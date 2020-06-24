The GRO Marshfield Beautification Committee is excited to announce the unveiling of the new, vibrantly colored mural in Marshfield at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The unveiling will take place at the mural located in Young's Shopping Center, 900 W. Washington, Marshfield. There will be other groups participating during the unveiling, such as the Marshfield Cruisers and the Marshfield Farmer’s Market. If you need further details, contact Dennis Billman atvbeautification@gromarshfield.com.
The goal of the GRO Marshfield Beautification Committee is to identify locations in Marshfield that, due to age and/or ability, property owners are in need of outside assistance to help improve their property. We can assist in yard work, minor repairs, trash removal, painting, etc.
In this, we desire to help revitalize Marshfield to reflect the true character of our community. Working together with civic, faith-based, community organizations and interested individuals, we hope to create an environment where people who visit the crossroads of Marshfield will want to stay and enjoy what we already know: We have a beautiful community!
Contact Dennis Billman at beautification@gromarshfield.com for further information, or if you want to make a donation or are interested in volunteering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.