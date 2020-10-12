The University of Missouri Extension is offering a "Tree Identification Class" from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16, at the Webster County Extension building, 800 S. Marshall, Marshfield.
Class participants will learn to identify different types of trees found in a forest and a landscape. They will also learn where these trees typically grow, what they are used for and some interesting facts. This will be a great day to spend some time outdoors on a beautiful fall day. To register for the classes, or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 859-2044 or visit the office in person. You can also register online at http://extension2.missouri.edu/events/forestry-tree-id.
University of Missouri Extension programs focus on the high-priority needs of Missourians to improve lives, communities and economies by providing relevant, responsive and reliable educational solutions. MU Extension programs are open to all. More information on this topic is available online at http://extension.missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.