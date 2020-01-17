Food Inspections
The following food inspections were released by the Webster County Health Unit.
Dec. 18
Walgreens, 1260 Spur Drive, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: None observed.
St. George’s Donuts, 1350 Spur Drive, Marshfield. Routine inspection. Priority violations: None observed. Core violations: Facility in need of more frequent cleaning. Freezer in back storage room as crack in plastic liner. Donut display boxes in need of cleaning and new paint or sealer. Correct by next routine inspection.
Filings
The following filings were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
CAFA FORFEIT
Jan. 2
Start of Missouri v. Danny Dill
QUIET TITLE
Jan. 2
Tom H. Cravens v. Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance et al.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
Jan. 7
Neil Hyde v. Lael Hyde
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
Jan. 6
Tommy D. Hightower, Jr. v. Tiffany B. Hightower
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
Jan. 3
X v. Faron R. Collins
FELONY
Jan. 7
State v. Kathleen Bardwell (two cases)
State v. Matthew S. McCarty
Dispositions
The following dispositions were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
FELONY
Jan. 6
State v. Thomas Wayne Graves. Guilty plea.
State v. Stephen Mark Clore. Guilty plea.
State v. Amber M. Reynolds. Guilty plea.
State v. Jacob E. Deleplank. Guilty plea.
State v. Lukas M. Hardin. Guilty plea.
State v. Jeremy L. Burton. Guilty plea.
State v. Karlton C. Kinnick. Guilty plea.
State v. Geneva Marie Kimmi. Guilty plea.
PERSONAL INJURY — OTHER
Jan. 7
Kathy J. Engle v. Crossroads EMC. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
CONTRACT — OTHER
Jan. 7
Approval of transfer of structured settlement payment (e-case), Q&Y LLC, applicant. Other final disposition.
OTHER ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW
Jan. 7
Barbara Leonard v. Missouri Family Support Division. Other final disposition.
QUIET TITLE
Jan. 7
Danielle Boggs v. Robert Dickson and Farm Services Agency. Other final disposition.
CHANGE OF NAME
Jan. 7
In re. Bryson J.E. Cloyd. Tried by court — civil.
DISSOLUTION WITHOUT CHILDREN
Jan. 6
Cory W. Richerson v. Tiffany A. Richerson. Consent judgment.
DISSOLUTION WITH CHILDREN
Jan. 6
Carl H. Davis v. Marie A. Davis. Consent judgment.
Kasie Atchison v. Thomas B. Atchison. Consent judgment.
ADULT ABUSE WITHOUT STALKING
Jan. 3
X v. Alisha D. Prater. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
X v. Reid Ledford. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
ADULT ABUSE STALKING
Jan. 3
X v. Faron R. Collins. Dismissed by court without prejudice.
Judgments
The following judgments were reported by the Webster County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Dec. 19
Division of Employment Security v. Ashley Disposal Services Inc. Certificate of tax assessment. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $458.89 plus $38.20 interest for a total of $497.09.
State v. Elizabeth J. Blase. For Oct. 29, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.
Division of Employment Security v. CW Throne Distributing LLC. Certificate of tax assessment entered. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $12.81 plus $.67 interest and $100 penalties for a total of $113.48.
State v. Amy R. Eli. For July 11, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.
Division of Employment Security v. Jerry W. Golden. Certificate of assessment of overpaid benefits filed. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $8,153.25.
State v. Robert Johnston. For Nov. 29, 2018, charge of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 40 hours community service.
Division of Employment Security v. Midwest Fabricating LLC. Certificate of tax assessment entered. Judgment for petitioner in amount of $741.54 plus $18.66 interest for total of $760.20.
State v. Brandon M. Strain. For Dec. 20, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must serve 75 hours community service and pay $150 lab fee and $100 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment per Probation and Parole.
Dec. 20
Vanessa G. Taylor v. Phillip A. Taylor. Court dissolves marriage. Debt and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Dec. 23
Christopher Ipock v. Theresa Ipock. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
Dec. 24
Webster County Children’s Division v. Stephanie N. Clift. Respondent to pay child support and provide medical insurance on minor child.
Dec. 30
State v. Laura L. Bengston. For March 4, 2019, sentence in Jan. 20, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, probation revoked; sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation.
