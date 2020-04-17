Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk's Office.
CONTRACT — OTHER
March 27
In re. petition of N.C. (DRB Capital LLC v. Bernard Gordon Segatto III, attorney for petitioner)
CHILD SUPPORT MOTION TO MODIFY
March 26
State of Missouri and Samantha F. Stout et al. v. Kyle W. Fischer
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
March 25
Aaron Martin v. Ashley Martin
Kayla Jackson v. William Jackson
Amanda H. Dorris v. Andrew W. Dorris
April 2
Ashly D. Huffman v. Javier R. Gonzalez
April 3
Melissa J. Abney v. Rodney L. Abney
April 6
Jeffrey R. Oberbeck v. Kelly Oberbeck
April 7
Claudia Edwards v. David T. Edwards
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
March 25
John D. Coverdell v. Heather B. Coverdell
April 6
Dennis J. Edgar v. Sheryl L. Edgar
March 26
Keith Messerly v. Dana Messerly
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
March 26
X v. Jack B. Conners
March 27
X v. James E. Nagy
March 30
X v. Joseph L. Wright
X v. Travis F. Whitman
April 1
X v. Travis D. Rhode
April 3
X v. Cory W. Richerson
April 6
X v. Candita S. Floyd
FELONY
March 30
State v. Danny Dean Dill
State v. Danny Dill
State v. Danny D. Dill
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
March 25
Division of Employment Security v. Daniel Cummins
Division of Employment Security v. Debra Porter
OTHER REAL ESTATE ACTIONS
April 6
Christopher L. Jensen v. Catherine R. Lander et al.
MOTION TO MODIFY
April 3
Cassandra J. Hoyt v. David W. Hoyt
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk's Office.
CONTRACT — OTHER
March 27
In re. petition of N.C. (DRB Capital LLC v. Bernard Gordon Segatto III, attorney for petitioner)
CHILD SUPPORT MOTION TO MODIFY
March 26
State of Missouri and Samantha F. Stout et al. v. Kyle W. Fischer
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
March 25
Aaron Martin v. Ashley Martin
Kayla Jackson v. William Jackson
Amanda H. Dorris v. Andrew W. Dorris
April 2
Ashly D. Huffman v. Javier R. Gonzalez
April 3
Melissa J. Abney v. Rodney L. Abney
April 6
Jeffrey R. Oberbeck v. Kelly Oberbeck
April 7
Claudia Edwards v. David T. Edwards
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
March 25
John D. Coverdell v. Heather B. Coverdell
April 6
Dennis J. Edgar v. Sheryl L. Edgar
March 26
Keith Messerly v. Dana Messerly
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
March 26
X v. Jack B. Conners
March 27
X v. James E. Nagy
March 30
X v. Joseph L. Wright
X v. Travis F. Whitman
April 1
X v. Travis D. Rhode
April 3
X v. Cory W. Richerson
April 6
X v. Candita S. Floyd
FELONY
March 30
State v. Danny Dean Dill
State v. Danny Dill
State v. Danny D. Dill
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
March 25
Division of Employment Security v. Daniel Cummins
Division of Employment Security v. Debra Porter
OTHER REAL ESTATE ACTIONS
April 6
Christopher L. Jensen v. Catherine R. Lander et al.
MOTION TO MODIFY
April 3
Cassandra J. Hoyt v. David W. Hoyt
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
March 25
Division of Employment Security v. Daniel Cummins. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. Debra Porter. Other final disposition.
CONTRACT — OTHER
March 30
In re. petition of N.C. (DRB Capital LLC v. Bernard Gordon Segatto III, attorney for petitioner). Dismissed by parties.
April 7
Approval of transfer of structured settlement payment plan (DG&T LLC v. Jeffrey Laurence Lucas, attorney for applicant). Other final disposition.
DECLARATORY JUDGMENT
March 26
Lewis Childress et al. v. Alan Lovins et al. Other final disposition.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
March 27
X v. James E. Nagy. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
March 30
X v. Travis F. Whitman. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
FELONY
April 6
State v. Curtis L. Barton. Guilty plea.
