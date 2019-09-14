Mark your calendars: Our Annual Fish Fry will be Saturday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 7 pm. You won’t want to miss this!
Look for our booth Harvest Days on the Square Sept. 20-21.
We are holding Spanish classes on Thursday evenings in the lower level of the Senior Center from 5 to 5:30 p.m. If you want to learn, improve or just brush up on your Spanish, please join us.
Stress Busters is a class for those who are caregivers of family or friends with Alzheimer’s or dementia. A Stress Busters class will be held at Webco Manor beginning on Oct. 7 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and running once weekly for nine weeks. There will be respite care available for your loved one during the sessions. Call the Senior Center today to register.
Thank you, Seymour Bank, for sponsoring our lunch today.
The menu for the week of Sept. 11-18 is as follows:
Sept. 11 – Melt-in-Your-Mouth Chicken
Sept. 12 – Smothered steak
Sept. 13 – Barbecued beef sliders
Sept. 16 – Glazed ham
Sept. 17 – Swiss steak
Sept. 18 – Barbecued chicken and September birthday celebration
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not part of our lunch program; it is provided as a courtesy by our Senior Center Board, and we rely on your donations to make it possible. Please be generous. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of Church of Christ are delivering meals. Next week members of Marshfield Christian Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
We have volunteer opportunities at the Senior Center: center hospitality, kitchen volunteers and more. Call or stop by today to learn more about this fun and rewarding opportunity.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMO/.
