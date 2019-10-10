Robert Williams, mayor of Marshfield — In a word, “Trust.” The question could be worded, “What makes a community newspaper important” (emphasis on “makes”), because not all of them are; however, The Marshfield Mail most definitely is.
Local communities rely on local newspapers to report accurately, timely and responsibly on issues and stories that keep them connected to each other and the world around them. The value of a community newspaper depends on the relationship it has with the community it serves. Relationship is built on trust, and trust is built on responsible and truthful reporting, so in that sense it is like the relative that keeps the family informed. You may or may not like what they say, but if they say it, it needs to be accurate and not agenda driven or else their value is diminished.
If a community newspaper is one of integrity, then it can be the trusted hub of information to its readers, in contrast to the overwhelming gossip, bad information and fictitious news dump (from all sides of the aisle) that we receive every day. It’s funny (in a concerning way) that we can be lied to countless times a day by those outside our community and we brush it off as no big deal, but let our local paper misspell our name and we are immediately up in arms. What an awesome responsibility and undertaking it is for a local newspaper to maintain a relationship with the community through integrity. I don’t envy the task, but I do respect and appreciate our own Marshfield Mail staff for finding the balance.
