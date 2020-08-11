When you approach the steps of the Marshfield Senior Center, you'll find them on the building.
They are stones engraved with names of loved ones and other local organizations or businesses. It serves as a memorial wall project, according to Chris Parker, administrator of the Marshfield Senior Center.
"When we were raising money for the new building, we came up with the idea of the stones," said Parker. "They are displayed on the front of our building in three sections."
Parker said people could purchase a stone and have up to three lines engraved to memorialize a loved one, to advertise their company or just to show support.
"We have 15 stones left," said Parker. "We purchase them from Wommack Monument. They come and engrave them for us. We need to do at least 10 at a time to make it worthwhile. We decided it was time to complete the last section, hence the sale."