State v. Ashley N. Caudill. For March 9, 2018, charge of second-degree burglary, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections with 120 days shock incarceration.
State v. Duwon Maurice Howard. For May 14, 2013, sentence in March 1, 2010, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, probation revoked; sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay child support of $372 per month.
State v. Glenn A. Lacy. For Nov. 30, 2018, charge of second-degree burglary, sentenced to five years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $6,300 restitution and have no contact with victims or their residence.
State v. Ethan David Plank. For April 20, 2016, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years unsupervised probation; must report any changes in employment and pay current support in amount of $493 and arrears of $7 monthly; must have no offensive contact with victim.
State v. Michael Salathe. For first count, Dec. 16, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to seven years in Department of Corrections (concurrent with other sentences) with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay lab fee of $150 and Law Enforcement Restitution Fund fee of $300; must serve 200 hours community service, complete substance abuse and anger management evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole and have no contact with victim. For second count, another Dec. 16, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, same penalty, to be served concurrently. For third count, Dec. 16, 2018, charge of unlawful use of a weapon (subsection 11, possession of weapon and felony controlled substance), sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections (concurrent with other sentence), with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay lab fee of $150 and Law Enforcement Restitution Fund fee of $300; must serve 200 hours community service, complete substance abuse and anger management evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole and have no contact with victim.
State v. James R. Schroeder. For Jan. 13, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to eight years in Department of Corrections; 120 days shock incarceration ordered.
State v. Matthew W. Smith. For Oct. 14, 2019, charge of second-degree burglary, sentenced to eight years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay restitution of $1,700 plus $75 prosecution fee; must serve $150 hours community service, pay $300 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole and have no contact with victim or victim’s family.
State v. Randall C. Spencer. For Jan. 24, 2019, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections to be served concurrently with any other sentence with credit for time served.
State v. Benjamin Frank Vestal. For Nov. 15, 2017, sentence on Aug. 31, 2017, charge of second-degree burglary, probation revoked; sentenced to nine years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation. Court reviewed petition for release from confinement on Dec. 31 and took no action.
Jan. 6
Kasie Atchison v. Thomas B. Atchison. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. Jeremy L. Burton. For April 4, 2019, charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent, sentenced to four years in Department of Corrections with suspended execution of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay lab fee of $200 and $137 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and serve 480 hours of community service.
State v. Stephen Mark Close. For Sept. 13, 2016, charge of non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years unsupervised probation; must pay current support of $239 per month plus $50 toward arrears each month.
Carl H. Davis v. Maria A. Davis. Court dissolves marriage. Debts and property divided. Judgment entered and signed.
State v. Jacob E. Deleplank. For April 4, 2018, charge of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, suspended imposition of sentence in favor of five years probation; must pay $200 to Law Enforcement Restitution Fund and obtain substance abuse evaluation and treatment as directed by Probation and Parole.
Jan. 7
Danielle Boggs v. Robert Dickson and Farm Services Agency. Consent judgment in favor of plaintiff as owner of real property in Fordland.
Webster County Commission
The following minutes were submitted by Stan Whitehurst, county clerk.
Dec. 9
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Randy Owens (Southern District) and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioners.
Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, gave a department update.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, presented invoices from officeholder side funds for Commission review. He also presented a report of sales tax revenues received during the calendar year 2019. Said revenues increased more than 7% over that received in 2018.
Shelly Clift, deputy county clerk, presented invoices under commission supervision. The invoices were reviewed and approved.
Stan Whitehurst, county clerk, submitted a pay schedule for election judges and rent for polling places for 2020. The sole change was to increase rent from $75 to $100 per day (unless otherwise set by contract). The schedule was approved as presented.
Ben Berkstresser, Prosecuting Attorney, reviewed preparations for a public meeting later in the evening concerning the possibility of forming a Neighborhood Improvement District (NID) for Springhill subdivision.
By telephone, Jeff Harrelson, Septagon Construction Management, requested a decision regarding carpet for the entrance to the new Justice Center.
Ben Berkstresser returned to discuss his 2020 budget request.
