Arrests
The following arrests were reported by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Oct. 18
Jack C. Zimmerman, 23, was brought in on a Rogersville warrant for possessing the plates of another and no insurance (three counts).
Andrew C. Boyle, 31, was booked and released for fourth-degree assault.
Brandy L. Mueller, 45, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation.
Oct. 19
Shane H. Hoyt, 45, came in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Joseph E. Oneil, 18, was booked and released for driving while intoxicated — minor.
Isaac B. Baldwin, 24, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked and possession of marijuana.
Cynthia A. Hager, 55, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for no valid license.
Oct. 20
Daniel G. Isgrig, 35, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree assault.
Cory C. Williams, 29, was placed on 24-hour hold for fourth-degree assault.
Bradford E. Hunt, 55, was booked and released for driving while revoked.
John H. Talley, 55, was brought in on a Willard warrant for possession of marijuana.
Catelyn B. Johnson, 30, was brought in on a Seymour warrant for no license and loose dog, a Greene County warrant for probation violation, a Springfield warrant for trespassing and a Douglas County warrant for a probation violation.
Aaron J. Martin, 24, came in on a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Sheena N. Riley, 26, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for no insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Oct. 21
Lyndon T. Tutor, 28, came in on a Rogersville warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Charles J. Butler, 52, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for failure to obey a judge’s order.
James R. Hill, 47, was placed on 24-hour hold for violating an order of ex party.
Thomas E. Brasher, 21, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance (four counts) and a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Jennifer E. Pierson, 41, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for a probation violation and a Polk County warrant for the same charge.
Richard A. Emerick, 43, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Christian County warrant for a probation violation.
Caden M. Yost, 19, was placed on 24-hour hold for resisting arrest and driving while suspended.
Oct. 22
Douglas N. Cozort, 51, was brought in on a Wright County warrant for a non-moving traffic violation.
Patrick R. Simpson, 26, was placed under court arrest for a court sanction.
Joseph P. Riggs, 41, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for receiving stolen property.
Lloyd F. Julian, 34, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua A. Haynes, 28, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree burglary.
Collin E. Leigh, 21, was brought in for driving while suspended.
Katie J. Tryon, 48, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for no license.
Oct. 23
Shawn D. Morgan, 43, was placed on 24-hour hold for resisting arrest, hindering prosecution and identification theft.
Megan R. Kelly, 23, was brought in on a Marshfield warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
Matthew W. Smith, 42, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
James R. Schroeder, 46, was transported in on a writ.
Charles M. Clark, 44, was transported in on a writ.
Curt L. Barton, 34, was transported in on a writ.
Rhianna N. Wagnon, 28, was placed under court arrest on a Webster County warrant for receiving stolen property (two counts).
Tricia G. Ridenour, 46, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for no license and speeding and on a Marshfield warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 24
Heather D. Wilkerson, 30, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia, and she had a Fordland warrant for stealing.
Shawn D. Wilkerson, 30, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for passing bad checks.
Joseph E. Bowman, 17, was placed on 24-hour hold for attempted burglary.
Heather D. Brewer, 38, was brought in for trespassing.
John C. Tobin, 39, was brought in for driving while intoxicated.
Rhianna N. Wagnon, 28, was placed under court arrest for receiving stolen property (two counts).
Oct. 25
Dorion R. Reed, 22, was placed on 24-hour hold for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
Amanda A. Willcock, 40, was placed on 24-hour hold for hindering prosecution.
Tammy D. Frizzell, 46, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree domestic assault.
Joseph E. Bowman, 17, was placed on 24-hour hold for second-degree attempted burglary.
Penny L. Ahumada, 34, was brought in on a Rogersville warrant for no headlight and no license.
Oct. 26
Felix M. Gutierrez, 26, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for no valid license.
Aurora L. Fox, 17, was brought in on a Polk County warrant for a traffic violation.
Jacob D. Joiner, 19, was booked and released for trespassing.
Kathleen J. wardell, 43, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for public nuisance.
Oct. 27
Laura L. Bryce, 31, was booked and released for driving while suspended.
Donna M. Hessee, 57, was placed on 12-hour detox.
Oct. 28
Jacob R. Gregory, 23, was brought in on a Greene County probation and parole warrant and was booked and released for possession of a controlled substance.
Jeffery L. Dickenson, 45, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for first-degree trespassing.
Christopher M. Dudley, 32, was brought in on a Webster County warrant for no seat belt and a Niangua warrant for no operator’s license.
Rebecca R. Jennings, 32, was brought in for property damage.
Ririe G. Fields, 44, was placed on 24-hour hold for tampering, fourth-degree domestic assault and stealing.
Oct. 29
Dillion J. Aylor, 26, came in on a Webster County warrant for second-degree burglary.
