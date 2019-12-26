It has been a busy week for most everyone, but it was mostly baking, shopping and cleaning for company for those I talked to. The Bonnie Wilcox family celebrated their family Christmas this past week in spite of chest congestion, sniffles and inclement weather. I was assured the children were delighted to have Santa come early, and I heard that the dinner was delicious.
There was no church at Immanuel last week, so everyone was excited to get together for church today. Then came the potluck dinner with lots of visiting, and at 1 p.m., the children’s Christmas program. It went off without a hitch, and the kids as well as adults were rewarded with a bag of oranges and candy after the program.
On Saturday Leona Medlock picked up Marjorie Welch and Bertha Terry for their weekly trek to the Morgan store for lunch. As the weather was bad, there was no quilting all last week, so a couple of those quilts will not get done for Christmas. Saturdays’ lunch gave the gals some time to catch up on what has been going on in their families. I heard that one of Santa’s helpers is taking Marjorie to the beauty shop for a merry Christmas hairdo on Monday.
We were sorry to hear that Marie Massey, sister of Olive Mace, passed away this week.
Nina Walke has not been feeling well for a couple of weeks. This week she will be going in for some tests with the hope of pinpointing the problem and giving her some relief. Mary Stillwell has also been sick. She is currently in the Lebanon hospital being treated for pneumonia.
On a more cheerful note, Olive Sauer was at a filling station earlier this week and a lady was having trouble with getting her credit card to work at the pump. The lady was distressed and asked Olive if she could help her get some gas. Olive gave her $20, which filled the tank of the distressed patron. Now Olive wishes to say thank you to the lady who was in front of her in the checkout line at Aldi’s last week. She was in the checkout line, and a lady with a small child was in front of her. When Olive got to the checkout, the cashier said she only owed $6. Knowing that wasn’t right, Olive asked her to recheck her items. Then she was told that the person in front of her had given the cashier $20 to pay toward groceries for the person next in line. It is so good to hear that the spirit of Christmas is alive and well in the Ozarks!
There are lots of birthdays this Christmas week: Peggy Rader, Jim Whitwer, Brian Bowman, Jayten O’Quinn, Christin Perryman, Carroll Caudle, Ryan Harris, Melvin Arthur, Christian Ash, DJ Warren, Nikke Barnett and Addalyn Stokes.
Wishing you each a very Merry Christmas.
