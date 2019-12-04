The Webster County Health Unit will continue to offer nutrition education services and support to approximately 850 women, infant, and children per month through the WIC program, thanks to renewed funding from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The WIC program will receive funding in the fiscal year from October 2019 through September 2020 to offer services to clients at locations in Marshfield and Seymour. The program provides information and resources in an effort to empower participants to make healthy decisions about health and nutrition. It also offers assistance with purchasing foods like cereal, peanut butter, fruits, vegetables, cheese and milk to help supplement a healthy diet.
The WIC program is open to Missouri residents with a gross income that meets or is below the income guidelines. Program benefits are provided to women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum, infant less than 12 months old, and children under 5 years old. The unborn child is counted as a member of the family when eligibility is determined. For complete income eligibility information, visit www.webstercohealth.com or call 859-2532.
The Webster County WIC office is open Monday through Friday 7:30 am to 4:30 pm by appointment only. Services are offered in Seymour the first Monday of each month. The Webster County Health Unit program is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. Services are provided on a non-discriminatory basis. Standards for participation in the WIC program are the same for everyone, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or handicap. For more information, contact the Webster County Health Unit at 233 E. Washington in Marshfield, call 859-2532, go online to www.webstercohealth.com, or Facebook.