Thomas W. Graves, 41, was transported in on a Webster County warrant for non-support.
Jessica M. Barnhart, 28, was placed under court arrest on a Laclede County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Lorin E. Hildebrand, 57, was brought in for driving while revoked.
Juan C. Rodriguez, 33, was brought in for no license.
Ronald A. Hill, 48, came in on a Webster County warrant for third-degree domestic assault and kidnapping.
Pamela J. Aguilar, 57, was brought in on a Greene County warrant for two counts of forgery.
Oct. 30
Austin W. Olsen, 22, was brought in on a Wright County warrant for a traffic violation and a Douglas County warrant for a non-moving traffic violation.
Jack C. Zimmerman, 23, was placed on 24-hour hold for third-degree domestic assault.
Desire M. Auger, 25, was placed on court commit.
Food inspections
The following food inspections were reported by the Webster County Health Unit.
Sept. 27
Shook Elementary, 118 State Highway DD, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Back entrance door has daylight showing from under door. Door seal needs to be adjusted or replaced. Correct by next routine inspection.
Marshfield Junior High School, 660 N. Locust St., Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Walk-in freezer door does not self-close and seal; ice buildup just inside door indicates door sits ajar. Several dead bugs seen along edges of walls in dry storage. Correct by next routine inspection.
Price Cutter Deli, 759 W. Washington St., Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: Evidence of recent presence of mice and several flies present. Three-compartment sink requires back flow prevention device or air gap. Ice dispenser in need of more frequent cleaning. Correct by Oct. 27. Bucket used for sanitizer not labeled. Corrected at time of inspection. Core violations: Two dead trapped mice in cabinet under drink station (one is severely decomposed). Correct by Oct. 27. Common and hard-to-reach areas in need of more frequent cleaning. Ventilation/fan unit in walk-in cooler had dust and grime accumulation. Correct by next routine inspection. Pizza Hut box with pizza stored on shelf with food for sale. Corrected at time of inspection.
Oct. 8
Hannah’s General Store, 241 E. Madison St., Niangua. Routine inspection. Priority violations: Ice chute has mildew and grime buildup. Corrected at time of inspection. Core violations: Ceiling tile with light for back storage has severe water damage. Correct by next routine inspection.
Niangua School, 301 Rumsey St., Niangua. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Bag of rice stored on ground in walk-in freezer. Sticky trap with dead mouse and bugs under shelf storage in dry storage room. Corrected at time of inspection.
Country Mart, 826 S. Marshall St., Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: Ice chute on soda fountain has grime buildup. Ice chest has rust that is starting to flake off. Correct by next routine inspection. Core violations: Some general and hard-to-reach areas in need of more frequent cleaning. Toilet in small bathroom in disrepair. Correct by next routine inspection. Single-serve trays stored face-up. Corrected at time of inspection.
Oct. 9
Highway 38 Arena, 13800 State Highway 38, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.
Oct. 10
Casey’s General Store, 919 W. Washington St., Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: Ice chest has some grime and mildew buildup and some broken parts. Correct by Nov. 10. Some foods left uncovered in walk-in freezer. Corrected at time of inspection.
Oct. 17
Golden China Buffet, 1150 Spur Drive, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: Container holding chopped broccoli in walk-in cooler has mildew. Corrected at time of inspection. Did not observe any hand-washing. Discussed with owner. Vent hood has grease dripping from vent covers. Correct by Nov. 17. Core violations: Boxes of food stored on floor in walk-in freezer. Ceiling tiles over prep table has severe water damage and mold accumulating. Cut onions not covered in walk-in cooler. Hard-to-reach areas in need of more frequent cleaning. Soda fountain had grime accumulation on area surrounding nozzles. Correct by next routine inspection.
Walmart Deli/Bakery, 14740 State Highway 38, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Fan units in deli walk-in freezer and vent grates in deli section have dust accumulation. Correct by next routine inspection.
Subway Walmart, 14740 State Highway 38, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Thermometers missing from reach-in and walk-in coolers. Correct by next routine inspection. Ice chute and area surrounding nozzles on soda machine have grime buildup. Corrected at time of inspection.
Oct. 18
Subway, 37 Enterprise Drive, Seymour. Routine inspection. Priority violations: Ice maker has mildew accumulation. Correct by next routine inspection. Core violations: Light in walk-in cooler has water accumulation in cover and is dripping onto shelf. Correct by next routine inspection. Single-serve to-go container stored face up. Corrected at time of inspection.
Shetler’s Discount Grocery, 301 State Highway C, Seymour. Routine inspection. Priority violations: Eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods in display cooler. Corrected at time of inspection. Core violations: None observed.
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were reported by the Webster County Recorder’s Office.
