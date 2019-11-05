Senior centers operate in several towns throughout The Marshfield Mail readership area. Here are their menus and activities for Nov. 6-12:

Strafford Senior Center

The Strafford Senior Center, 201 W. Bumgarner Blvd., Strafford, serves meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is a suggested contribution of $3.50 for those who are 60 and over. For those under 60, the charge is $6.

Here is the menu:

Today: Chicken or beef hobo pack

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken

Friday: Rigatoni pasta with shrimp and pesto cream sauce

Monday: Center closed for Veterans Day

Tuesday: Scrambled eggs

The center also offers a full schedule of daily activities. Here is the schedule for the same period:

Today: 12:30 p.m., Matter of Balance class; 1 p.m. quilting and men’s pool

Thursday: 10 a.m., book club; 10:30 a.m., Medicare appointments begin; Hearing Wellness Solutions visits

Friday: 1 p.m., quilting

Monday: Center closed for Veterans Day; 5-8 p.m., music jam

Rogersville Area Senior Center

The Rogersville Area Senior Center, 197 S Marshall St., Rogersville, serves meals from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The charge is $3.50 for those who are 60 or older and registered, or $6 for those under 60.

Here is the menu for the week:

Today: Taco salad with lettuce

Thursday: Chicken with dumplings

Friday: Garlic pork loin

Monday: Beef enchiladas

Tuesday: Chili

And here are the activities for the same period:

Today: 9:30 a.m., Common Threads; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 12:15 p.m., seated yoga; 12:30 p.m., canasta and dominos

Thursday: 12:15 p.m., bingo; 5:30 p.m., tri-county music jam

Friday: 9:45 a.m., trivia; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise

Monday: Veterans Day breakfast at Logan-Rogersville Middle School; 10:15 a.m., AFEP exercise; 11:20 a.m., dessert raffle; 12:15 p.m., bingo

Tuesday: 12:30 p.m., board game party — signup required

Conway Senior Center

At the Conway Senior Center, 105 W Jefferson Ave, Conway, soup is served daily at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Menus are subject to change. Cost is $4 for 60 and older, and all guests under 60 pay $6.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Today: Easy roast chicken

Thursday: Meatballs

Friday: Omelet; 10 a.m., bingo

Monday: Veterans Day — thank you to all who served. Chicken pot pie; 5-8 p.m., music jam

Tuesday: Chicken pot pork

Fair Grove Senior Center

Lunch at the Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard, Fair Grove, is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50.

Here are the menu and activities for the week:

Today: Mushroom chops

Thursday: Meatloaf; 12:30-2:30 p.m., health management class

Friday: Classic ham and beans; 12:30 p.m., bingo

Monday: Ribeye steak; Veterans Day; lunch entertainment by Shyler Valley Bluegrass

Tuesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce; 12:30 p.m., craft club; lunch entertainment: Wayne Cooper

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.