Owens moved to honor past practice and close the Courthouse at noon on Christmas Eve. All full-time county employees will be given an additional four hours of paid leave. Offices/employees wishing to close for the entire day may do so, but would be required to use vacation or comp time in order to be paid for the additional time off. Fraker seconded. The vote in favor was unanimous; motion carried.
No further business appearing, the Commission adjourned at approximately 3:30 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., the Commission hosted a meeting with property owners of Springhill subdivision (consisting of Williams Way, Katie Lane and Klemme Drive). The meeting was held in the large court room on the Courthouse second floor. Among the owners present were Douglas Leland, Dorothy Leland, Jeff Baker, Crystal Baker, Nick Lesmeister, Jarid Lesmeister, Robert Eaden, Anielia Eaden, Judi Eaden, Ronald Defenbaugh and Kimberly Stoll.
Ben Berkstresser opened the meeting by explaining the structure of Neighborhood Improvement Districts (NIDs). Cost estimates for hot mix asphalt (2 inches of asphalt over 2 inches of black base) were reviewed. The possibility of using a chip-and-seal surfacing, without the benefit of an NID, was also discussed.
Stan Whitehurst, county clerk, was also present.
The result of the meeting was that owners declined to pursue the option of forming an NID due to the costs involved in hot mix asphalt paving. They may pursue the second option (chip-and-seal), depending upon the interest of owners who were unable to attend.
Dec. 10
Present were Paul Ipock, presiding commissioner, and Dale Fraker (Northern District), associate commissioner.
The Commission reviewed and approved 2020 bid specifications for electrician, plumber, general contractor, HVAC contractor, and pest control. Dale Hartwell, maintenance supervisor, was also present.
Mike Sturdefant, road supervisor, and Chris Young, representing Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co., reviewed heavy equipment needs for the Road Department.
Pursuant to Sourcewell (formerly NJPA, or National Joint Purchasing Alliance, a public entity buying cooperative) contract #032515-WAI, Fraker moved to purchase a Hamm HD12VV tandem roller and receive $15,000 credit off the new price due to previous rental of said machine (a 2017 model with 37 machine hours). Ipock seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
After discussion, during which Southern District Associate Commissioner Randy Owens was contacted by telephone, Fraker moved to purchase new 2020 John Deere 325G Track Skid Loader pursuant to Sourcewell contract #032515-KEV. The purchase included a 78-inch smooth bucket and pallet forks. Owens seconded. The vote was unanimous; motion carried.
Ipock then moved to purchase an additional bucket (with teeth) at an added cost of $1,600. Fraker seconded. The vote was two in favor, none against. Motion carried.
Todd Hungerford, treasurer, and Stan Whitehurst, county clerk, reviewed the schedule for preparation of the 2020 Budget. The date for a public hearing to approve the budget was set for Tuesday, January 14.
Fraker moved to reappoint Paul Farnsworth to the Senior Services Board for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023. Ipock seconded. There were two votes in favor, none against. Motion carried.
No further business appearing, the Commission adjourned at approximately noon.
Dec. 11
Ipock attended a meeting of the Council of Local Elected Officials (CLEO) of the Workforce Investment Board (WIB), held at the Missouri Career Center on East Sunshine Street in Springfield.
Marshfield P.D.
The following calls were handled by the Marshfield Police Department.
Oct. 13
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Third.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of Willow.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Fox Hill.
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of South Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the 1600 block of West Washington.
Oct. 14
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Locust and East Washington.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of Smith and Welch.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the area of Massey and North Buffalo.
Assisted motorist in the area of East Bedford and North Elm.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of East Hubble and North Elm.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 200 block of East Third.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of South Vine and Commercial.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Lura.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of North Locust.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Pitts.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of West Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of North.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Elm and Golf Course.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of South White Oak and West Jackson. Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 18000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Second.
Oct. 15
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Second and South Olive.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of Dill.
Responded to an alarm in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of South Elm.
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Maple.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Commercial.
Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of West Jefferson.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of Julian.
Assisted motorist in the area of West Jefferson and Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Burford.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of South Olive.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of East Burford.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Oct. 16
Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of South Prairie Lane.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of East Washington.
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1700 block of Woodridge.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Dill.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of St. Charles.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of St. Charles.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of South Pltts.
Assisted an agency in the 1300 block of North Clay.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Oct. 17
Assisted a citizen in the area of North Pitts and East Burford.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of West Jefferson.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of East McVay and South Vine.