Sept. 13
Bobby Joe Wilson, 41, Marshfield, and Susan Gay Burney, 48, Marshfield
Justin Lee Reiter, 31, Marshfield, and Paige Marie Stoner, 28, Marshfield
Peter J.Z. Schwartz, 20, Seymour, and Priscilla J.P. Borntreger, 18, Seymour
James Lamont Saunders, 39, St. Louis, and Romona Lynn Williams, 47, Laveen, Arizona
Sept. 17
Donald Dean Kensinger, 83, Springfield, and Barbara Sue Herron, 82, Marshfield
Adam Lee Pogue, 24, Seymour, and Lacey Dayle Taylor, 22, Marshfield
Philip Michael Applegate, 27, Hartville, and Melissa Ann Hutson, 25, Hartville
Steven Andrew Burgher, 34, Rogersville, and Jennifer Lynn Richards, 36, Rogersville
Sept. 19
Jimmy Allen Maglone, 39, Fordland, and Keyonna Latrice Hicks, 36, Pleasant Hope
Sept. 20
David C. Schwartz, 21, Seymour, and Martha J. Schwartz, 19, Seymour
Justin Eugene Ray Harrison, 21, Marshfield, and Marlana Jean Gasparich, 21, Marshfield
Sept. 23
Klinton Louis Cowan, 34, Rogersville, and Suzanne Noel Cantrell, 29, Rogersville
Melvin K. Hilty, 24, Seymour, and Saloma A.E. Schwartz, 20, Seymour
Jesse Meril Redmond, 38, Kansas City, and Diana Kiandra Allen, 40, Kansas City
Romyn Joshua Curtis Smith, 24, Marshfield, Jerica Magno Bondoc, 23, Marshfield
Sept. 24
Alexander David Johnson, 24, Seymour, and Cassey Elizabeth McFarland, 24, Seymour
Dennis Wayne Hudson, 55, Hartville, and Angela Caroll Nuckels, 50, Hartville
Sept. 26
Nicholas Ryan Hill, 19, Marshfield, and Alyson Nichole Ayers, 19, Marshfield
Oct. 1
Tommy Earl Woodruff, 26, Fordland, and Kiley Lynn Cummins, 26, Fordland
Jerel Lamar Bear, 24, Lake Butler, Florida, and Melissa Grace Schrock, 22, Seymour
Oct. 3
Tim Alan Ballard, 58, Niangua, and Lori Ann Eiserle, 45, Niangua
Oct. 4
Parker Drew Officer, 18, Niangua, and Rachel Ellen Haddock, 19, Conway
Ethan Bart Medlock, 21, Niangua, and Shawnee Shae Lynn Hurley-Hawkins, 23, Niangua
Oct. 7
William Steven Pogue, 23, Fordland, and Ashely Lynn Johns, 23, Fordland
Hunter Davis Henslee, 20, Marshfield, and Shelby Dale Choate, 20, Marshfield
Oct. 9
Henry Lee Morrell III, 37, Rogersville, and Megan Lea Ann Gilbert, 31, Rogersville
John Wesley Kleeman, 23, Fair Grove, and Alyssa Renae Stalker, 19, Fair Grove
Oct. 11
Chad Nicholas Greene, 36, Marshfield, and Michelle Lynne Van Kleeck, 29, Marshfield
Oct. 15
James David Page, 51, Marionville, and Lacy Joann Cantrell, 67, Fordland
Jacob J.P. Borntreger, 19, Seymour, and Fannie F. Eicher, 19, Seymour
Oct. 16
David Carl Barty, 48, Marshfield, and Samantha Louise Russell, 42, Marshfield
Eric Jordan Rowe, 33, Marshfield, and Haleigh Claire Pendergrass, 26, Marshfield
Oct. 18
Mason Anthony Dudley, 18, Niangua, and Natalie Rene Barker, 19, Niangua
Oct. 21
Stacey McKnight Ward, 52, Marshfield, and Mildred Nicole Brown, 48, Spencer, Oklahoma
Joshua Lee Velier, 28, Rogersville, and Abigail Elizabeth Underwood, 24, Fordland
Oct. 23
Ronald Eugene Pierson, 53, Seymour, and Wendy Joy Dengel, 58, Seymour
Paul Brian Adams, 28, Marshfield, and Chelsea Beth Trumble, 28, Marshfield
Oct. 28
Paul M.P. Schwartz, 21, Seymour, and Leah J.Z. Schwartz, 18, Seymour
Oct. 29
Richard Donald Melander, 21, Elkland, and Ellie Jo Wantland, 20, Niangua
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Aug. 28
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Highway W.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of Banning.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of George.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of Maple.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Jefferson and Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Spur.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of South White Oak.
Aug. 29
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Vivian.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of State Highway 38.
