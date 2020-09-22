Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.
July 19
Anthony L. Maberry, 36, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance.
July 20
Bradley E. Shouthard, 23, was brought in for a probation violation.
Riley J. Mitchell, 19, came in for failure to register a motor vehicle (two counts) and no insurance (two counts).
Melodi G. Brandenburg, 50, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance.
Jordan R. Rozell, 23, came in for no seat belt.
David L. Henry, 42, was booked and released for driving while suspended.
Steven J. McKay, 30, was transported in for driving while intoxicated (persistent), no license and failure to stop at a stop sign.
July 21
Shirley A. Willingham, 56, came in for unlawful use of a weapon.
Travis D. Lasiter, 42, was brought in for possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher S. Ireland, 41, was brought in for shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register a motor vehicle (two counts).
Marlene E. Yates, 40, was booked and released for expired license.
Breanna N. Shannon, 27, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Megan M. Smith, 37, was brought in for first-degree burglary and stealing.
Meria S. Wilson, 23, came in on bond surrender for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Logan G. Rozell, 28, was brought in for second-degree assault.
Cordell A. Tunnell, 25, came in on bond surrender for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
July 22
Wyatt D. Deckard, 23, was brought in for driving while suspended.
Sherry M. Green, 51, was brought in for no license.
Nicole M. White, 35, was brought in for failure to register a motor vehicle (two counts).
Kyle P. Gavin, 27, was booked and released for driving while revoked or suspended (second offense).
Ashley R. Butts, 30, was brought in for no insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
July 23
Shane R. Bujarski, 41, was brought in for probation violation and possession.
Austin N. McDowell, 25, was brought in for two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.
Gwendolyn L. Jackson, 26, came in on charges of driving while revoked or suspended (two counts), no license and speeding.
Tonia M. Parrott, 54, was booked and released for driving while revoked or suspended.
Steven J. McKay, 30, was transported in for driving while intoxicated (persistent), no license and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Sherry M. Green, 51, was brought in for no valid license.
Hannah M. McDowell, 23, was brought in for endangering the welfare of a child.
Ashley R. Neff, 31, was booked and released for driving while suspended.
Bradley D. Sanders, 54, came in on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.
Joshua D. Bruton, 40, was transported from the Department of Corrections on charges of driving while revoked or suspended, stealing (two counts), no valid license and no insurance.
July 24
Shaun L. Young, 41, was brought in on warrants for no license and no insurance.
Marty R. Ebert, 28, was brought in on a Texas County warrant for violation of ex party.
James E. Hicks, 40, was brought in for trespassing.
Jesse K. St. John, 34, was transported from the Department of Corrections on a writ.
Helen L. Gabris, 55, was brought in on for third-degree domestic violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Geneva R. Kimmi, 41, was brought in for trespassing.
Lauren R. Anthony, 30, was brought in for first-degree trespassing.
Mikael L. Werner, 20, came in for a weekend commit.
July 25
Velora M. Uentillie, 45, was brought in on a warrant for a probation violation.
Michael J. Smith, 40, was brought in for driving while intoxicated (second or subsequent count), driving while revoked, assault on a special person and resisting arrest for a felony.
Jarrod R. Hicks, 36, was brought in for parole violation and for on a Webster County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
Adam L. Kennamer, 34, was brought in for driving while revoked (second offense) and on Marshfield warrants for failure to appear for no insurance and driving while revoked.
Brittany L. Clift, 23, was booked and released for stealing and also had warrants for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance.
Michael W. Emerick, 40, came in for defective equipment and driving while suspended.
Dustin M. Patty, 33, was brought in for failure to appear for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Christopher T. Whitney, 31, was brought in for tampering with a motor vehicle and failure to appear for a seat belt violation.
Megan M. Smith, 34, was placed in 12-hour detox.
July 26
Victoria L. Watters, 23, was brought in for first-degree tampering and for failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no valid license.
Sierra F. Cox, 29, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for failure to appear on a charge of defective equipment.
