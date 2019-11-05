Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Nov. 6-12:
Strafford Senior Center
The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.
Here is the menu:
Today: Chicken or beef hobo pack
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken
Friday: Rigatoni pasta with shrimp and pesto cream sauce
Monday: Center closed for Veterans Day
Tuesday: Scrambled eggs
The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. Here is the schedule for the same period:
Today: 12:30 p.m., Matter of Balance class; 1 p.m. quilting and men’s pool
Thursday: 10 a.m., book club; 10:30 a.m., Medicare appointments begin; Hearing Wellness Solutions visits
Friday: 1 p.m., quilting
Monday: Center closed for Veterans Day; 5-8 p.m., music jam
Rogersville Area Senior Center
The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.
Here is the menu for the week:
Today: Taco salad with lettuce
Thursday: Chicken with dumplings
Friday: Garlic pork loin
Monday: Beef enchiladas
Tuesday: Chili
And here are the activities for the same period:
Today: 9:30 a.m., Common Threads; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 12:15 p.m., seated yoga; 12:30 p.m., canasta and dominos
Thursday: 12:15 p.m., bingo; 5:30 p.m., tri-county music jam
Friday: 9:45 a.m., trivia; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise
Monday: Veterans Day breakfast at Logan-Rogersville Middle School; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 11:20 a.m., dessert raffle; 12:15 p.m., bingo
Tuesday: 12:30 p.m., board game party — signup required
Conway Senior Center
At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.
Here are the menu and activities for the week:
Today: Easy roast chicken
Thursday: Meatballs
Friday: Omelet; 10 a.m., bingo
Monday: Veterans Day — thank you to all who served. Chicken pot pie; 5-8 p.m., music jam
Tuesday: Chicken pot pork
Fair Grove Senior Center
Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.
Here are the menu and activities for the week:
Today: Mushroom chops
Thursday: Meatloaf; 12:30-2:30 p.m., health management class
Friday: Classic ham and beans; 12:30 p.m., bingo
Monday: Ribeye steak; Veterans Day; lunch entertainment by Shyler Valley Bluegrass
Tuesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce; 12:30 p.m., craft club; lunch entertainment: Wayne Cooper
