v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Judgment in favor of petitioner as lawful owner of 1948 Willys Jeep, subject to all statutory requirements for issue of title, payment of fees and taxes and general eligibility for title.
Justin W. Mitchell v. Crystal E. (Mitchell) Kropp. Court grants modification. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. Johnny J. Bookout. For Oct. 16, 2017, sentence in Sept. 1, 2017, charge of second-degree domestic assault, follow judge’s review, sentenced to six years in Department of Corrections with suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation.
Jennifer M. Livingston v. John T. Livingston. Court dissolves marriage; debts and property divided and judgment entered and signed.
Madilynn Lawson v. Joe Don Wilkie Alexander. Responded to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
Alexis Atwood v. Dakota Atwood. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Jan. 15
X v. Jared E. Lowder. Judgment full order protection.
X v. Duane J. Mahoney. Judgment full order protection.
State v. Jessica Roberts. For Sept. 30, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.
X v. Stanchez B. Sampson. Judgment full order protection.
In re. Jennifer Andrews et al. Name changed.
Jan. 16
Kyle A. Carpenter v. Emily N. French. Court grants judgment of modification.
Lauren Albina Stewart v. Keaton Dwain Hulen. Responded to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
Jan. 17
Zachary Kane Bull v. Tammy Elizabeth Bull Cantrell. Court grants modification. Judgment entered and signed.
Webster County Children’s Division v. Karla Renee Williams. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor children.
Terrilynn J Wilsey v. Phillip M. Wilsey, Jr. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Jan. 21
Zachary T. Branch v. Missouri Department of Revenue. Petitioner found to be lawful owner of 2002 Volkswagen.
State v. Jason Parsley. For Sept. 20, 2016, sentence in Aug. 27, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked; sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
In re. Chanler J. Higgle. Name changed.
Food inspections
The following food inspections were reported by the Webster County Health Unit.
Dec. 18
Walgreens, 1260 Spur Drive, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.
St. George’s Donuts, 1350 Spur Drive, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Facilty in need of more frequent cleaning. Freezer in back storage room has crack in plastic liner. Donut display boxes in need of cleaning and new paint or sealer. Correct by next routine inspection.
Marshfield P.D.
The Marshfield Police Department responded to the following calls.
Dec. 1
Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of West Madison.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Pine.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of North Oak Grove.
Dec. 2
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South White Oak.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of West Washington and Allen.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of McNabb.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Commercial.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Jackson and West Washington. Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Maple.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Kari.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of Highway W.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of Massey.
Dec. 3
Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Second and South Vine.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1700 block of Briarwood.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of York.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of McNabb.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Haymes Court and Warren.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Dec. 4
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Pitts.
Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Locust.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of West Jackson.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a theft in the 600 block of East Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Highway W.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of North Fulton.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Dec. 5
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Locust.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Locust.
Assisted paramedics in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Locust.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Spur.
Dec. 6
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Second.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of St. Charles.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Commercial.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Sunset.
Responded to a 911 call in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Madison.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Highway 38 and Truman.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of Lucas.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Pitts and East Washington.
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of East McVay.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Maple.
Dec. 7
Checked suspicious activity in the 1400 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a theft in the 1200 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Maple.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Pitts.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Dec. 8
Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Lewis.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of East Hubble.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of First Street.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Sunshine.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Highway W.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Hubble and North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Dec. 9
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of Turtle Creek.
Responded to a theft in the 1600 block of West Brook.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident In the 100 block of Highway W.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of East Second.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of Stanford.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of South Elm.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of East Third.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles.
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Locust.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of East Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of East Hubble.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Dec. 10
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Pitts.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Smith.
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of Dalton.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of Woodlawn.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Maple.
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jefferson and Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of East Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Tyler.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Second.
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of West Jefferson.
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Tomahawk.
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Welch.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Pine Ridge.
Responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Sunset.
Dec. 11
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted paramedics in the area of Briarwood and Hubble Drive.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Jefferson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of South Buffalo.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Third.
Responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Church.
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 700 block of West Hubble.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Dec. 12
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of South Clay.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of West Hubble.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Highway A.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of West Hubble.
Checked suspicious activity I the 200 block of East Jefferson.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted paramedics in the 100 block of Senior Drive.
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of South Buffalo.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Banning.
Dec. 13
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of South Walnut.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of North Locust.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted an agency in the area of South Pitts and East Madison.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Clay.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of Smith.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Commercial.
Checked suspicious activity tn the 400 block of North Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Dec. 14
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Crittenden.
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Walnut.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Crittenden.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Locust.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of North Olive.
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of Commercial.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Locust.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to juvenile complaint in the 400 block of Haymes Court.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Briarwood.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Crittenden.
Dec. 15
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Locust.
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Estate Avenue.
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Church.
Dec. 16
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Truman.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of Church.
Responded to juvenile complaint in the area of East McVay and South Vine.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East McVay.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Highway W.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Smith and Pine Ridge.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of South Walnut.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of North Cherry.
Dec. 17
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Maple.
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the area of State Highway A and Commerce Road.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Hubble.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Maple.