Assisted paramedics in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Buffalo.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the area of Price and North Marshall.
Responded to a a motor vehicle accident in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Church.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.
Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur.
Aug. 30
Responded to a 911 call in the area of West Washington and Pomme de Terre.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Madison.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Aug. 31
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Church.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of East Third.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Blair.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Vine.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Locust and East Washington.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Elm.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of Banning.
Sept. 1
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Cherokee.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Maple.
Assisted a motorist in the are of West Washington and Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Sunshine.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of South Pine.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Allen.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of Hillcrest.
Sept. 2
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Locust and East Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1600 block of North Pine.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 3200 block of Highway CC.
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Washington.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Brook Hills Drive.
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of Welch.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1500 block of West Washington.
Sept. 3
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of South Walnut.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of Meadowview.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of South Olive.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of Maple.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block McNabb.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Blair.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1200 block of Spur.
Sept. 4
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of West Hubble.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of West Brook.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Washington and Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 600 block of North Locust.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Commercial.
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of Meadowview.
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of West Washington.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of Pine Ridge.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted an agency in the area of Highway W and Brinkley.
Sept. 5
Responded to a juvenile complaint int eh 100 block of Highway W.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of East Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an alarm in the 1200 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block East Bedford.
Performed a wellbeing check the 300 block of North Fulton.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Pitts.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Birchwood and Woodlawn.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Elm.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of West Jefferson and Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Terrace.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block South Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in 600 block of Church.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Sept. 6
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of East Madison.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Banning.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North Pitts.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Mill.
Assisted a citizen in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of George.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of East Madison.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of North Clay.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Dogwood Trail.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of North Marshall.
Responded to an alarm in the 1200 block of Banning.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Lewis and Golf Course Road.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Sept. 7
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North Buffalo and West Bedford.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of First.
Responded to disturbance in the e500 block of East Madison.
Checked suspicious activity in the 100 block of North Blair.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Fulton.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the area of Church and Sunset.
Sept. 8
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 100 block of Alford.
Assisted a motorist in the 600 block of Birchwood.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of South Buffalo.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of West Hubble.
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of Highway W.
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of Highway W.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Oak Grove.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to animal complaint in the area of Bluff Rd and North Pine.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Oak Grove.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of Highway W.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of North Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Fulton.
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Locust.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Sept. 9
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an alarm in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of South Vine.
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Responded to an alarm in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block South Crittenden.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 1100 block of Banning.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted a citizen in the area of George and Warren.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted a citizen in the area of Highway 38 and Truman.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of West Jackson.
Sept. 10
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Commercial.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted a motorist in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of West Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of Maple and South Clay.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Oak Grove.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of McNabb.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checks suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a theft in the 1200 block Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of West Hubble.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Oak Grove.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Dill.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of Commercial.
Sept. 11
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of East Madison.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Commercial.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 400 block of South Marshall.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Madison.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block Spur.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of South Olive.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the 700 block of East McVay.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Pine.
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block South Marshall.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block South Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Madison.
Responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Sept. 12
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Fulton.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Maple.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Commercial and South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of West Bedford.
Sept. 13
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of McNabb.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Highway W.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of South Pine.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of North Pine.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Senior Drive.
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Washington and Spur.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Sept. 14
Responded to an alarm in the 600 block of Tyler.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East Burford.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South Prairie Lane.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of Meadowview.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Madison.
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Prairie Lane.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Banning.
Responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of East Burford.
Sept. 15
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of Stanford.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Pine.
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block South Walnut.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of West Third.
Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of Maple.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted a motorist in the area of West Jackson and South White Oak.
Responded to a theft in the 100 block Highway W.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of North Pits.
Assisted a motorist in the 100o block of Banning.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Wilson Way.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Elm.
Sept. 16
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to disturbance in the 500 block of Church.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Oak Grove.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of Commercial and South Elm.
Assisted an agency in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Madison.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Pine.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of McNabb.
Sept. 17
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of North Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of North Mill.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of South Locust.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of North Locust.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Elm Branch and North Elm.
Assisted an agency in the 1300 block Banning.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of Dill.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of South Pitts and East Washington.
Checks suspicious activity in the 200 block of North Clay.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Church.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1200 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 900 block of West Washington.
Sept. 18
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of West Jackson.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 100 block of Highway W.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of McNabb.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Bond Court.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of McNabb.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 600 block of North Locust.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of South Oak Grove.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of East Jefferson.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Commercial.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Sept. 19
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of Spur.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 800 block of Willow.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Olive and East Hubble.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 200 block of Towne Loop.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of West Jackson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1000 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of Victoria.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of West Hubble.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1100 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the area of West Jackson and Allen.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of South Pine.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Pine.
Responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of East Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Stanford.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of South Oak Grove.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of South Oak Grove.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
