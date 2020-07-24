SeniorAge announces the newly established "President’s Award."
Local recipients of the President’s Award are Vickie Enders of the Rogersville Senior Center, and Jennifer Parker of the Fair Grove Senior Center.
At his final meeting as President of the SeniorAge Board of Directors, Richard Meyerkord announced the establishment of a new award. The President’s Award recognizes those individuals who have distinguished themselves by living out SeniorAge values, and also adding value to SeniorAge services.
Vickie Enders has been with SeniorAge for 13 years. She is the culinary lead at the Rogersville Senior Center and says it has been a blessing to have met and been of service to all their seniors.
Jennifer Parker is the Fair Grove local lead, which means she is the lead cook and also in charge of the center activities in the absence of the administrator at Fair Grove Senior Center, which opened in March of 2019. Jennifer is a 1995 graduate of Marshfield High School and a 2000 graduate of Park University. She currently resides in Marshfield.