Dec. 18
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Church.
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Vivian.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of West Jackson.
Responded to a theft in the 600 block of East McVay.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of North Mill.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of West Jackson.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 1000 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Spur.
Dec. 19
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of South Pine.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of Aspen.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 700 block of North Marshall.
Dec. 20
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Maple
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of South Clay
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of West Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of East Washington
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Clay
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of East Hubble
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of East Madison
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of George
Dec. 21
Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Olive and East Bedford
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Price Drive and North Clay
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Commercial
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Maple
Dec. 22
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the area of East Washington and North Locust
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of George
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of South Olive
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Pine
Assisted a citizen I the 500 block of George
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Pine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Jackson
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of North Blair
Dec. 23
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of East Washington and North Pine
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Elm
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Hubble
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Pitts
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of Commercial
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of Commercial
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Dec. 24
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North
Assisted an agency in the area of South Locust and East Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of West Washington
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Dec. 25
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Madison
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of North Olive
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Maple
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Banning
Dec. 26
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Lucas
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Blair
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of South Walnut
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to an animal complaint in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of North Olive
Dec. 27
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an animal complaint in the 900 block of Julian
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Lucas
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of East Second
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of South Pine
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of West Bedford
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Birchwood
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of South Prairie
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South Pine
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Washington
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of East Third
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North White Oak
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Clay
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Jackson
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1500 block of Woodridge
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of South Walnut
Dec. 28
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Highway W
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of First
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of West Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of Poplar
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Highway W
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Mill
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of East Jackson
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of West Hubble
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Dec. 29
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Burford
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of West Washington
Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of Maple
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of North Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of West Burford
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of South Olive
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Hubble
Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of East Hubble
Assisted an agency in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Bradford
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to an animal complaint in the 1300 block of Spur
Dec. 30
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of West Washington and Allen
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of North Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Maple
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Walnut
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Lewis
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of West Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the area of North Olive and St. Charles
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Highway W
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of East Jackson
Responded to a theft in the 1200 block of Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Madison
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of Stanford
Dec. 31
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of Highway W
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Harvest Drive
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Blair
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Maple
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North Pine
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 100 block of North Blair
Assisted an agency in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Commercial
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Haymes
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East McVay
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Hubble and Banning
Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 3000 block of North Marshall
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of South White Oak
Jan. 1
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Hillcrest
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of East Bedford
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of West Bedford
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of East Hubble
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of West Washington
Assisted paramedics in the 700 block of North Marshall
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of North Fulton
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning
Jan. 2
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Highway W
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of South Pine
Responded to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Senior Drive
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North White Oak
Jan. 3
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the area of East Hubble and North Pine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1000 block of Banning
Assisted the city in the 400 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Wilson Way
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of North Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of North Blair
Jan. 4
Assisted paramedics in the 1600 block of West Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of East Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Church
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Allen
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the area of South White Oak and West Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Jan. 5
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of Commercial
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Highway A
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Jan. 6
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Clay
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to an alarm in the 400 block of West Jackson
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of Church
Checked to suspicious subject in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Burford
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Madison
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane
Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of Massey
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Church
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 1400 block of West Washington
Jan. 7
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Second
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Bedford
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of East Second
Responded to an animal complaint in the area of Banning and Big Bear
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Washington
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Vivian
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Meadowview and North Pine
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Bedford and North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of Terrace
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Crittenden
Responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of East Bedford
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of West Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of East Jackson
Jan. 8
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pine
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Fishel Way
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a noise complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1400 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Banning
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Highway W
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Church
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Allen
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of North Elm
Jan. 9
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and York
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Clay
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of West Washington
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Shaffer
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Shaffer
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of East Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the area of East Jackson and South Pine
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North Pine
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of North Crittenden
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Banning
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of North
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle I the 14000 block of Highway 38
Jan. 10
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of Commercial
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of West Washington
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Commercial
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of East Madison
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Alford
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Mill
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of East Third Street
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of George
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Jan. 11
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Pitts
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Prairie Lane
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44
Assisted a motorist in the 1600 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of East Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Julian and North Elm
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Church
Jan. 12
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson
Jan. 13
Responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of South Locust
Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of South White Oak
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Washington and Spur
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Dalton
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of South Vine
Jan. 14
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Jackson
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of McNabb
Assisted a motorist in the 1100 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Jefferson and Spur
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North
Assisted a motorist in the 1600 block of West Washington
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of West Jackson
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Mill
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of Banning
Responded to an alarm in the 1000 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious subject in the 500 block of Commercial
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jackson and South Clay
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 1500 block of Hereford
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the area of Elm and Golf Course Road
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Mill
Jan. 15
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the area of Interstate 44
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North
Responded to a disturbance in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to noise complaint in the 600 block of East Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 400 block of George
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Blair
Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a motorist in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 400 block of East Washington
Responded to an animal complaint in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Jan. 16
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of South Marshall
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of North Pine
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Washington and Spur
Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Spur
Responded to a report of property damage in the 800 block of South Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of South Elm
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Washington
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Washington
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of East Hubble
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Third
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of West Hubble
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.