State v. Isaac Baldwin. Guilty plea.
OTHER MISCELLANEOUS ACTIONS
April 7
J.G. Wentworth Originations LLC v. Don Alcorn Peterson, attorney for petitioner. Other final disposition.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
April 6
Pamela M. Vandrie v. Lorin G. Vandrie. Consent judgment.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
April 2
Vickiann Grey v. Brent Grey. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
April 7
X v. Jaime K. Welker. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
X . Francisco M. Cruz. Consent judgment.
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
TRANSCRIPT JUDGMENT
March 25
Division of Employment Security v. Daniel Cummins. Other final disposition.
Division of Employment Security v. Debra Porter. Other final disposition.
CONTRACT — OTHER
March 30
In re. petition of N.C. (DRB Capital LLC v. Bernard Gordon Segatto III, attorney for petitioner). Dismissed by parties.
April 7
Approval of transfer of structured settlement payment plan (DG&T LLC v. Jeffrey Laurence Lucas, attorney for applicant). Other final disposition.
DECLARATORY JUDGMENT
March 26
Lewis Childress et al. v. Alan Lovins et al. Other final disposition.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
March 27
X v. James E. Nagy. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
March 30
X v. Travis F. Whitman. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
FELONY
April 6
State v. Curtis L. Barton. Guilty plea.
State v. Isaac Baldwin. Guilty plea.
OTHER MISCELLANEOUS ACTIONS
April 7
J.G. Wentworth Originations LLC v. Don Alcorn Peterson, attorney for petitioner. Other final disposition.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
April 6
Pamela M. Vandrie v. Lorin G. Vandrie. Consent judgment.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
April 2
Vickiann Grey v. Brent Grey. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
April 7
X v. Jaime K. Welker. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
X . Francisco M. Cruz. Consent judgment.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
March 23
State v. Willie R. Hodges. For July 25, 2017, charge of second-degree burglary, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 120 hours community service within one year.
State v. Ronald Medina. For Dec. 18, 2017, sentence in May 27, 2017, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked for violating conditions (residency and reporting). Sentenced to eight years in Department of Corrections.
State v. Marissa Ann Swigert. For Aug. 27, 2018, sentence in Sept. 15, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked for violating conditions (drugs and reporting). Sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections.
Laura Stinnett v. Michael Stinnett. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
March 24
State v. Jonathan W. Lynn. For July 23, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections, to be served concurrently with any other sentence and with credit for time served.
X v. Peyton B. Miller. Judgment full order protection (two counts).
Guy Atkinson et al. v. Betty Atkinson et al., non-final interlocutory order entered.
March 26
Lewis Childress et al. v. Alan Lovins et al. (five filings). Judgment in favor of defendants; plaintiffs’ easement to family burial plot was easement in gross and did not run with the land. All relief requested by plaintiffs denied, and defendants’ request for attorney fees also denied.
Division of Employment Security v. Daniel Cummins. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $7,307.04 plus $216.67 interest and $1,461.41 penalties for total of $8,985.12.
Division of Employment Security v. Debra Porter. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $11.87 plus 25 cents interest and $200 penalties for total of $212.12.
March 30
State v. Christopher Nichols. For Feb. 27, 2017, sentence in Dec. 9, 2016, charge of receiving stolen property, probation probation revoked for violation. Sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
April 3
Vickiann Grey v. Brent Grey. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
April 6
State v. Isaac Baldwin. For Oct. 19, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 100 hours community service, pay $150 lab fee and $150 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, and complete CORE Program.
State v. Curtis L. Barton. For each of three charges of second-degree burglary from Nov. 16, 2018, sentenced to nine years in Department of Corrections to be served concurrently with any other sentence, with credit for time served.
State v. Jared Evan Lowder. For April 3, 2017, sentence in Sept. 5, 2016, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, probation revoked following review; sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
Pamela M. Vandrie v. Lorin G. Vandrie. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.ps
April 7
X v. Francisco M. Cruz. Judgment full order protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.