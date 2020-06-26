Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.

May 20

Brock Alexander McKnight, 21, Fordland, and Samantha Kay Marsden, 27, Ozark

May 21

Cody James Hammons, 24, Niangua, and Grace Elizabeth Elliott, 20, Marshfield

Christopher Eric Wolcott, 45, Niangua, and Victoria Brooke Cantrell, 36, Niangua

Brandon Ray Endicott, 24, Everton, and Micheala Lane Camp, 22, Marshfield

May 28

Barry Edward Folsom, 46, Seymour, and Patricia Lynn Warren, 56, Seymour

Logan Brian Bell, 27, Seymour, and Madison Lynn Flores, 27, Seymour

Gary Ryan Coffman, 22, Marshfield, and Haven Lydia Letterman, 20, Marshfield

May 29

Anthony Craig Perryman, 47, Hartville, and Christina Renee Pinegar, 38, Marshfield

June 1

Charles Edward Lawson, 87, Fordland, and Thelma Louise Donaldson, 80, Rogersville

Austin William Mitchell, 23, Marshfield, and Brittany Laine Martin, 23, Marshfield

Jack Martin Gardner III, 31, Seymour, and Elizabeth Nicole Stanley, 28, Seymour

Robert Joseph Hudson, 37, Niangua, and Melinda Mackenzie Mustard, 19, Niangua

June 2

Edward Anthony Tower, 79, Marshfield, and Rose Marie Williams, 70, Marshfield

James Edwin Robinson, 56, Conway, and Bethel Juanita Carpenter, 53, Conway

June 3

Kyle Allen Buell, 37, Marshfield, and Kinzi Lynn Wilson, 27, Marshfield

June 5

David Newton Bearden, 24, Marshfield, and Emily Breann Fox, 25, Mount Ayr, Iowa

June 8

Tyson Aaron Hardacre, 42, Oviedo, Florida, and Destiny Ann Winkler, 22, Marshfield

Kendon Thomas Brawner, 26, Marshfield, and Michaela Fay McDaniel, 21, Marshfield

June 10

Amy Jo Stults, 29, Seymour, and Eryka Faye Carr, 27, Seymour

Pike Dalton Shelton, 22, Elkland, and Allisha Mackenzie, 21, Richland

Cory A. Elliott, 22, Marshfield, and Brittany Page Burks, 25, Marshfield

Ray Thomas Goodson, 37, Fordland, and LeeAnna Shellyann Neckles, 35, Fordland

Marco Antonio Sandoval, 24, Springfield, and Marisa Grace, 20, Fordland

Chase Bradley Hogue, 29, Seymour, and Julianna Dolores Harris, 21, Seymour

Joshua Kenneth Evans, 31, Marshfield, and Bethany Ann Fisher, 27, Marshfield

Bradley Lance Goodman, 39, Marshfield, and Laura Jane Wheeler, 38, Marshfield

June 11

Boris Wayne Kelley, 22, Springfield, and Hannah Marie Perry, 22, Marshfield

June 12

Matthew Aaron  Register, 24, Springfield, and Gabrielle Elane Garay, 24, Springfield

June 15

Michael Scott Hayes, 26, Richland, and Rebecca Lynn Coleman, 21, Marshfield

June 17

Nicholas Robert Cook, 31, Marshfield, and Shannon Lynn Yeomans, 34, Marshfield

Tylier Michael Hall, 27, Marshfield, and Shannon Bette Potter, 25, Marshfield

Marshfield P.D.

The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.

May 20

Responded to theft in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Banning

May 21

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut

Responded to a noise complaint in the 800 block of East Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pitts

Checked suspicious subject in the 300 block of Banning

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine

Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Banning

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of North Buffalo

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Pine

Checked suspicious subject in the 600 block of First

Checked suspicious activity in the 1500 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of George

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Shaffer and South Elm

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Highway W

May 22

Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Burford

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted a motorist in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden

Checked suspicious activity in the area of Interstate 44

Responded to a theft in the 900 block of Brookside Drive

Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of North Marshall

Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Bond Court

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Clay

Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of West Washington

Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North White Oak

Responded to a theft in the 600 block of South Elm

Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North

Responded to a theft in the 900 block of Lewis

Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Highway W

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Washington

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of Highway W

May 23

Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of Julian

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Pitts

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning

Responded to animal complaint in the 600 block of West Jackson

Responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of West Jackson

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of South Vine

Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm

May 24

Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Pine

Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Locust

Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Vine

Responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of Birchwood

Checked suspicious activity in the area of East Washington and South Fulton

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Fulton and St. Charles

Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Jackson

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church

Assisted a motorist in the area of Interstate 44

Responded to an alarm in the 500 block of George

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Walnut

Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Pitts

Assisted a motorist in the area of Banning and Spur

Responded to animal complaint in the 300 block of North Buffalo

Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of South Walnut

May 25

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44

Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of North

Responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Jackson and South Walnut

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of North Pine

Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Lewis

Responded to a noise complaint in the 600 block of South White Oak

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of North Olive and East Bedford

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Assisted a motorist in the area of East Third and South Marshall

Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of Terrace Drive

Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson

Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of Julian

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of South Pine and East Madison

May 26

Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North

Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Vine

Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of West Washington and West Hubble

Responded to a theft in the 800 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of North Marshall

Assisted a motorist in the area of West Hubble and Banning

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Kari Drive

Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North White Oak

Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington

Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Alexander Court

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Church

Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Marshall

Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Buffalo

Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Walnut

Responded to a theft in the 700 block of South Buffalo

Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38

May 27

Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Marshall

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of East Third

Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of North White Oak

Responded to a report of property damage in the area of Birchwood and Woodlawn

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Interstate 44

Responded to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Commercial

Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North White Oak

Responded to a theft in the 500 block of East Bedford

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur

Assisted an agency in the 700 block of West Jackson

May 28

Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Banning

Checked a suspicious subject in the area of West Jefferson and Spur

Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of St. Charles

Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden

Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Commercial

Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East Burford

Assisted paramedics in the 300 block of North Marshall

Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38

Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden

