SPRINGFIELD — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area healthcare facilities, reports a critical shortage of all blood types.
CBCO’s Bloodmobile will be in the parking lot of Three Stone Homes, 7575 E. U.S. Highway 60, Rogersville, Monday from noon to 6 p.m.
The blood needs for area patients have increased, but mobile blood drive cancellations continue. As a result, any mobile blood drives that remain scheduled become vitally important.
CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at all Springfield hospitals, as well as dozens more across the region. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, over 300 blood drives have been cancelled or postponed, affecting over 10,000 potential blood donations.
