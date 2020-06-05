The Webster County OACAC Neighborhood Center is offering two upcoming programs, one on mental health and the other on horticulture therapy.
"Mental Health: Causes, Signs, Cures and Resources" will be offered Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., online or at the neighborhood center.
"Horticulture Therapy" is happening today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., online or at the neighborhood center. The course focuses on gardening activities that relieve tension and teach positive coping skills, along with the benefits of essential oils and medicine plants for daily living.
Persons can register on OACAC’s Facebook page or contact their neighborhood center; in Webster County, the phone number is 859-4589. No childcare is provided for these courses.
