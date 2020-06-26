Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.
May 20
Brock Alexander McKnight, 21, Fordland, and Samantha Kay Marsden, 27, Ozark
May 21
Cody James Hammons, 24, Niangua, and Grace Elizabeth Elliott, 20, Marshfield
Christopher Eric Wolcott, 45, Niangua, and Victoria Brooke Cantrell, 36, Niangua
Brandon Ray Endicott, 24, Everton, and Micheala Lane Camp, 22, Marshfield
May 28
Barry Edward Folsom, 46, Seymour, and Patricia Lynn Warren, 56, Seymour
Logan Brian Bell, 27, Seymour, and Madison Lynn Flores, 27, Seymour
Gary Ryan Coffman, 22, Marshfield, and Haven Lydia Letterman, 20, Marshfield
May 29
Anthony Craig Perryman, 47, Hartville, and Christina Renee Pinegar, 38, Marshfield
June 1
Charles Edward Lawson, 87, Fordland, and Thelma Louise Donaldson, 80, Rogersville
Austin William Mitchell, 23, Marshfield, and Brittany Laine Martin, 23, Marshfield
Jack Martin Gardner III, 31, Seymour, and Elizabeth Nicole Stanley, 28, Seymour
Robert Joseph Hudson, 37, Niangua, and Melinda Mackenzie Mustard, 19, Niangua
June 2
Edward Anthony Tower, 79, Marshfield, and Rose Marie Williams, 70, Marshfield
James Edwin Robinson, 56, Conway, and Bethel Juanita Carpenter, 53, Conway
June 3
Kyle Allen Buell, 37, Marshfield, and Kinzi Lynn Wilson, 27, Marshfield
June 5
David Newton Bearden, 24, Marshfield, and Emily Breann Fox, 25, Mount Ayr, Iowa
June 8
Tyson Aaron Hardacre, 42, Oviedo, Florida, and Destiny Ann Winkler, 22, Marshfield
Kendon Thomas Brawner, 26, Marshfield, and Michaela Fay McDaniel, 21, Marshfield
June 10
Amy Jo Stults, 29, Seymour, and Eryka Faye Carr, 27, Seymour
Pike Dalton Shelton, 22, Elkland, and Allisha Mackenzie, 21, Richland
Cory A. Elliott, 22, Marshfield, and Brittany Page Burks, 25, Marshfield
Ray Thomas Goodson, 37, Fordland, and LeeAnna Shellyann Neckles, 35, Fordland
Marco Antonio Sandoval, 24, Springfield, and Marisa Grace, 20, Fordland
Chase Bradley Hogue, 29, Seymour, and Julianna Dolores Harris, 21, Seymour
Joshua Kenneth Evans, 31, Marshfield, and Bethany Ann Fisher, 27, Marshfield
Bradley Lance Goodman, 39, Marshfield, and Laura Jane Wheeler, 38, Marshfield
June 11
Boris Wayne Kelley, 22, Springfield, and Hannah Marie Perry, 22, Marshfield
June 12
Matthew Aaron Register, 24, Springfield, and Gabrielle Elane Garay, 24, Springfield
June 15
Michael Scott Hayes, 26, Richland, and Rebecca Lynn Coleman, 21, Marshfield
June 17
Nicholas Robert Cook, 31, Marshfield, and Shannon Lynn Yeomans, 34, Marshfield
Tylier Michael Hall, 27, Marshfield, and Shannon Bette Potter, 25, Marshfield
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
May 20
Responded to theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Banning
May 21
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut
Responded to a noise complaint in the 800 block of East Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pitts
Checked suspicious subject in the 300 block of Banning
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Banning
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of North Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Pine
Checked suspicious subject in the 600 block of First
Checked suspicious activity in the 1500 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of George
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Shaffer and South Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Highway W
May 22
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Burford
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted a motorist in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Interstate 44
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of Brookside Drive
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of North Marshall
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Bond Court
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Clay
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of West Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North White Oak
Responded to a theft in the 600 block of South Elm
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of Lewis
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Highway W
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Highway W
May 23
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of Julian
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Pitts
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning
Responded to animal complaint in the 600 block of West Jackson
Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of West Jackson
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of South Vine
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm
May 24
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Pine
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Locust
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Vine
Responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of Birchwood
Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Washington and South Fulton
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Fulton and St. Charles
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Jackson
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church
Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44
Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of George
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Walnut
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Pitts
Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Spur
Responded to animal complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo
Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of South Walnut
May 25
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North
Responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of North Pine
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Lewis
Responded to a noise complaint in the 600 block of South White Oak
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of North Olive and East Bedford
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a motorist in the area of East Third and South Marshall
Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of Terrace Drive
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Julian
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of South Pine and East Madison
May 26
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of West Washington and West Hubble
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of North Marshall
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Hubble and Banning
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Kari Drive
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North White Oak
Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Alexander Court
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Church
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Buffalo
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Walnut
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of South Buffalo
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
May 27
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Marshall
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of East Third
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of North White Oak
Responded to a report of property damage in the area of Birchwood and Woodlawn
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Interstate 44
Responded to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Commercial
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North White Oak
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of East Bedford
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of West Jackson
May 28
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Jefferson and Spur
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of St. Charles
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Commercial
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East Burford
Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.