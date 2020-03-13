The Marshfield CommUnity Center, 110 Commercial St., will be offering a six-week pop-up fitness session through April 18.
Classes to be offered include the following: Monday, 5:30-6:15 p.m., Zumba with Belinda Kuder; Tuesday, 12:10-12:50 p.m., lunch flow vinyasa yoga with Karen Ragsdale; Wednesday, 5:30-6:15 p.m., dance cardio and toning with Emily Rattenborg; Thursday, 10:30-11:30 a.m., yoga and calisthenics with Gates Samaniego; Friday, 5-8 p.m., roller skating (there is an admission price, but it is reduced to $3 for pop-up fitness participants); Saturday, 9 a.m., cardio and strength, and 10 a.m., stretch yoga with Catherine Davis.
For information, contact Melanie Fraker at melaniefraker@gmail.com or 818-6070.