Assisted motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Hubble.
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Pine.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 600 block of North Locust.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of South Vine.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Kari.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Oct. 18
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of East Bedford.
Checked suspicious activity in the 500 block of South Elm.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of South Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Hubble and Banning.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked suspicious activity in the area of Sunshine and St. Charles.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted paramedics in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 1100 block of Highway A.
Assisted motorist in the area of West Jackson and South Clay.
Assisted motorist in the area of South Crittenden and East Jackson.
Responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Lucas.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Oct. 19
Responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Smith.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of North White Oak
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a motorist in the 700 block of Cambridge.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of Highway W.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of West Washington
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of South Vine.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Smith.
Oct. 20
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of George.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of Maple.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Commercial.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of Highway W.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of West Jackson.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Commercial.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Responded to an alarm in the 1300 block of Spur.
Oct. 21
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of South Vine.
Checked suspicious activity in the 900 block of West Washington Assisted a motorist in the area of South Crittenden and East Jackson.
Assisted motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to an alarm in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the area of West Third and South Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of South Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted motorist in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of Sunshine.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of Commercial.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of South Vine.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 400 block of South Pitts.
Oct. 22
Assisted motorist in the area of South Crittenden and East Jackson.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of South Vine.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Commercial.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of North Buffalo.
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of Birchwood.
Assisted an agency in the 500 block of Chestnut.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of George.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Pine.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Oct. 23
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of Spur.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of East Second.
Checked suspicious activity in the 700 block of Birchwood.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Wildwood.
Assisted an agency in the area of Interstate 44.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Jackson and South Locust.
Responded to a 911 call in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Responded to an alarm in the 1200 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Burford.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 600 block of South Marshall.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church.
Oct. 24
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.
Responded to property damage in the 1200 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 100 block of Alford.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1500 block of West Washington.
Responded to report of property damage in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted motorist in the 1100 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Vivian.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1200 block of Spur.
Oct. 25
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.
Responded to a theft in the 300 block of North Locust.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of East Washington and North Locust.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Aspen.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Interstate 44.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and George.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of Eastbrook Drive.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Aspen.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.
Responded to a 911 call in the 1300 block of Banning.
Assisted an agency m the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway W and Spur.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Madison.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Jackson.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Clay.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 200 block of North Pine.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of West Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Washington and George.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of South Mill.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of East Washington and North Locust.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Madison.
Checked suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Jackson.
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Clay.
Oct. 26
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Maple.
Assisted a citizen in the 700 block of South Olive.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of Sunshine.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of East Bedford.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Maple.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the area of East Jackson and South Pine.
Responded to a theft in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Highway A and Dry Creek Road.
Responded to an alarm in the 200 block of East Madison.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted an agency in the area of Highway A and Dry Creek Road.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of East Bedford.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Locust and East Washington.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Commercial.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Oct. 27
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Church.
Performed a wellbeing check rn the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of East McVay.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of North Pine.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Commercial.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to animal complaint in the 500 block of Church.
Checked suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Performed a wellbeing check m the 200 block of North Pine.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of East McVay.
Responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Spur.
Oct. 28
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of Young.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of North White Oak.
Assisted a motorist in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted an agency in the 800 block of Fraker.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hubble and Banning.
Assisted paramedics in the 400 block of Warren Court.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of East Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Madison.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Pine.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of Tomahawk.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 100 block of North Oak Grove.
Assisted paramedics in the 500 block of Church.
Oct. 29
Assisted motorist in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of South Marshall.
Assisted motorist in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a theft in the 400 block of South Marshall.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of North Fulton and East Jefferson.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 1000 block of West Washington.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of West Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of Tomahawk.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of North Fulton and East Jefferson.
Responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Assisted a motorist in the area of North Marshall and East Jefferson.
Oct. 30
Responded to a report of property damage In the 300 block of North Fulton.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Banning and Spur.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North Clay.
Responded to a theft in the 600 block of South Elm.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 800 block of West Washington.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of North Fulton.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to an alarm in the 800 block of Commercial.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 300 block of North Fulton.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to a noise complaint in the 400 block of George.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of Hillcrest.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hubble and Banning.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Bedford and North Clay.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Hubble and Banning.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of Highway W.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to a theft in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Assisted motorist in the area of East Hubble and North Marshall.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Blair.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of West Bedford and North Clay.
