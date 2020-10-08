Protestors lined the sidewalks of the courthouse for a second time on Wednesday, Sept. 30th to what they described as shedding light on a child molestation case involving two, local Amish brothers Aaron and Petie Schwartz.
"We want to make sure some form of justice is served," organizer Tiffani Hill said. "If these men are not locked up today, or at least told that they're being locked up, our justice system has failed."
The pair plead guilty to two counts of third-degree child molestation with a child under the age of 14 earlier in September. The two were sentenced to suspended prison times, contingent upon completion of court ordered probation terms.
A motion to revoke the brother’s probation was filed on Sept. 24. The two, alongside defense attorney Will Worsham, appeared before Judge Hendrickson Wednesday.
"When the two brothers, their parents and an elder Amish man walked in, they walked right past us. They saw us. And that’s what we want," Hill said.
The probation revocation hearing was continued until Thursday, Oct. 22. Hill said the group plans to continue organized protests until they feel justice has been served.