Thomas G. Oswald, 22, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for failure to appear for pursuing, killing, possessing or disposing of wildlife.
Chelsea M. Sherman, 28, was brought in on a Webster County Warrant for failure to appear on charges of theft/stealing (three counts).
William V Didway, 52, was transported in on a warrant for a probation violation.
Brandon D. Walker, 37, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Shane A. Sartin, 29, was placed on 12-hour detox and had a Seymour warrant for trespassing.
July 27
Laura L. Bryce, 32, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended and delivery of possession of a controlled substance in a county jail.
Anthony T. Trent, 41, was brought in for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.
Tony L. Williams, 31, was placed on 12-hour detox and had a charge of first-degree trespassing.
July 28
Austin N. McDowell, 25, was brought in for two counts of child abuse.
Michael R. Jones, 68, was brought in for possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender.
Michael J. Smith, 40, was brought in for driving while intoxicated (persistent) and driving while revoked/suspended and had a hold for Kansas.
Timothy L. Webster, 29, was brought in for no insurance.
Joseph C. Cady, 36, was booked and released for first-degree trespassing.
Mykayla E. Harris, 30, was booked and released for trespassing.
Samantha L. Brake, 25, came in and was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Jeffory A. Mendenhall, 33, was brought in for speeding and no insurance.
Brynna E. Griffith, 21, was transported in for fraudulent use of a credit card device.
Sandra M. Elliott, 30, was brought in on Texas County warrants for possession of a controlled substance, failure to register a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle owned by another without insurance, displaying/possessing the plates of another, operating a motor vehicle knowingly without tail lights and no seat belt, and had a Seymour warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
July 29
Dalton L. Wright, 24, came in for third-degree domestic violence and second-degree harassment.
Christopher T. Whitney, 31, was brought in for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Mark P. Alves, 31, was brought in for failure to register a motor vehicle, defective equipment and speeding.
Jeffery T. Higdon, 23, was brought in for failure to stop, exceeding the posted speed limit by 11-15 miles per hour, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, stealing (two counts), exceeding the posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, defective equipment, domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, excessive noise/squealing tires — vehicular, trespassing and littering.
Ruby N. Todd, 30, was brought in under court order for a three-day commit.
July 30
Gwendolyn L. Jackson, 26, was brought in for no valid license.
Kristofer C. Lumbert, 26, was brought in for obstructing a roadway, resisting arrest, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Ashley M. Davis, 31, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for fourth-degree assault.
Robert S. DeJesus, 26, was brought in on Webster County warrants for violating a protection order and first-degree harassment (two counts).
Travis J. Denney, 43, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for drug paraphernalia and Douglas County warrants for possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Austin W. Brasher, 23, was brought in for failure to appear for tampering with a motor vehicle (first degree) and failure to appear for driving while revoked.
Chelsea J. Huff, 27, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated — drugs, leaving the scene of an accident and no insurance, and was placed on 12-hour detox.
Alex P. Laverette, 34, was placed on 12-hour detox.
July 31
Margaret J. Young, 25, was brought in for no insurance.
Dustin R. Groves, 29, was transported in for stealing (two counts).
Craig A. King, 28, was transported in for second-degree child molestation, defective equipment (three counts), displaying the plates of another and a nuisance yard violation.
Wyatt D. Deckard, 23, was brought in for leaving the scene of an accident, driving while revoked/suspended and hazardous driving.
Shea R. Woods, 30, was brought in for driving while intoxicated (drugs).
Bridget A. Sexton, 40, was brought in for driving while revoked/suspended.
Christopher D. Sarginson, 48, came in and was placed on 14-day commit.
Aug. 1
Hunter L. Rost, 20, was booked and released for minor in possession.
Jacob W. Charlton, 21, was brought in for illegally possessing or transporting a deer.
Andrew J. Caldwell, 18, was booked and released for minor in possession.
Joshua D. Cantrell, 23, was brought in for no seat belt.
Caleb R. Kleier, 18, was brought in for illegally possessing or transporting a deer.