Oct. 31
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of East Madison.
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of South White Oak.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of East Washington and North Walnut.
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of West Washington.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Welch.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Checked suspicious activity in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of East Madison.
Assisted an agency in the 700 block of South White Oak.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Assisted an agency in the 1000 block of Bond Court.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of East Burford.
Assisted an agency m the 200 block of North.
Assisted an agency in the 600 block of East Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of Welch.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church.
Checked suspicious activity in the 600 block of North Marshall.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of Lura.
Assisted an agency in the 100 block of North Locust.
Nov. 15
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of South Walnut.
Assisted a motorist in the 100 block of Pleasant Prairie.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of Birchwood.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of South Oak Grove.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 900 block of West Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Interstate 44.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 300 block of Highway DD.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 800 block of South Marshall.
Checked suspicious activity in the 800 block of Shaffer.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the 600 block of East Washington.
Assisted a motorist in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to an alarm in the 1100 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of East Bedford and North Fulton.
Nov. 16
Assisted motorist in the area of Banning and Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 400 block of East Third.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Pleasant Prairie and Highway W.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Jackson.
Assisted an agency in the 400 block of Church.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Banning and Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Performed a wellbeing check in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Kari.
Responded to a theft in the 900 block of West Washington.
Responded to a 911 call in the 800 block of North Marshall.
Assisted a citizen in the 100 block of Highway W.
Assisted a citizen in the 500 block of Church.
Responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of East Third.
Nov. 17
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of North Pitts.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious subject in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Assisted a motorist in the 500 block of South Locust.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Commercial.
Responded to animal complaint in the 200 block of North Buffalo.
Responded to a theft in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Nov. 18
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of Towne Loop.
Responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway A.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of Banning.
Assisted a citizen in the 800 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of South Marshall.
Checked suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of North Fulton.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 500 block of South Walnut.
Responded to an alarm in the 100 block of York.
Nov. 19
Assisted a motorist in the 1200 block of Banning
Responded to animal complaint in the area of East Hubbie and North Pine.
Responded to a theft in the 100 block of Highway DD.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 200 block of Wildwood.
Responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of South Locust.
Assisted motorist in the area of Church and Smith Avenue.
Assisted a motorist in the 200 block of North.
Assisted a motorist in the 1300 block of Spur.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 300 block of Lura.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 700 block of East Burford.
Responded to animal complaint in the area of Price and North Clay.
Assisted a motorist in the 1100 block of Spur.
Responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Senior Drive.
Nov. 20
Responded to a theft in the 200 block of North White Oak.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of East Second.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Second and South Walnut.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Third and South Marshall.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 600 block of South Elm.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Responded to an alarm in the 1200 block of Spur.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Assisted a citizen in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Pine Ridge.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 400 block of South Mill.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Maple and South Marshall.
Assisted motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of East Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South White Oak.
Assisted a motorist in the area of Spur and Interstate 44.
Responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Maple and Marshall.
Responded to a theft in the 800 block of East Washington.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 600 block of South Elm.
Responded to an alarm in the 700 block of South White Oak.
Assisted motorist in the 100 block of East Jefferson.
Assisted a citizen in the 200 block of Elizabeth.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Spur.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Third and South Marshall.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Second and South Walnut.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 400 block of Church.
Checked a suspicious subject in the area of East Second and South Walnut.
Nov. 21
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church.
Checked suspicious activity in the 300 block of Lura.
Performed a wellbeing check in the 500 block of Church.
Assisted a citizen in the 300 block of South Crittenden.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Blackhorse and Long State Highway Y.
Checked a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 38 and Highway E.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kman.
Assisted a citizen in the 1000 block of South White Oak.
Responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Kman.
Responded to a report of property damage in the 14000 block of Highway 38.
Responded to a noise complaint in the area of North Locust and East Washington.
Assisted a citizen in the area of Banning and Spur.
Responded to an alarm in the 300 block of McNabb.
Assisted an agency in the 200 block of East Washington.
Assisted an agency in the 300 block of North Locust.
