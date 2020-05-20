On the second Friday of each month, Alex Ruth, director of the Bread of Life ministry at Marshfield Christian Church, guides drive-thru traffic during its food distribution days in the church parking lot.
Since the pandemic, he, along with other food pantries in the area, have continued to feed families in Webster County. Things are constantly changing, though, whether it’s the number of families coming in or social-distancing guidelines.
“Last month, we were up a little bit in numbers,” said Ruth. “This month, we were down, though. We had a compounding factor in that we got our food later on Friday than in the morning on that same day distribution, so it lines up. It was a madhouse here on Friday.”
Jerry Nehl of the Webster County Pantry noticed their numbers decline last month, as well, but he said they’ll possibly pick back up again later in the summer.
“Most of my people aren’t coming in right now because they’re elderly,” said Nehl. “That goes for our volunteers, too. Most of them are over 60, so when this started we asked them not to come unless they felt comfortable enough to come back once the stay-at-home order was lifted. We replaced the older volunteers with the younger folks. With the state reopening and things sort of going back to normal, we’re expecting things to get back to where they were again.”
At the Niangua Community Food Pantry, Kathy Shepard, vice president of the pantry board, said they’re about the same, as far as families go.
“We usually see about 30 families,” said Shepard. “We haven’t really seen any changes since this whole thing started.”
For the King’s Food Pantry in Seymour, Genita Kastning said she has seen more people sign up for food distribution appointments since the pandemic started. Their guidelines are based on income, but anyone who has recently lost a job due to COVID-19 will be automatically covered to get food.
“We’ve had a lot of people who’ve signed back up that had previously been on,” said Kastning. “Well, they lost their jobs, so they came back. We’ve also had a lot of new people sign up.”
The pantry serves an average of 200 to 270 families a month, but about 400 to 600 individuals, according to Kastning.
“We do have large families,” said Kastning. “Last week, we had about five six-sized families come in. We had a 12-member family and a nine-member family, and that varies.”
Families used to shop for themselves, but now everything’s pre-packed when they come, according to Kastning. In March, the pantry initiated the drive-thru line, which received positive feedback from clients.
“With the drive-thru service, people can just sit in their car,” said Kastning. “We check them in to see how many members are in their family. Then we load the food into the car. No one is allowed into the building. This might be the new norm for us.”
In Elkland, Nicholas Inman of the 4 County Thrift Store and Food Pantry said several new families have walked through their doors since the reopening of the pantry.
“Some folks are still struggling from all this,” said Inman. “With our pantry, we service Dallas, Laclede, Webster and Greene counties. There are no qualifications. If you need help, then we’ll help you, so we kind of fill in the gap. If you go by other pantries and your running kind of low or your hours have been cut at work, then we’ll help you as best we can.”
When the pandemic started, Julie Dawson of Safe Haven Now in Fordland said she didn’t notice the number of families increase at all. They usually serve anyway from 40 to 45 families a month. According to Dawson, the food pantry side was deemed necessary, but the thrift store wasn’t, so she kept both buildings closed from public entry. However, she had numbers on the door, so if someone needed something she could get it for them.
“If there was an emergency for food, I would go out and fill it,” said Dawson. “Our food distribution is drive-up, so our volunteers will put it in their car and do it that way. That’s what we’re doing now.”
At Safe Haven Now’s sister store in Rogersville, Mindy Masters, director of Safe Haven Now, said they have been serving 30 to 40 families since 2019. At the start of COVID-19, Masters said they closed the thrift store, not only for the protection of customers but also to protect all of their volunteers. With their funds not coming in from the thrift store, as designed to fund their food pantry, she said the organization had general funds impacted in a big way.
“We asked those who are in need to contact the pantry by phone or Facebook, so that an appointment can be scheduled for assistants,” said Masters. “We also had applications in our Blessing Box that could be filled out and mailed back to us for food distribution. We have continued to serve our neighbors once a month, on the third Saturday, as we always have done as well.”
According to Masters, Safe Haven Now accepts donations from the community, and those donations are sold at a respectable price. That money then purchases the food for the food pantry that goes back out into the community.
“Both Fordland and Rogersville have a Blessing Box in the front of the store for families with a daily need,” said Masters. “This box is being filled by members of the community during this time.”
Since their location can’t offer the drive-thru service, Nehl said he has one person allowed in the building at a time. Temperature checks are conducted on volunteers and families as they enter the building.
“The masks and the gloves are there, but I don’t make volunteers wear them,” said Nehl. “I have one person take temperatures at the door, but I have that individual wear gloves and a mask.”
Ruth has about 15 to 20 volunteers, but sometimes they have areas in the day where they need more help than others. As far as safety guidelines, all of the volunteers wear gloves and masks, but the masks are completely voluntary.
“I encourage my volunteers to wear masks if they can, but it’s not necessary,” said Ruth. “We also have hand sanitizer available for volunteers to use.”
To prevent contamination, Kastning sanitizes items, door handles and packing tables. Masks and gloves are optional for volunteers since the pantry doesn’t have very many workers there.
“I leave the option of masks entirely up to the volunteers,” said Kastning. “When they pack, they wear gloves, but they don’t have to wear masks. That’s just something that hasn’t been required. We’re under different guidelines because we don’t have very many people that volunteer. Most of our volunteers are elderly, so for a while there at the beginning several of them wore a mask and gloves.”
Because of the size of its building, Dawson said they can only have five people in the building at a time. Volunteers wear gloves and masks while distributing food.
“We follow the guidelines and six-foot distance rule,” said Dawson. “All of this is for the safety of our families and volunteers, but we want to still serve them.”
When their store was closed, Inman said they had all of their items in the thrift store and food pantry cleaned. They worked with volunteers to make sure they were safe and followed social distancing guidelines. Since their pantry hours are broad enough and spread out, he noted they haven’t had problems with too many people in the building at one time.
“We haven’t had that very many people coming and going,” said Inman. “That’s really been a blessing for us, and that’s how we’ve handled all that. It made us feel good to be able to meet all of those requirements but make sure everyone felt safe.”
Currently, the Niangua Food Pantry is offering drive-thru services to families, which provides a way to exercise social distancing, according to Shepard, who added they focus on families from the Niangua area.
“This is just easier for us to do the social distancing thing,” said Shepard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.