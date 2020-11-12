The Webster Electric Foundation recognized three recipients for its Operation Round-Up program Thursday night at its building.
The Marshfield Community Theater received $3,180 to purchase a popcorn machine, as well as stage equipment and storage bins. The nonprofit organization is a community group dedicated to promoting the arts through a variety of activities, including its theatre productions at different times of the year.
“There is a lot of things we would like to do for our community theater program," said Whitlock. "With this grant, we will be able to make improvements here and there. We will purchase a new popcorn machine since our old one broke. We will also use it to purchase stage equipment and storage bins.”
Pat Taylor and Dorothy Locke represented the Southwest Missouri Chapter of Newborns in Need, an organization that distributes clothing and essential needs to area hospitals, care facilities, county programs and other children’s support organizations in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas. They received $5,000 from the Operation Round Up program.
"This organization was started to make sure babies had something to wear," said Taylor. “We serve the health departments in different counties and make bags with everything newborns need in it. We knit and sew clothes for them, as well. With the funds from this grant, we will use them to purchase materials to make the clothes. We also will use them to purchase toiletries, which we include in the bags.”
The Webster County Food Pantry and Thrift Store received $10,000 to help with the electricity for its new thrift store. It distributes food, clothing, furniture and other items to Webster County families in need. Jerry Nehl, who was joined by Donna Burks and Shawn Jester, spoke on behalf of the nonprofit organization.
“The project we are currently working on is for the thrift store” said Nehl. “It’s essential for people who need it. We started the new building before COVID-19, but when the virus struck, we had to shut it down. It has been a tough year for us and funds have been tight, but we’re making progress on the new building. We appreciate the support from the Webster Electric Cooperative Foundation.”
Through the Operation Round-Up program, customers voluntarily have their monthly electric bills rounded up to the next dollar. The funding for the quarterly grants comes from the proceeds of Operation Round-Up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.