Christian N. Sherrill, 21, was brought in for minor in possession stealing, no insurance and no valid license.
Fiston M. Lenge, 38, was brought in for driving while intoxicated with priors, careless and imprudent driving and failure to display valid plates.
James E. Kimber was brought in for no insurance.
Benjamin Z. Christian, 34, was brought in for second-degree assault.
Matthew C. Green, 33, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance, open container, peace disturbance (three counts), unlawful use of a weapon and no insurance.
Jamie L. Hance, 39, was brought in for no valid license.
Aug. 2
Stephanie M. Wooley, 42, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Dustin W. McNerney, 36, was brought in for stealing.
Zachary J. Zvonek, 28, was booked and released for unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
Justin L. Lester, 32, was brought in for first-degree statutory sodomy.
Amber L. Johnson, 44, was brought in for forgery and was placed on hold for Iowa.
Sean E. O’Neil, 43, was brought in for forgery and was placed on hold for California.
William K. Scott, 30, was brought in for inhaling solvent fumes and non-support.
Aug. 3
Hayden M. Saunders, 18, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated.
Keith L. Seybold, 56, was brought in for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Homer L. Clair, 37, was booked and released for stealing.
Crystal H. Whittenburg, 32, was booked and released for stealing.
Daniel J. Twaddle, 33, came in for driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, open container, failure to appear for possession of marijuana, resisting/interfering with arrest and peace disturbance.
Jeremy F. Johnson, 39, was brought in for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie R. Paige, 46, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree domestic violence.
Breanna N. Shannon, 27, came in for a parole violation.
Aug. 4
Stephen W. Stearns, 37, was brought in for resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.
Tristan R. Griffin, 21, came in for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle without a valid license, operating the motor vehicle of another knowing the owner was not maintaining financial responsibility, no seat belt (two counts), failure to register a motor vehicle, no proof of insurance (two counts), driving while revoked/suspended and exceeding the posted speed limit by 6 to 10 miles per hour.
Timothy E. Parker, 24, was transported in to be housed for Greene County.
Christopher L. Russell, 42, came in for a seat belt violation.
Willie R. Hodges, 35, was transported in for a parole violation — second-degree burglary.
Brian C. Schubert, 31, was transported in for a parole violation— second-degree domestic assault.
Robert R. Kolie, 22, was transported in for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
Shirley A. Willlingham, 56, was placed on two-day court commit.
Stacey J. So, 44, was brought in from court for failure to obey judge’s order for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked or suspended and no insurance.
Vernie J. Phelan, 41, was transported in for failure to appear for no seat belt (two counts) and displaying the plates of another.
Aug. 5
Shea M. Junte, 26, came in for a commit and for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drugs.
Brian S. Walker, 28, was brought in for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Sarah E. Walker, 32, was brought in for delivery of a controlled substance.
Detwan M. Love, 25, was transported in for stealing and resisting arrest.
Stephen C. Holton, 52, was transported in for possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 6
John W. O'Banion, 28, was brought in for second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle.
Boyd L. McHaffie-Boyd, 17, was brought in for first-degree tampering.
Steven A. Green, 64, was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel H. Robinson, 32, was brought in for possession of marijuana.
Sierra N. Sawyer, 24, was brought in for first-degree trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley N. Hutson, 28, was brought in for failure to appear on a charge of passing bad checks.
Aug. 7
Miranda J. Cantrell, 24, came on for failure to appear for a seat belt violation.
Valerie A. Adcock, 37, was placed on two-day commit by order of the court.
Rick L. Manes, 31, was brought in for parole violations — possession of marijuana (two counts).
Gregory A. Wester, 58, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Aug. 5
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of South Vine
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Jackson
Motorist assisted in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of North Locust
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of North Marshall
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Marshall
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Jackson and South Crittenden
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of South Walnut
Responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Banning
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of Alford
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Banning
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur
Aug. 6
Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Mill
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden
Motorist assisted in the 300 block of West Washington
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South White Oak
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1400 block of North Elm
