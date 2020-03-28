SPRINGFIELD — With the safety of our community in mind, Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) Neighborhood/Community Centers have modified the way services are provided. Beginning this week, all services will be available by appointment only. Centers will be closed to public walk-ins, but will be staffed. This is effective until April 17 or longer, if deemed necessary.
Appointments will be available via phone or in person. No more than 10 people will be in a center at one time, and all meetings in person will observe a distance of six feet or more between people. A directory of CSBG Centers can be found at https://oac.ac/neighborhood-centers/.
CSBG staff continue to collaborate with area partners including non-profits and the faith-based community to develop a cohesive response to ensure client needs are being fulfilled. As needs emerge in the community, the CSBG services and programs can respond.
Those who wish to turn in a Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) application should drop it off at the OACAC Central Office or mail it to OACAC LIHEAP, 215 South Barnes, Springfield MO 65802. Applications may also be faxed to 417-864-3472. The LIHEAP program will process applications at the OACAC Central Office.
OACAC centers, clinics, and outreach sites in our 10-county service area are diligently following health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Moving forward, should there be an impact on OACAC services, we will communicate information from our Central Office and individual program staff. We will do our best to ensure the people we serve have access to necessary and critical services in the safest way possible.
