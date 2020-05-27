We will be holding a rummage sale in the lower level of the Senior Center May 28-30. We would appreciate the use of masks/sanitizer/social distancing. Donations are requested to limit money handling. Please be generous — and patient, as we will have to limit the number of people in the building at any one time. Thank you.
The Senior Center will once again be participating in the signup of seniors for Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program Vouchers. If you received vouchers last year, you will receive a letter soon with a copy of the application. Please fill out, but do not sign, the application. We will then be in touch in June to do a drive-up verification of income and distribution of vouchers. For those who did not sign up last year, there will be sign-up opportunities in June; follow this column for more information.
If you would like to receive text alerts or emails warning you of scams targeting seniors, please call our office at 859-3555.
We continue to provide frozen meals to seniors 60 years of age and over. Please drop by the Center between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to receive your meals.
We want to thank all of the volunteers who continue to show up day after day to ensure the continuity of our service. We could not do what we do to feed our county’s seniors without their help. Last month we delivered 2,886 meals to area seniors.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
