May a landlord legally double the rent when a tenant lets another person take over the premises without landlord permission? Does a tenant have legal resource if a landlord neglects property? May a landlord that willfully interrupts utility services be guilty of forcible entry?
These questions and more will be answered and a free informative workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 50 York Drive, Suite 8, in Marshfield. The workshop is presented by Joe Hills, Legal Services of Southern Mo. Registration is required and can be made by calling 859-4589.
Please make arrangements for childcare if you plan to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.